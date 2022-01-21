Columbus, OH

Columbus Police officers now required to testify against colleagues’ conduct during 2020 BLM protests

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xlf6y_0drWrM7w00
Three Lantern journalists clearly display their press credentials to Columbus Police June 1, 2021. They were pepper-sprayed by police after clearly stating that the media are exempt from the citywide curfew. Credit: Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Division of Police officers who witnessed possible criminal conduct by fellow officers during protests in the summer of 2020 are now required to testify, an arbitrator has ruled, ending a months-long dispute between the police union and city that has stalled investigations into police use of force.

The ruling affects the investigation of incidents during the protests, including an investigation into the pepper spraying of Lantern editors after they identified themselves as members of the press.

Maeve Walsh, the Lantern’s former John R. Oller special projects editor who was among the editors pepper sprayed, said the decision is a win for people who have been impacted by the Columbus Police’s conduct, the people of Columbus and student journalists.

“We were pepper sprayed that summer, but we aren’t the only members of the media who have been afflicted by police officers in the past or filed complaints against them,” Walsh said. “So, I think this ruling really will bring a greater level of transparency to the Columbus Police Department, and I think that’ll make the job of journalists, student journalists a little bit easier, hopefully.”

According to the arbitration order, the Fraternal Order of Police — the union representing Columbus Police officers — disputed the subpoenas filed by former FBI investigator Richard Wozniak to compel the testimony of officers who witnessed possible misconduct during protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020. According to a previous Lantern article , 26 people filed complaints about police use of force.

A section in the collective bargaining agreement between the city and police union, which reads, “If a member has been advised that the investigation may result in criminal charges, the member’s refusal to answer questions or to participate in the investigation shall not be considered insubordination or like offense,” is at the center of the dispute.

The Fraternal Order of Police argued the section protects both focus officers — officers accused of misconduct — and witness officers from testifying and pointed to other sections in the agreement that distinguished between the two when intended. The city contended that notes from negotiations over the agreement — which occurred in 1990 — demonstrated “mutual intent” that the section would apply only to focus officers.

The arbitration order specified that the internal interviews conducted by investigators within the police department on the case cannot be used in the investigation. The investigators themselves will also not be subpoenaed to testify.

This decision comes after three Columbus Police officers were charged for their conduct during the protests, including assault for pepper spraying protestors away from the protest, abandoning duty and interfering with civil rights.

A federal judge granted a motion on April 30, 2021, to temporarily bar police from using tear gas, pepper spray, wooden bullets and other forms of non-lethal force on nonviolent protests after 26 individuals filed the lawsuit against Columbus and Columbus Police.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 9 President Keith Ferrell could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Walsh said she hopes this decision will speed up the investigation and ensure that officers who participate in misconduct are held accountable in the investigation and in future cases.

“I think without that information, without knowing what happens, we’re not going to be able to address any issues, we’re not going to be able to hold anyone accountable and, most importantly, we’re not going to be able to facilitate any change,” Walsh said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1133 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State Athletics introduces NIL Edge Team, updates guidelines

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced Monday that it will update its name, image and likeness guidelines and introduce the NIL Edge Team, which will work with student-athletes to help find NIL opportunities. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State earns sixth consecutive victory in 80-71 win over Rutgers

The Ohio State women’s basketball team sings Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Michigan State game Jan. 12. Ohio State won 89-83. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Ohio State women’s basketball team pushed its winning streak to six games Sunday with an 80-71 road win against Rutgers.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Men’s Hockey: Dobeš sets career high as No. 15 Buckeyes sweep Spartans

Ohio State freshman goalie Jakub Dobes (44) watches the movement of the puck during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Jan. 14. Ohio State lost 2-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 11 Ohio State splits weekend in California

Sophomore outside hitter Jacob Pasteur (7) spikes the ball during the Ohio State-St. Francis game. Ohio State won 3-0 in sets. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The No. 11 Buckeyes fell to No. 2 UCLA Friday, but picked up a win against No. 12 Southern California Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.

Read full story
Duluth, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State defeats No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 3-1 to split series

The Ohio State women’s hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota Duluth game Saturday. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story

Men’s Tennis: No. 6 Buckeyes open Big Ten slate with victory against Illinois

Ohio State men’s Tennis huddles up prior to the Ohio State-Michigan State match Feb. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. No. 6 Ohio State men’s tennis (3-0, 1-0) began Big Ten play with a 4-0 win at No. 23 Illinois Saturday in a highly contested match.

Read full story
Duluth, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State loses to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in series opener

Senior forward Gabby Rosenthal (15) battles for the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota Duluth game Friday. Minnesota Duluth won 1-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Shortage of antigen test kits alters university’s plan for return-to-campus Greek life student testing

All students living in Greek life housing were to receive antigen tests to take and then they would report their results to Ohio State. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Sheldon’s milestones highlight upset win over No. 12 Maryland

Ohio State senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) shoot from behind the arc during the Ohio State-Maryland game Thursday. Ohio State won 95-89. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Union, OH

Winter Wonderland event to offer ice skating outside the Ohio Union

The Winter Wonderland, put on by the Ohio Union Activities Board, is set to take place Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., despite pandemic related changes. Credit: Meron Desta | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio National Guard provides support at Wexner Medical Center as omicron variant spreads

The Ohio National Guard is helping staff at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State during an omicron COVID-19 surge. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. As hospitals reach capacity due to the omicron surge, the Ohio National Guard has found its way to campus to help.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Road to nationals: The Ohio State Dance Team secures three national titles, makes team history

Members of The Ohio State University Dance Team pose for a photo outside ESPN Wide World of Sports after being awarded first place titles in the jazz and pom categories. Credit: Courtesy of Melissa McGhee.

Read full story
Duluth, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State returns to the ice against No. 8 Minnesota Duluth

Ohio State celebrates goal during the Ohio State-Lindenwood game Jan. 8. Ohio State won 10-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. After their previous series was postponed, the Buckeyes will return to the ice to face a top 10 ranked opponent.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Men’s Hockey: No. 15 Ohio State faces top Big Ten goaltender at Michigan State

Ohio State graduate forward Eric Cooley (27) fights off defenders during the Ohio State-Michigan State game on Saturday, Oct. 30. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes’ defense takes ‘step forward’ over past two games

Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) guards an IUPUI player during the Ohio State-IUPUI game Tuesday. Ohio State won 83-37. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. When the Buckeyes entered the locker room at halftime against IUPUI Tuesday, the team displayed one statistic on their board.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 6 Ohio State kicks off the spring 2022 season with back-to-back wins

The Ohio State Men’s Tennis team huddles up before the Ohio State-Michigan State match on Feb. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story

Men’s Basketball: Confidence in Ahrens remains high despite cold stretch

Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens (10) prepares to shoot from behind the arc during the Ohio State-IUPUI game Tuesday. Ohio State won 83-37. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Childhood friends set to open Columbus’ first sober bar

Colin Thomas (left) and David Payne (right) are the owners of The Dry Mill, Columbus’ first sober bar. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson-Junior | Lantern Reporter. The first sober bar in Columbus is set to open in February after a year of planning, development and lots of community support.

Read full story
54 comments

Golf: Both teams try to stay fresh before spring season

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams use the facilities at The Jane and Walt Dennis Golf Performance Center to hone their skills during the winter. Credit: Danny Fogarty | Assistant Campus Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy