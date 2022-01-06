Men’s Basketball: ‘Kind of usual for me’: Branham aims to maintain consistency after record-breaking performance

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33opwU_0ddxDya900
Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles the ball towards the net during the Ohio State-Niagara game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Playing their first game in 22 days, the Buckeyes may have needed to rely on their veteran experience to shake off the rust at Nebraska Sunday.

Perhaps Ohio State didn’t expect freshman guard Malaki Branham to score a career-high 35 points in just the 11th game of his career, tying a scoring figure only matched by Keita Bates-Diop among all Buckeyes in conference play since 2000.

But Branham expected it.

“I didn’t surprise myself at all. I know what I can do,” Branham said. “It was just good hitting shots.”

Branham said his cell phone “blew up a little bit” with calls and messages from those close to him who said they were happy about his performance.

The freshman shot 13-of-19 from the field with six 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and did it all in 24 minutes.

Winner of the Ohio Mr. Basketball award in 2021, Branham’s history of success dates back to his high school days when he graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio — the same school that developed LeBron James.

Throughout his years growing and learning as a player, Branham said he gets his dedication from one source: his love for the game.

“I’ve been playing it basically my whole life. It’s just fun playing,” Branham said. “I love basketball.”

The freshman’s passion for the game shows, according to graduate guard Jamari Wheeler.

Wheeler, who had a terrific performance of his own with 16 points and seven rebounds, said Branham needs to continue building his preparation and trust in himself.

“He approaches it like a pro,” Wheeler said. “He’s in there working. It all starts before the game, like what you put during practice, after practice, before practice. Just keep your confidence high and you’re going to have plenty of nights like that.”

Head coach Chris Holtmann said he doesn’t think any coach ever anticipates a player scoring as many points as Branham did in a game, let alone for one in their first year at the college level.

But Holtmann said he thinks Branham is different. He said he feels Branham understands how talented he is and will remain coachable despite his skill set.

“He’s got a maturity to him. I think that’s really what makes a guy able to grow in his career as a young player,” Holtmann said. “I’ve been really pleased with, just overall, his maturity.”

Branham’s 35 points were the most scored by an Ohio State freshman in a Big Ten game and the second-most in any contest to Jared Sullinger’s 40 in 2010.

Holtmann said the interesting thing about Branham’s performance was just how much of his production came within the flow of the Buckeyes’ offense. The head coach said Branham “stayed aggressive, but didn’t really force much,” taking what the Cornhuskers gave him.

Branham feels similarly. Ohio State recorded 18 assists against Nebraska, its second-most in any game this season.

“I feel like we just kind of get to the rim and kind of just play off each other,” Branham said. “I feel like I can get my shots off like that, too.”

After a career night like his, Branham said he knows he has to remain consistent. But, he said he’s confident he can continue to score at a high level in each game going forward.

Branham’s performance didn’t come out of nowhere to him. Now, he’s got to maintain momentum as the Buckeyes travel to Indiana Thursday.

“I feel like that’s kind of usual for me. I just got to keep being consistent,” Branham said. “It was a big game, but we got to focus on tomorrow.”

