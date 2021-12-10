Ohio State to close for 3 additional days between Christmas and New Year’s Day

Ohio State will close three additional days for employees for the holiday break.Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Ohio State will close Dec. 23-29 and Dec. 31 for the holidays, three more days than originally indicated on the academic calendar.

University President Kristina M. Johnson announced the schedule change in an email to faculty and staff Friday, saying the additional days off will provide employees more opportunity to relax and recharge with loved ones.

“The past two years have brought historic challenges for our university and, as members of our incredible faculty and staff, you have time and again demonstrated remarkable commitment and resilience,” Johnson said.

According to the academic calendar , offices were only scheduled to close Dec. 23 and 24 before the additional days were added. The university will remain open Dec. 30, but the email said employees have the option to use a vacation day on that day if desired.

Johnson said critical services will continue during the time off. These services include safety, dining services and meal preparation, healthcare, law enforcement and public safety, transportation and critical research, according to the human resources website .

According to the website, the human resources department will communicate who will work during this time period in critical areas. Those required to work during the closure will be eligible to earn compensatory time.

“Our deep and sincere gratitude goes to those employees who fulfill these services – on holidays and every other day of the year as well,” Johnson said.