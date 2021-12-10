Columbus, OH

Lantern Sit-Down: Stroud’s family, faith guide him on his journey to Heisman Trophy candidacy

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxjvu_0dIx8sQi00
Ohio State redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud (7) stands with teammates during Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept. 18. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Growing up in California, C.J. Stroud was tested at every turn.

Prior to becoming a Heisman Trophy contender for Ohio State, the Empire, California, native navigated through trying times and leaned on his family, as well as a host of coaches. Pointing to his mother, Kimberly, who raised him on her own through middle school and high school, Stroud emphasized the role she has played in his life.

“She did her best to try to keep me away from a lot of different negative things,” Stroud said. “[She] tried to keep me in sports and tried to have coaches around like father figures.”

While his mother was a guiding factor for him to stay on the straight and narrow, Stroud also said his older siblings — Isaiah, Asmar and Ciara — were an incredible support system for him.

His father, who was a pastor during Stroud’s younger years, sparked Stroud’s growing faith and love for sports, but he went to prison during the redshirt freshman’s formative years. When that happened, Stroud said his faith began to waver.

“My faith, in high school and middle school, it kind of withered. I’ve been through a lot with my family, because, of course, my dad was a pastor and we went through what we went through,” Stroud said. “After I found Christ for myself, it just helped me out so much.”

In his first year with the Ohio State program, Stroud attended a service at the Hope City House of Prayer with teammate and redshirt junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb, an experience that he said changed the way he viewed his relationship with God.

“I remember walking into the church, I had this feeling; it was something I could never explain. It was a better feeling than winning a football game,” Stroud said. “After I felt that, I thought, ‘This is what I really want.’ ”

Now, in his second year in Columbus, Stroud is pursuing a major in human development and family sciences — a track he says grows from his experiences as a kid in Southern California.

Through his major, Stroud said he hopes he can take what he’s learned, from class and his life, to inspire kids to take the right path, rather than falling into a life of negativity.

“I want to inspire kids around middle school to high school age because I feel like that was a pivotal point in my life where I kind of flipped the switch. I went from being an amateur to trying to be a young professional, not even just in the sport, but being a young man,” Stroud said. “I want to encourage young kids to not go down the world of negativity, or of selling drugs or gangbanging or doing dumb things of that sort, and try to find their avenue of positivity.”

Following in the footsteps of former Buckeyes’ signal callers Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins — who were both Heisman Trophy finalists during their Ohio State careers — Stroud had big shoes to fill when he was named the starting quarterback in early August.

While he put up gaudy numbers in his first two starts — including a 484-yard performance in the Buckeyes loss to Oregon Sept. 11 — Stroud faced immense criticism from fans and media alike.

Since then, Stroud said he’s learned to handle the outside noise and has even grown to love both the criticism and support.

“It was definitely something I had to get used to. I wasn’t used to people caring so much or even focusing on me and every little thing I do. If I don’t tie my shoe right, people are probably tweeting about it,” Stroud said. “I love the criticism, I love the love. But, you have to fall in love with both of them because if you fall in love with one, you kind of set yourself up for failure.”

Despite the criticism outside of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Stroud said his teammates and coaches kept him grounded and he ultimately didn’t mind who was saying negative things about him, since his peers were telling him the exact opposite.

“It helped me out totally because the things that were being said by random people that knew nothing about the game of football were totally opposite of what was being said in the Woody,” Stroud said. “If someone had something to say about me, it’s cool, because at the end of the day, you’re the one that’s watching me.”

Stroud’s first season at the helm of the Ohio State offense was a success, leading the Buckeyes to the nation’s top-ranked offense — averaging 45.5 points and 551.1 yards per game — behind his 3,862 yards and 38 touchdown passes. His efforts earned him a spot in New York as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

With the Heisman Trophy ceremony marking the first time Stroud has trekked to the Big Apple, he said he’s excited to experience the city.

“Definitely super excited to see the city,” Stroud said. “I want to go down to Times Square and see the billboards and stuff. I know it’s going to be cold, but I’m going to be wearing my coats.”

With attention to his stature as a Heisman Trophy finalist, which is announced Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN, Stroud pointed to his faith for keeping him on his path to positivity.

“This stuff is crazy,” Stroud said. “I think about it as a kid, just playing at Ohio State and having this opportunity to be a Heisman finalist; I just have to thank God and give him the praise.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
845 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Football: All-America teams revealed, five Buckeyes earn First Team selections

Ohio State wide receivers junior Garrett Wilson (5) and senior Chris Olave (2) celebrate after Wilson’s touchdown during the Ohio State-Michigan game Nov. 27. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Buckeye Pen Pals encourages mentorship through student-alumni partnerships

Buckeye Pen Pals, a student-run organization, hopes to match Ohio State students to potential mentors by connecting them to alumni, Tori Myers, a fourth-year in actuarial science and program coordinator for Buckeye Pen Pals, said. Credit: Courtesy of Rose Jordan and Andy Ostavitz.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘This is just the start’: Day details recruiting in age of NIL, transfer portal

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stands on the sidelines during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Nov. 6. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The last time Ryan Day and his staff welcomed a class of recruits to Columbus, the college football landscape looked much different.

Read full story

Rate My Professors informs students’ class choices, fosters control over college path

Rate My Professors gives students a chance to anonymously review instructors and universities on a scale of one to five. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Choosing the right professor is important to any student scheduling classes with unfamiliar instructors, but one website hopes to help with just that.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State sets new Academic All-Big Ten program record

The Big Ten Conference unveiled its list of fall Academic All-Big Ten honorees Tuesday, and the 140 recipient Buckeyes broke the Ohio State record. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball Analysis: How sustainable is E.J. Liddell’s overall impact on winning?

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann talks to junior forward E.J. Liddell during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 73-55. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Overnight CABS On-Demand service helps students get home safe

Ohio State’s CABS On-Demand service offers students the ability to get free rides across campus between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Credit: Becca Duncan | Lantern Reporter. While there may not be overnight bus routes running on campus, students can get home with door-to-door bus service.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium denied accreditation appeal

After denying the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium accreditation in early October, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums upheld its decision despite an appeal by the zoo. Credit: Andrew Horne | Lantern file photo.

Read full story
4 comments
Indiana State

Women’s Basketball: No. 20 Buckeyes fall to No. 10 Indiana 86-66

Junior guard Jacy Sheldon (4) goes for a lay up during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sunday. Ohio State lost 66-86. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Sophomore guard Kateri Poole (5) dribbles towards the basket during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sunday. Ohio State lost 66-86. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Buckeyes beat Pittsburgh 30-7 to remain undefeated

Ohio State redshirt sophomore Carson Kharchla stares down freshman Cale Hoskinson during the Ohio State-Notre Dame College match Nov. 23. Ohio State won 51-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

1 dead in Friday shooting around 4th and 12th Avenues

One person was shot and killed on 12th Avenue east of 4th Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. One person was shot and killed on 12th Avenue east of 4th Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Football: Stroud finishes fourth in Heisman voting

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) prepares to make a pass during the Ohio State-Nebraska game Nov. 6. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Stout defense powers No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55

Ohio State’s men’s basketball team huddles during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 73-55. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. No. 21 Ohio State earned its third ranked win of the season Saturday at the Schottenstein Center, powering past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55 behind a defensive masterclass by the Buckeyes.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Rebounds limit No. 22 Wisconsin’s second-chance opportunities in dominant No. 21 Ohio State win

Ohio State graduate forward Kyle Young (25) waits for the ball to be thrown in by Wisconsin during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 73-55. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

First cases of omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Ohio

The first two cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant were detected in Ohio at Ohio State Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of the Wexner Medical Center. The first two cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Ohio Saturday.

Read full story
55 comments
Michigan State

Men’s Hockey: No. 17 Ohio State runs out of steam in third period, falls 5-2 to No. 3 Michigan

Ohio State senior forward Jake Wise (28) makes a move past the defenders during the Ohio State-Michigan State game on Oct. 30. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State to close for 3 additional days between Christmas and New Year’s Day

Ohio State will close three additional days for employees for the holiday break.Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State will close Dec. 23-29 and Dec. 31 for the holidays, three more days than originally indicated on the academic calendar.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Buckeyes face ‘big test’ in No. 22 Badgers ahead of first home conference game

Ohio State graduate forward Kyle Young (25) looks for a way around Towson junior forward Charles Thompson (32) during the Ohio State-Towson game Wednesday. Ohio State won 85-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Darkness setting in earlier makes students feel unsafe leaving campus

Ohio State also has launched an online safety class for students to become more educated about enhancing personal safety along with providing personal safety alarms. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy