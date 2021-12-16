Ohio State sets new Academic All-Big Ten program record

The Big Ten Conference unveiled its list of fall Academic All-Big Ten honorees Tuesday, and the 140 recipient Buckeyes broke the Ohio State record. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The Big Ten Conference unveiled its list of fall Academic All-Big Ten honorees Tuesday, and the 140 recipient Buckeyes broke the Ohio State record.

The previous mark of 120 recipients was set during the fall of 2020. Criteria includes a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, full-time status at the university for a 12-month minimum and a spot on a varsity team.

Of Ohio State’s group, the football team came in with the most recipients. Forty-five football players earned Academic All-Big Ten achievements, which topped the previous program best of 40 set last year.

Seniors tight end Mitch Rossi and long snapper Bradley Robinson earned their fourth consecutive Academic All-Big Ten honors.

Nine football Buckeyes earned the achievement for the third time: graduates running back Master Teague III and cornerback Marcus Williamson, seniors wide receiver Kamryn Babb, linebackers Ryan Batsch, Cade Kacherski and Teradja Mitchell, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive end Tyreke Smith and junior defensive lineman Taron Vincent.

Eight Ohio State field hockey seniors saw their names on the Academic All-Big Ten list for the third time, including back Julia Dickinson, forward Kennedy Fertitta, midfielder Emma Goldean, goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez, forward Jessica Hourihane, forward Tess Maloney, forward Katie Pyle and midfielder Sina Schwinn.

Six women’s soccer recipients earned the achievement for the third time or more. Seniors forward Marissa Birzon, goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski and defender Izzy Rodriguez received their fourth Academic All-Big Ten appearance, while senior forward Kayla Fischer, graduate midfielder Maddy Lowe and graduate forward Emaly Vatne obtained their third.

According to a release, three Buckeyes also held a 4.0 GPA: men’s soccer redshirt senior defender Samuel Buzzas, men’s cross country runner Alex Dediu and field hockey graduate forward Sammy Stone. Stone achieved the feat for a fourth time.

The men’s soccer team had the second-most recipients with 22, and women’s cross country saw 18 make the cut. The field hockey and women’s soccer teams each had 15, women’s volleyball received 13 and men’s cross country totaled 11.

Among the 140 Buckeye honorees, there are eight graduate students, 51 with senior status, 30 juniors and 51 sophomores.