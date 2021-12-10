Football: A look at the Heisman Trophy finalists

The Heisman Trophy award is awarded to the nation’s top college football player and the winner will be decided on Saturday. Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images via TNS, Dennis Nett via TNS, Courtesy of TNS and Mackenzie Shanklin | The Lantern

With the regular season coming to a close, it’s time to decide who is going to win the Heisman Trophy — an award given to the nation’s top college football player.

The four finalists vying for the award are Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pittsburgh redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Here’s a look at all four contenders and how they stack up against one another:

Bryce Young

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass as Georgia’s Nakobe Dean (17) defends in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images via TNS

Young is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman, posting a 43-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 4,322 yards en route to an Southeastern Conference championship for the Crimson Tide.

Watching Young play this year, it seemed the announcers would pick a Heisman moment for him twice or thrice a game, so the college football world has been itching to give him the award. Deservedly so, of course, as his numbers rank among the best in the country.

C.J. Stroud

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) prepares to throw a pass during the Ohio State-Nebraska game Nov. 6. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The Buckeyes quarterback had an astonishing freshman year, throwing for Big Ten-bests 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns, while only throwing for 5 picks.

Stroud’s high efficiency helped Ohio State to the nation’s best offense, securing No. 1 ranks in yards per game with 551.1 and points per game with 45.5. When it comes to Stroud, though, media members tend to look at his supporting cast as a reason for his success, as he throws to two high-profile targets in junior Garrett Wilson and senior Chris Olave, while adding another 1,000-plus yard receiver in sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

While he didn’t win a conference championship, the California native is still a prime contender for the Heisman and is expected to have a monster sophomore season.

Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks downfield. The Syracuse Orange football team take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Nov. 27, 2021. Credit:Dennis Nett via TNS

Pickett had a shockingly Heisman-caliber season, leading the Panthers to their first Atlantic Coastal Conference title in program history and a Peach Bowl berth.

With 4,560 total yards and 42 touchdowns, he has the numbers to be right up there with Young and Stroud for the Heisman trophy. The only stat holding him back is his 7 interceptions.

The breakout season for Pickett will likely result in him being a marquee name in the 2022 NFL draft.

Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) talks to teammates before a play against Western Michigan during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: Courtesy of TNS

Hutchinson is the lone defensive player in the discussion, but he’s more than worthy of the trip to New York City.

The anchor on a nationally renowned defense, which allowed just 16.1 points and 316.2 yards per game, Hutchinson shined brightest for the Wolverines in The Game. The Plymouth, Michigan, native racked up seven tackles and three sacks against the Buckeyes — creating a Heisman moment for the edge rusher.

Hutchinson finished with a Big Ten-best 14 sacks and was third in the conference with 15.5 tackles for loss.

On Saturday, Young will likely be announced the Heisman winner, but that is not set in stone, and all of the candidates deserve some love.

The race was a wild one this year, but it’s finally come to a close.