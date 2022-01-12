Football: Big Ten announces new football schedule, 6 Ohio State games impacted

The Buckeyes take the field before the Ohio State-Purdue game Nov. 13. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The Big Ten announced a revised conference schedule for football Wednesday due to pandemic-related adjustments made to the 2020 schedule. Six Ohio State games were impacted in the changes.

The Buckeyes will play the same nine opponents, but in a different order. Ohio State will kick off the season with five straight home games, including a season-opening blockbuster against Notre Dame Sept. 3, which finished this season No. 8 in the AP poll.

The Buckeyes’ remaining nonconference schedule goes untouched as they will still host Arkansas State and Toledo Sept. 10 and 17.

Instead of traveling to Michigan State Sept. 24 and Penn State Oct. 1, Ohio State will host Wisconsin and Rutgers on those respective days.

The Buckeyes will instead make the trip to East Lansing, Michigan, Oct. 8 and trek to Penn State Oct. 29. Ohio State was originally slated to host Rutgers Oct. 8 and Indiana Oct. 29.

Ohio State’s original bye week was scheduled for Oct. 22, but now its originally scheduled Oct. 15 matchup against Iowa has been pushed back a week, meaning there will be no game during fall break.

Ohio State will now host Indiana Nov. 12 before concluding the regular season home slate two weeks later with its annual rivalry matchup against Michigan Nov. 26 — the first time since 2018 “The Game” will be played at Ohio Stadium.

The Big Ten Championship remains unaffected, scheduled for Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Ohio State’s modified 2022 schedule:

Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 17 vs. Toledo

Sept. 24 vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers

Oct. 8 at Michigan State

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 vs. Iowa

Oct. 29 at Penn State

Nov. 5 at Northwestern

Nov. 12 vs. Indiana

Nov. 19 at Maryland

Nov. 26 vs. Michigan

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game