Football: ‘Big part of our future’: Hicks brings athleticism and leadership in 2022 class

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRh8r_0dU6JdoD00
Incoming five-star freshman linebacker C.J. Hicks led the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class that ranks No. 4 in the country. Credit: David Petkiewicz/Cleveland.com via TNS

While gifts don’t necessarily come underneath a tree in college football, the closest thing might be National Signing Day, where Ohio State saw 17 recruits sign early National Letters of Intent last week.

Incoming five-star freshman linebacker C.J. Hicks led the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class, which ranks No. 4 in the country, according to 247 Sports and Rivals . A Dayton, Ohio, native, Hicks’ work ethic both on and off the field is what head coach Ryan Day said had a lot to do with the prominence of Ohio State’s latest round of recruits.

“He jumped in on this thing early,” Day said. “He recruited a lot of these guys. He built that relationship.”

Hicks announced his commitment to Ohio State May 1, 2020, near the end of his sophomore year at Archbishop Alter High School. A two-way player, Hicks received rankings as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Ohio and No. 2 linebacker in the country.

Hicks earned Ohio’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year behind an 84-tackle, two-interception campaign this fall. He also totaled 1,442 all-purpose yards at running back for the Knights.

Perhaps the future Buckeye’s most critical skill, however, is his ability to recruit peers. Often in attendance at Ohio State home games, Hicks interacted with other high school recruits in person at prospect camps and online via Twitter.

“These guys are able to see them at the camps, at the Rivals events, The Opening and all these different things that they go to and they spend time together,” Day said. “In that moment, we don’t get a chance as coaches to see them — they do. C.J. was a big part of that.”

Day said the way Hicks spearheaded a role as a peer-recruiter bears similarities to one current Buckeye and former No. 1 recruit in Ohio: freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer.

Sawyer also played an instrumental role as a peer-recruiter for the 2021 class, hosting a “Buckeye Bash” with recruits in 2020. Also an Ohio native, Sawyer said he knows Hicks well given their local ties and the Buckeyes are excited to welcome him.

“C.J. is a great player and a really athletic kid. He’s been a huge part of his class,” Sawyer said. “I’m glad he took on that role of recruiting and going out and getting guys that he thought could come and help this team.”

Standing 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Hicks will enter Ohio State within Al Washington’s linebacker room — where depth is needed after two transfers during the season.

“He’s a big part of this class and a big part of our future,” Day said.

Hicks earned back-to-back Division III Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year honors during his final seasons in high school. The High School Butkus Award — given to the nation’s top linebacker — named him one of six finalists, with a 99-yard pick six among his highlights from this past fall.

Bringing a dynamic skill set on the field is one thing, but having leadership qualities to help attract others to Ohio State is another. Hicks leads a highly touted batch of recruits, with some likely joining the team as early enrollees in January 2022.

“They got a great class. We’re all excited to have those guys coming in this next year,” Sawyer said. “Hopefully they can help us out.”

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

