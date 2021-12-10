Football: A look at the Heisman Trophy finalists

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFr8b_0dIvg07e00
The Heisman Trophy award is awarded to the nation’s top college football player and the winner will be decided on Saturday. Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images via TNS, Dennis Nett via TNS, Courtesy of TNS and Mackenzie Shanklin | The Lantern

With the regular season coming to a close, it’s time to decide who is going to win the Heisman Trophy — an award given to the nation’s top college football player.

The four finalists vying for the award are Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pittsburgh redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Here’s a look at all four contenders and how they stack up against one another:

Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNGtW_0dIvg07e00
Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass as Georgia’s Nakobe Dean (17) defends in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images via TNS

Young is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman, posting a 43-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 4,322 yards en route to an Southeastern Conference championship for the Crimson Tide.

Watching Young play this year, it seemed the announcers would pick a Heisman moment for him twice or thrice a game, so the college football world has been itching to give him the award. Deservedly so, of course, as his numbers rank among the best in the country.

C.J. Stroud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPTho_0dIvg07e00
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) prepares to throw a pass during the Ohio State-Nebraska game Nov. 6. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The Buckeyes quarterback had an astonishing freshman year, throwing for Big Ten-bests 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns, while only throwing for 5 picks.

Stroud’s high efficiency helped Ohio State to the nation’s best offense, securing No. 1 ranks in yards per game with 551.1 and points per game with 45.5. When it comes to Stroud, though, media members tend to look at his supporting cast as a reason for his success, as he throws to two high-profile targets in junior Garrett Wilson and senior Chris Olave, while adding another 1,000-plus yard receiver in sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

While he didn’t win a conference championship, the California native is still a prime contender for the Heisman and is expected to have a monster sophomore season.

Kenny Pickett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41emaK_0dIvg07e00
Pittsburgh redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks downfield. The Syracuse Orange football team take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Nov. 27, 2021. Credit:Dennis Nett via TNS

Pickett had a shockingly Heisman-caliber season, leading the Panthers to their first  Atlantic Coastal Conference title in program history and a Peach Bowl berth.

With 4,560 total yards and 42 touchdowns, he has the numbers to be right up there with Young and Stroud for the Heisman trophy. The only stat holding him back is his 7 interceptions.

The breakout season for Pickett will likely result in him being a marquee name in the 2022 NFL draft.

Aidan Hutchinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QiZ4o_0dIvg07e00
Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) talks to teammates before a play against Western Michigan during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: Courtesy of TNS

Hutchinson is the lone defensive player in the discussion, but he’s more than worthy of the trip to New York City.

The anchor on a nationally renowned defense, which allowed just 16.1 points and 316.2 yards per game, Hutchinson shined brightest for the Wolverines in The Game. The Plymouth, Michigan, native racked up seven tackles and three sacks against the Buckeyes — creating a Heisman moment for the edge rusher.

Hutchinson finished with a Big Ten-best 14 sacks and was third in the conference with 15.5 tackles for loss.

On Saturday, Young will likely be announced the Heisman winner, but that is not set in stone, and all of the candidates deserve some love.

The race was a wild one this year, but it’s finally come to a close.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
845 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Football: All-America teams revealed, five Buckeyes earn First Team selections

Ohio State wide receivers junior Garrett Wilson (5) and senior Chris Olave (2) celebrate after Wilson’s touchdown during the Ohio State-Michigan game Nov. 27. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Buckeye Pen Pals encourages mentorship through student-alumni partnerships

Buckeye Pen Pals, a student-run organization, hopes to match Ohio State students to potential mentors by connecting them to alumni, Tori Myers, a fourth-year in actuarial science and program coordinator for Buckeye Pen Pals, said. Credit: Courtesy of Rose Jordan and Andy Ostavitz.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘This is just the start’: Day details recruiting in age of NIL, transfer portal

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stands on the sidelines during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Nov. 6. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The last time Ryan Day and his staff welcomed a class of recruits to Columbus, the college football landscape looked much different.

Read full story

Rate My Professors informs students’ class choices, fosters control over college path

Rate My Professors gives students a chance to anonymously review instructors and universities on a scale of one to five. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Choosing the right professor is important to any student scheduling classes with unfamiliar instructors, but one website hopes to help with just that.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State sets new Academic All-Big Ten program record

The Big Ten Conference unveiled its list of fall Academic All-Big Ten honorees Tuesday, and the 140 recipient Buckeyes broke the Ohio State record. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball Analysis: How sustainable is E.J. Liddell’s overall impact on winning?

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann talks to junior forward E.J. Liddell during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 73-55. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Overnight CABS On-Demand service helps students get home safe

Ohio State’s CABS On-Demand service offers students the ability to get free rides across campus between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Credit: Becca Duncan | Lantern Reporter. While there may not be overnight bus routes running on campus, students can get home with door-to-door bus service.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium denied accreditation appeal

After denying the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium accreditation in early October, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums upheld its decision despite an appeal by the zoo. Credit: Andrew Horne | Lantern file photo.

Read full story
4 comments
Indiana State

Women’s Basketball: No. 20 Buckeyes fall to No. 10 Indiana 86-66

Junior guard Jacy Sheldon (4) goes for a lay up during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sunday. Ohio State lost 66-86. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Sophomore guard Kateri Poole (5) dribbles towards the basket during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sunday. Ohio State lost 66-86. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Buckeyes beat Pittsburgh 30-7 to remain undefeated

Ohio State redshirt sophomore Carson Kharchla stares down freshman Cale Hoskinson during the Ohio State-Notre Dame College match Nov. 23. Ohio State won 51-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

1 dead in Friday shooting around 4th and 12th Avenues

One person was shot and killed on 12th Avenue east of 4th Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. One person was shot and killed on 12th Avenue east of 4th Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Football: Stroud finishes fourth in Heisman voting

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) prepares to make a pass during the Ohio State-Nebraska game Nov. 6. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Stout defense powers No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55

Ohio State’s men’s basketball team huddles during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 73-55. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. No. 21 Ohio State earned its third ranked win of the season Saturday at the Schottenstein Center, powering past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55 behind a defensive masterclass by the Buckeyes.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Rebounds limit No. 22 Wisconsin’s second-chance opportunities in dominant No. 21 Ohio State win

Ohio State graduate forward Kyle Young (25) waits for the ball to be thrown in by Wisconsin during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 73-55. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

First cases of omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Ohio

The first two cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant were detected in Ohio at Ohio State Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of the Wexner Medical Center. The first two cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Ohio Saturday.

Read full story
55 comments
Michigan State

Men’s Hockey: No. 17 Ohio State runs out of steam in third period, falls 5-2 to No. 3 Michigan

Ohio State senior forward Jake Wise (28) makes a move past the defenders during the Ohio State-Michigan State game on Oct. 30. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State to close for 3 additional days between Christmas and New Year’s Day

Ohio State will close three additional days for employees for the holiday break.Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State will close Dec. 23-29 and Dec. 31 for the holidays, three more days than originally indicated on the academic calendar.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Buckeyes face ‘big test’ in No. 22 Badgers ahead of first home conference game

Ohio State graduate forward Kyle Young (25) looks for a way around Towson junior forward Charles Thompson (32) during the Ohio State-Towson game Wednesday. Ohio State won 85-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Darkness setting in earlier makes students feel unsafe leaving campus

Ohio State also has launched an online safety class for students to become more educated about enhancing personal safety along with providing personal safety alarms. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy