Touring production of ‘Cats’ to sink its claws into Ohio Theatre stage

Zach Bravo is making his national tour debut as Rum Tum Tugger in the touring production of “Cats,” showing at the Ohio Theatre Tuesday through Sunday. Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

As live theater continues to make a slow return to Columbus, the touring production of “Cats” will take its turn on the Ohio Theatre stage beginning Wednesday.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and PNC Broadway will present the touring production of the Tony Award-winning revival Tuesday through Sunday. Zach Bravo, who plays the role of Rum Tum Tugger, said this production is a reimagined version of the 2016 revival, which included additional storytelling elements from Tony Award-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler while still holding true to Gillian Lynne and Trevor Nunn’s original concepts and ideas for the show.

“ ‘Cats’ is a beloved classic musical that holds a near and dear place in so many people’s hearts,” Lisa Minken, Broadway marketing manager for the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, said. “A lot of folks, that’s the first Broadway musical they have experienced, or, you know, watched the movie of the live production over and over again. So we’re just excited to bring this beloved show back to Columbus.”

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Cats” features some of the most beloved and well-known songs in the musical theater repertoire, such as “Memory,” Minken said. She said this is a show everyone should be able to experience at least once, if not over and over again.

Bravo, who is making his national tour debut in the production, said “Cats” is a part of musical theater history. He said it is an honor to fill the shoes of such an iconic character and bring the show back to life for audiences once again.

“This show is about a tribe, and what we do within a tribe or family is we’re always there for each other, no matter what our differences are,” Bravo said.

Though many people made the trip to movie theaters in 2019 to see the live-action film adaptation, Bravo said it is a lot more special when people are able to go see the show live. Although the film tells the general story, the live stage production holds the true essence of what “Cats” is, he said.

Touring during the pandemic has been challenging, and cast members had to rehearse in masks initially and still test every day, Bravo said. However, he said touring with a musical as well known as “Cats” during a time like this has been a wonderful opportunity and overwhelming in the best ways.

“This is a very special time to be doing the arts,” Bravo said. “I mean, in a time like this, it’s scary. We are putting ourselves at a risk here, but theater is back, and the only way that theater has been able to come back is because of vaccinations and all the medications that are available to us for us to take in order to keep moving forward to a better tomorrow.”

Broadway touring productions have been returning to Columbus since last fall, beginning with the show “Hadestown,” and the response from Columbus has been encouraging, Minken said. She said following “Cats” this month, the association has a full season of live theater, including shows such as “Come From Away,” “Pretty Woman,” “Wicked” and “Hamilton.”

“It’s been electric,” Minken said. “People are so excited to be back and seeing Broadway shows again. We were without Broadway in Columbus for 18 months and sitting there on opening night of ‘Hadestown,’ you could just feel the excitement in the theater.”

In addition to the positive response to the return of live theater, Minken said the response to the safety protocols for performers, staff and guests has also been encouraging. Following the association’s COVID-19 policies , the Ohio Theatre requires guests to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and wear a mask over the nose and mouth while inside the building.

“I think people are just excited, like I said, to be back at the theater,” Minken said. “They’re happy to comply with whatever keeps, you know, not only them but also the performers and staff at the theater safe.”

Now is a great time to bring the show back to Columbus and introduce a new, younger generation to a production that has captured the hearts of so many people over the years, Minken said.

“I mean it’s ‘Cats,’ man,” Bravo said. “It’s just a really fun show, and I really hope people come through to see it because it’s really special. It’s been around for such a long time, so that’s got to mean something.”

Minken said tickets for “Cats” are still available for purchase on the Broadway in Columbus website or on Ticketmaster. Tuesday’s performance was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the company, but the rest of the performances will continue as scheduled, Rolanda Copley, spokesperson for the association, said in an email. Ticket holders for Tuesday’s performance will be contacted directly about scheduling.