Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes’ defense takes ‘step forward’ over past two games

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z78mm_0drWrIb200
Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) guards an IUPUI player during the Ohio State-IUPUI game Tuesday. Ohio State won 83-37. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

When the Buckeyes entered the locker room at halftime against IUPUI Tuesday, the team displayed one statistic on their board.

Ahead adequately but not comfortably, No. 19 Ohio State led 37-24 over the 1-14 Jaguars. Graduate guard Jimmy Sotos said the Buckeyes’ halftime message helped them stay disciplined when they retook the court for the second half.

“We had 47 percent written on our board because that was their field goal percentage going into the half,” Sotos said. “We knew we had to pick it up.”

After allowing IUPUI to shoot 47.4 percent in the first half, Ohio State held its Horizon League opponent to just a 19 percent clip from the field in the final period. The Buckeyes’ defense allowed a season-low 32.5 opponent field goal percentage to seal their second straight victory, carrying a theme from their first win against Penn State Sunday.

Graduate forward Kyle Young stole the ball from the Nittany Lions’ offense with 1:25 remaining in the second half. The Buckeyes then made seven shots at the free-throw line to fend off Penn State, and graduate guard Jamari Wheeler said Young’s steal was important because “every possession matters.”

Wheeler added that the Buckeyes don’t take winning conference games for granted because of the difficulty required in each Big Ten bout. Ohio State currently stands 5-2 in conference play and tied for third in the standings.

“There’s going to be ugly wins, hard wins, pretty wins, things like that. Just do whatever it takes to win,” Wheeler said. “Get the win done because at the end of the day, that’s all we care about, is the win. No matter how it looks at the end of the day, as long as we get the win, we’re satisfied.”

Prior to their last two defensive showcases, the Buckeyes allowed back-to-back games of at least 46.6 percent shooting from the field against Northwestern and at Wisconsin. Now, Ohio State holds opponents to an average score of 67.4 points per game on 40.7 percent shooting.

Head coach Chris Holtmann admitted that Sunday’s game “wasn’t always fun to watch,” but eventually provided the team with something to build from.

“I thought it was a step forward for us,” Holtmann said. “We were really good defensively. It was one of those games where you had to grind it.”

Sotos said the Buckeyes aim to get “kills” defensively, which he described as stopping opposing offenses from scoring on three or more consecutive possessions. Against IUPUI, Ohio State forced the Jaguars to make just one of their final 10 field goal attempts, and versus Penn State, the Buckeyes held the Nittany Lions to just three buckets in the final four minutes — all coming in the final 53 seconds.

Sophomore guard Eugene Brown III said the team’s “defensive connectedness” was a big factor in the outcome Sunday.

“The way we were able to lock in on the defensive end, get multiple stops in a row, string together a chain of stops — that allows us to get going on the offensive end,” Brown said. “I feel like that really makes a difference in a game like this, where the scoring is not really going where it needs to be, so we just fall back on our defense.”

Ohio State’s offense has efficiently performed at a high rate all season, averaging 75.1 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting. But the Buckeyes’ defense hasn’t played quite as consistently.

With back-to-back outings of more complete games on defense, and the usual production on the other end of the court, Ohio State could be a force to be reckoned with if it maintains its momentum.

“I feel like that’s where we’re starting to shift our mindset to, try to focus on that more and more each game because I feel like defense wins championships,” Brown said. “If we want to get a title or a ring, we’re going to have to focus on our defense and lock into it.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1133 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State Athletics introduces NIL Edge Team, updates guidelines

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced Monday that it will update its name, image and likeness guidelines and introduce the NIL Edge Team, which will work with student-athletes to help find NIL opportunities. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State earns sixth consecutive victory in 80-71 win over Rutgers

The Ohio State women’s basketball team sings Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Michigan State game Jan. 12. Ohio State won 89-83. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Ohio State women’s basketball team pushed its winning streak to six games Sunday with an 80-71 road win against Rutgers.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Men’s Hockey: Dobeš sets career high as No. 15 Buckeyes sweep Spartans

Ohio State freshman goalie Jakub Dobes (44) watches the movement of the puck during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Jan. 14. Ohio State lost 2-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 11 Ohio State splits weekend in California

Sophomore outside hitter Jacob Pasteur (7) spikes the ball during the Ohio State-St. Francis game. Ohio State won 3-0 in sets. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The No. 11 Buckeyes fell to No. 2 UCLA Friday, but picked up a win against No. 12 Southern California Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.

Read full story
Duluth, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State defeats No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 3-1 to split series

The Ohio State women’s hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota Duluth game Saturday. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story

Men’s Tennis: No. 6 Buckeyes open Big Ten slate with victory against Illinois

Ohio State men’s Tennis huddles up prior to the Ohio State-Michigan State match Feb. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. No. 6 Ohio State men’s tennis (3-0, 1-0) began Big Ten play with a 4-0 win at No. 23 Illinois Saturday in a highly contested match.

Read full story
Duluth, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State loses to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in series opener

Senior forward Gabby Rosenthal (15) battles for the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota Duluth game Friday. Minnesota Duluth won 1-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Shortage of antigen test kits alters university’s plan for return-to-campus Greek life student testing

All students living in Greek life housing were to receive antigen tests to take and then they would report their results to Ohio State. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Sheldon’s milestones highlight upset win over No. 12 Maryland

Ohio State senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) shoot from behind the arc during the Ohio State-Maryland game Thursday. Ohio State won 95-89. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Police officers now required to testify against colleagues’ conduct during 2020 BLM protests

Three Lantern journalists clearly display their press credentials to Columbus Police June 1, 2021. They were pepper-sprayed by police after clearly stating that the media are exempt from the citywide curfew. Credit: Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch.

Read full story
5 comments
Union, OH

Winter Wonderland event to offer ice skating outside the Ohio Union

The Winter Wonderland, put on by the Ohio Union Activities Board, is set to take place Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., despite pandemic related changes. Credit: Meron Desta | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio National Guard provides support at Wexner Medical Center as omicron variant spreads

The Ohio National Guard is helping staff at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State during an omicron COVID-19 surge. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. As hospitals reach capacity due to the omicron surge, the Ohio National Guard has found its way to campus to help.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Road to nationals: The Ohio State Dance Team secures three national titles, makes team history

Members of The Ohio State University Dance Team pose for a photo outside ESPN Wide World of Sports after being awarded first place titles in the jazz and pom categories. Credit: Courtesy of Melissa McGhee.

Read full story
Duluth, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State returns to the ice against No. 8 Minnesota Duluth

Ohio State celebrates goal during the Ohio State-Lindenwood game Jan. 8. Ohio State won 10-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. After their previous series was postponed, the Buckeyes will return to the ice to face a top 10 ranked opponent.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Men’s Hockey: No. 15 Ohio State faces top Big Ten goaltender at Michigan State

Ohio State graduate forward Eric Cooley (27) fights off defenders during the Ohio State-Michigan State game on Saturday, Oct. 30. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 6 Ohio State kicks off the spring 2022 season with back-to-back wins

The Ohio State Men’s Tennis team huddles up before the Ohio State-Michigan State match on Feb. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story

Men’s Basketball: Confidence in Ahrens remains high despite cold stretch

Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens (10) prepares to shoot from behind the arc during the Ohio State-IUPUI game Tuesday. Ohio State won 83-37. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Childhood friends set to open Columbus’ first sober bar

Colin Thomas (left) and David Payne (right) are the owners of The Dry Mill, Columbus’ first sober bar. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson-Junior | Lantern Reporter. The first sober bar in Columbus is set to open in February after a year of planning, development and lots of community support.

Read full story
54 comments

Golf: Both teams try to stay fresh before spring season

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams use the facilities at The Jane and Walt Dennis Golf Performance Center to hone their skills during the winter. Credit: Danny Fogarty | Assistant Campus Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy