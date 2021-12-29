Football: Smith, Harrison look to hold down the edge in final game together

Ohio State junior defensive end Zach Harrison (9) goes to tackle a Maryland offensive player during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Ohio State senior defensive ends Tyreke Smith and junior Zach Harrison played integral roles for the Buckeyes’ defense throughout the regular season.

Now, Smith — who has confirmed that he will head to the NFL after the Rose Bowl — and Harrison are preparing for their final game together on the Buckeyes’ defensive front. While Harrison said he remains undecided about his future, he expressed excitement for his fellow rushman’s future.

“I’m going to miss playing with him. He’s been my guy ever since I got here,” Harrison said. “I’m proud of him, happy for him for coming to Ohio State and doing everything that he wanted to do and becoming a really great player. I’m excited to see what he does at the next level.”

Smith produced the best season of his Ohio State career in 2021, racking up 25 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Battling through injury for much of the first half of the season, Smith finished with career-highs in tackles and forced fumbles, while tying career-bests in sacks and tackles for loss.

Ohio State senior defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) tries to deflect a pass by Nebraska during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Saturday. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Appearing in 29 games as a Buckeye, Smith recorded seven sacks and 54 tackles throughout his Ohio State career.

With the opportunity to close his college career on a high note at the Rose Bowl, Smith said playing in the historic game will be a bittersweet ending to his time at Ohio State.

“It’s a blessing. Just taking it all in and being humble and enjoying the process,” Smith said. “Just being in the moment and enjoying what I can enjoy.”

Saturday could also mark the last time Harrison dons the scarlet and gray, as the junior defensive end is draft eligible. Although he is yet to make a decision on whether to enter the draft or not, Harrison is expected to land in the middle rounds of the draft if he is to declare.

Similarly to Smith, Harrison had a career year in 2021 — collecting career-highs in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles and passes defended. The Lewis Center, Ohio, native picked up four sacks alongside his 29 tackles this season.

Harrison said that while there were still areas he could have played better, he was happy with how he performed prior to the Rose Bowl.

In terms of his potential return to Ohio State, Harrison said he met with defensive line coach Larry Johnson about how next season would look if he were to return to Columbus.

“We talked about the defensive changes and where I would fit if I were to come back and how all that works,” Harrison said. “It was a good meeting we had.”

As Smith and Harrison will likely share the defensive line with each other for the final time in their football careers Saturday, Harrison said Smith was an integral part in him acclimating to college football.

“He’s one of the only guys that I knew coming in as a freshman, so I kind of hung around him,” Harrison said. “At least with the D-Line, he kind of helped me meet everybody else.”

While the defensive end duo is nearing the end of their run together, they’ll close their Ohio State careers out in the Granddaddy of Them All.

With the potential to end his college career with a Rose Bowl win, Smith said he’s looking to go out with a bang.

“You want to leave a lasting impression. That last impression should be the best impression since that’s what people are going to remember about you,” Smith said. “I want to go out there and play the game like it’s my last. I’m going to go 150 percent if I can.”