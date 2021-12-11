Men’s Hockey: No. 17 Ohio State runs out of steam in third period, falls 5-2 to No. 3 Michigan

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJTTo_0dK1EYt600
Ohio State senior forward Jake Wise (28) makes a move past the defenders during the Ohio State-Michigan State game on Oct. 30. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor

The Buckeyes’ habit of falling behind caught up to them tonight, as they were unable to get over the hump in the final 10 minutes.

Ohio State’s No. 17 ranked men’s hockey team (9-6-0, 5-4-0 Big Ten) dropped the first of a two-game set to No. 3 Michigan (14-5-0, 7-4-0 Big Ten) 5-2 Friday.

Despite outshooting the Wolverines 38-25, the Buckeyes couldn’t get the job done. Junior forward Jaedon Leslie said he and his teammates need to generate more rebounds if they want to put more pucks in the back of the net.

“I think we need to get more traffic in front of their goalie to create second and third opportunities,” Leslie said. “I think if we can do that, we’ll have a lot more success.”

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he gives Michigan credit, saying they made the plays that winning teams often do.

“At the end of the day, they scored more than we did,” Rohlik said. “I don’t think we were perfect. I thought we got better, I thought our third period had a lot of energy, we had some chances, but give them credit. Disappointing night, but we’ve got to come back tomorrow.”

After 1:07, Buckeyes junior defenseman James Marooney was sent to the penalty box, giving the Wolverines a great chance to take an early lead.

Just 16 seconds into the power play, senior defenseman Nick Blankenburg did exactly that. Michigan’s captain snuck to the back post behind freshman goaltender Jakub Dobeš and guided the puck across the line, giving the maize and blue a 1-0 lead.

As has become the norm, Ohio State would have to come from behind if it wanted to pick up three points.

Rohlik was clearly frustrated with Marooney’s early penalty postgame.

“You don’t want to get a penalty in the first minute-and-a-half of the game,” Rohlik said. “Maybe we can stay out of the box tomorrow.”

The Buckeyes earned their first man-advantage with 10:38 remaining in the opening period. Sophomore defenseman Steve Holtz was given two minutes for charging.

Just as its opponents had done prior, Ohio State found the back of the net playing 5-on-4. Freshman forward Georgii Merkulov fired a rebound into the back of the net to level the score at one.

Merkulov’s tally was his fifth of the season and fourth in the last five games. Senior forward Jake Wise and freshman defenseman Mason Lohrei assisted the Russian’s goal.

After 20 minutes, the two rivals were tied both in the scoreboard and shot department. Both sides converted their lone power play opportunity in the frame.

Just like in the first, Michigan scored the initial goal of the second period. Senior forward Nolan Moyle gave the Wolverines the lead after just 39 seconds.

The New Yorker forced the puck past Dobeš and collected his third goal of the season. Blankenburg and senior forward Garrett Van Whye added helpers on the play. The assist gave Blankenburg his fourth multi-point effort of the campaign.

Ohio State’s power play unit retook the ice at 9:19 after junior forward Jay Keranen was charged with a five-minute game misconduct penalty for contact to the head. The Buckeyes had a prime opportunity to not only tie the game, but possibly take the lead.

Despite putting seven shots on goal during the major penalty, Rohlik’s team was unable to beat sophomore netminder Erik Portillo.

Sometimes, the result doesn’t tell the whole story. Leslie was pleased with the chances his team generated following Keranen’s ejection — they just couldn’t convert.

“We had some good looks on that power play. Both units had some great movement,” Leslie said. “At the end of the day, it’s just one of those things where it just didn’t go in on those power plays.”

Following Moyle’s quick tally, neither team broke down the other in the second period. After 40 minutes, Ohio State held a 22-16 upper hand in shots, due in large part to Keranen being sent to the showers.

Trailing 2-1, the Buckeyes would have to mount yet another third period rally in order to avoid dropping the series opener.

Senior defenseman Grant Gabriele — a native of Brighton, Michigan, – put the Buckeyes halfway home with 13:09 remaining. Gabriele, who said this series was personal during the week, picked a great time to light the lamp for the second time this season.

Junior forward Kamil Sadlocha and freshman forward Cam Thiesing each tallied their first-career point against the Wolverines on the goal.

Ohio State looked like the better team early in the third period and came close to finding a go-ahead goal. Leslie said he believes if the Buckeyes continue to play as well as they did in the first 10 minutes of the final period, they’ll win more often than not.

“I think we came out in the third with a lot of jump,” Leslie said. “We worked the low plays, we got pucks out, we were heavy on the puck. I think if we can do that for 60 minutes, we’re going to have success.”

That third goal never came as the Wolverines added a pair of scrappy, unconventional goals with 4:58 and 4:32 to play to grab a 4-2 lead.

Rohlik said Michigan did what good hockey teams typically do: Get pucks to the net.

“You throw pucks at the net, good things happen,” Rohlik said. “For them, throwing a puck from the half-wall hits some traffic in front or some bodies and ends up in the net. Sometimes that’s the way it goes.”

At that point, the wind had been taken out of the sails of both Ohio State’s skaters and the home supporters inside the Schottenstein Center.

Rohlik kept his net empty for a majority of the final four minutes, but the Buckeyes were unable to come any closer before Van Whye closed out the scoring with 36 seconds left to tick off the clock.

With the win, Michigan added three points to its lead atop the conference. The Buckeyes sit eight points back, in sole possession of fourth place.

Ohio State will look to snap a two-game losing streak in the series finale Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
845 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Football: All-America teams revealed, five Buckeyes earn First Team selections

Ohio State wide receivers junior Garrett Wilson (5) and senior Chris Olave (2) celebrate after Wilson’s touchdown during the Ohio State-Michigan game Nov. 27. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Buckeye Pen Pals encourages mentorship through student-alumni partnerships

Buckeye Pen Pals, a student-run organization, hopes to match Ohio State students to potential mentors by connecting them to alumni, Tori Myers, a fourth-year in actuarial science and program coordinator for Buckeye Pen Pals, said. Credit: Courtesy of Rose Jordan and Andy Ostavitz.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘This is just the start’: Day details recruiting in age of NIL, transfer portal

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stands on the sidelines during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Nov. 6. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The last time Ryan Day and his staff welcomed a class of recruits to Columbus, the college football landscape looked much different.

Read full story

Rate My Professors informs students’ class choices, fosters control over college path

Rate My Professors gives students a chance to anonymously review instructors and universities on a scale of one to five. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Choosing the right professor is important to any student scheduling classes with unfamiliar instructors, but one website hopes to help with just that.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State sets new Academic All-Big Ten program record

The Big Ten Conference unveiled its list of fall Academic All-Big Ten honorees Tuesday, and the 140 recipient Buckeyes broke the Ohio State record. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball Analysis: How sustainable is E.J. Liddell’s overall impact on winning?

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann talks to junior forward E.J. Liddell during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 73-55. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Overnight CABS On-Demand service helps students get home safe

Ohio State’s CABS On-Demand service offers students the ability to get free rides across campus between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Credit: Becca Duncan | Lantern Reporter. While there may not be overnight bus routes running on campus, students can get home with door-to-door bus service.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium denied accreditation appeal

After denying the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium accreditation in early October, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums upheld its decision despite an appeal by the zoo. Credit: Andrew Horne | Lantern file photo.

Read full story
4 comments
Indiana State

Women’s Basketball: No. 20 Buckeyes fall to No. 10 Indiana 86-66

Junior guard Jacy Sheldon (4) goes for a lay up during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sunday. Ohio State lost 66-86. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Sophomore guard Kateri Poole (5) dribbles towards the basket during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sunday. Ohio State lost 66-86. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Buckeyes beat Pittsburgh 30-7 to remain undefeated

Ohio State redshirt sophomore Carson Kharchla stares down freshman Cale Hoskinson during the Ohio State-Notre Dame College match Nov. 23. Ohio State won 51-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

1 dead in Friday shooting around 4th and 12th Avenues

One person was shot and killed on 12th Avenue east of 4th Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. One person was shot and killed on 12th Avenue east of 4th Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Football: Stroud finishes fourth in Heisman voting

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) prepares to make a pass during the Ohio State-Nebraska game Nov. 6. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Stout defense powers No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55

Ohio State’s men’s basketball team huddles during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 73-55. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. No. 21 Ohio State earned its third ranked win of the season Saturday at the Schottenstein Center, powering past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55 behind a defensive masterclass by the Buckeyes.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Rebounds limit No. 22 Wisconsin’s second-chance opportunities in dominant No. 21 Ohio State win

Ohio State graduate forward Kyle Young (25) waits for the ball to be thrown in by Wisconsin during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 73-55. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

First cases of omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Ohio

The first two cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant were detected in Ohio at Ohio State Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of the Wexner Medical Center. The first two cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Ohio Saturday.

Read full story
55 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State to close for 3 additional days between Christmas and New Year’s Day

Ohio State will close three additional days for employees for the holiday break.Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State will close Dec. 23-29 and Dec. 31 for the holidays, three more days than originally indicated on the academic calendar.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Buckeyes face ‘big test’ in No. 22 Badgers ahead of first home conference game

Ohio State graduate forward Kyle Young (25) looks for a way around Towson junior forward Charles Thompson (32) during the Ohio State-Towson game Wednesday. Ohio State won 85-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Darkness setting in earlier makes students feel unsafe leaving campus

Ohio State also has launched an online safety class for students to become more educated about enhancing personal safety along with providing personal safety alarms. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy