Football: Rose Bowl represents Ruckert’s trust in the process

Jeremy Ruckert is on the brink of rewriting the Buckeyes’ history books.

The senior tight end will play his final game at Ohio State during the Rose Bowl against No. 11 Utah. He’s just one score away from tying Jake Stoneburner’s program record for career touchdowns as a tight end, as Ruckert has 12.

Ruckert could’ve chosen to opt out of playing in Saturday’s game and declare for the NFL draft, as four Buckeyes have already done so. While he said he considered it, Ruckert wanted to share more time around his teammates.

“For me, I just wanted to go out on the right note with a bunch of my guys and have one more time putting on the uniform,” Ruckert said. “The fact that it’s the Rose Bowl is very special.”

The New York native has led No. 6 Ohio State’s tight ends room during the 2021 season, stepping into a larger role after Luke Farrell entered the NFL last year.

Ruckert has caught career bests of 23 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns. He has just one catch over the last three games, but he’s contributed largely along the line of scrimmage in 12 personnel protection packages all season.

Having started 10 games and played in all 12, Ruckert said he had “a lot of ups and downs” this season but took advantage of learning opportunities both on and off the field.

“I learned a lot this year,” Ruckert said. “I’ve never been on a team that’s really lost a regular-season game. I feel like I’ve gotten stronger because of it. It brought our team together. I think this year was a success because of the fact I was around the guys another year.”

Ohio State’s tight ends room holds plenty of intrigue, with sophomores Gee Scott Jr., entering after spending his freshman season with the wide receivers, and Cade Stover, primarily a defensive standout in high school.

Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson said he sees one Buckeye in particular being a leader for his teammates in the position group.

“I see in my world over there, Jeremy Ruckert,” Wilson said. “I see Jeremy grabbing Joe [Royer] after a play and saying, ‘Hey man, next time that linebacker does that, lean into it a little bit more, snap out a little bit more.’ ”

Ruckert may have the chance to garner more targets than usual against the Utes, as wide receivers senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson are two of Ohio State’s opt-outs.

But, even with the possibility of making more plays, Ruckert isn’t getting caught up in what-could-be’s. The 6-foot-5 Buckeye said he’ll rely on one thing: trust.

“I learned not to hope for anything,” Ruckert said. “Just try to trust and do whatever you can to help the team and then hopefully good things will happen from there. Just trust the training, trust everything you’ve been doing to get here and hopefully we’ll see if something comes my way.”

When the final whistle is blown Saturday, Ruckert will etch his name as the latest decorated tight end in Ohio State history.

Records, Rose Bowl and the possibility of playing in the NFL aside, Ruckert said he’s focused on ending his Buckeyes career on a high note.

“It’s crazy thinking about it,” Ruckert said. “No better way to go out than the Rose Bowl with the guys that I’ve been here with my whole career.”

