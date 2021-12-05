Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Buckeyes pull away in fourth quarter, stave off Boilermakers in Big Ten opener

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05X4XR_0dEqrqAd00
Ohio State senior guard Braxtin Miller pushes her way through the Bucknell defense during the Ohio State-Bucknell game Nov. 10. Ohio State won 71-48. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor

Behind an impressive fourth quarter performance, No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball rebounded from its first loss of the 2021-22 season Sunday, defeating Purdue 70-53 in its Big Ten opener.

The Buckeyes (6-1, 1-0 in Big Ten) found themselves entrenched in a sloppy and physical battle with the Boilermakers (6-3, 0-1 in Big Ten) through three quarters where the two teams combined for 37.8 percent shooting from the field and 29 turnovers.

With just a 45-40 lead going into the final period, Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff’s team overcame a disjointed start and erupted in the fourth quarter, making seven of its 10 field goals and outscoring Purdue 25-13 en route to the 17-point victory.

McGuff said he was encouraged by the improvements his offense made in the second half, as the Buckeyes learned to take higher-percentage shots and trust the offensive scheme.

“In the first half, we didn’t move the ball side to side and we took really quick shots,” McGuff said. “We didn’t make Purdue defend at all. We took a lot of contested shots. In the second half, I thought we moved the ball significantly better, which allowed us to get better opportunities.”

The Buckeyes’ second half surge was led by senior guard Braxtin Miller and junior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova, who netted 19 of their 29 combined points after halftime on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting.

Miller, who finished with a season-high 16 points, said she came into the matchup with an aggressive mindset after a productive conversation with associate head coach Carla Morrow.

“I feel like at the beginning of the season, I was just trying to figure out my role for this year. It’s changed every year since I’ve been here,” MIller said. “But I talked to coach Carla about it, and that’s what she was expecting from me and wanting from me, to be more aggressive, shoot, and get to the basket. I just went for it today.”

Miller and Mikulasikova were joined by a duo of Buckeye guards who reached double-figures, with junior Jacy Sheldon and senior Taylor Mikesell recording 12 and 16 points, respectively.

Mikesell, who has reached double figures in every game this season, earned her first double-double of the season, collecting a season- and team-high 10 rebounds.

The Massillon, Ohio, native said she and her teammates, who outrebounded the Boilermakers 41-36, needed to make a more concerted effort on the glass after surrendering seven offensive rebounds to Purdue in the first half.

“It’s a rebound by committee because we’re a little smaller,” Mikesell said. “We gave them a lot of offensive rebound opportunities, which led to more points in the paint. But we wanted to cut back on those coming out of halftime. I think that was the focus for us, just to hit somebody and box out when the shot goes up.”

After surrendering 97 points in their last contest against Syracuse, the Buckeyes’ defense bounced back with a dominant performance, as they held the Boilermakers to just 30 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent from three.

McGuff, who was critical of his team’s defensive effort after the Syracuse game, said his team showed the focus and intensity needed to defend against well-coached Big Ten opponents.

“We were significantly better defensively,” McGuff said. “At Syracuse we just didn’t compete on the defensive end. Today we competed. I told them before the game that [Purdue] is very deliberate and they execute really well, and that we would have to get them deep in the shot clock to get stops.”

After a disappointing loss at Syracuse Wednesday, Mikesell said Sunday’s victory could serve as a significant stepping stone for the season because it showed that the team could rebound from adversity and emerge victorious on the road.

“It’s a big win for us,” Mikesell said. “Coming off the Syracuse loss, being able to bounce back and getting this win under our belt on the road, being our first Big Ten game, it’s huge. I think it will be a good momentum starter for us as we start Big Ten play and as we finish out non-conference.”

Ohio State will return home Wednesday to host Mount St. Mary’s at the Schottenstein Center. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
745 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Darkness setting in earlier makes students feel unsafe leaving campus

Ohio State also has launched an online safety class for students to become more educated about enhancing personal safety along with providing personal safety alarms. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story

Pie Day Friday: Romeo’s Pizza not great, not terrible, but just about average

Everything was in order — a firm slice, pull-apart cheese, perfect pepperoni, spread sauce, crust that wasn’t too thin, but also not too thick and airy. But something was missing — that “wow” factor. Credit: Marcy Paredes | Managing Editor for Design.

Read full story
Ohio State

Lantern Sit-Down: Stroud’s family, faith guide him on his journey to Heisman Trophy candidacy

Ohio State redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud (7) stands with teammates during Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept. 18. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ahrens’ 3-point shooting gives No. 21 Ohio State significant boost

Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens (10) shoots from behind the arc during the Ohio State-Towson game Wednesday. Ohio State won 85-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Michigan State

Men’s Hockey: No. 17 Ohio State gears up for tough test against No. 3 Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes face off with the Michigan Wolverines in the puck drop before the Ohio State-Michigan game on Feb. 20. Ohio State lost 0-6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Concert review: Lindsey Stirling Christmas show exudes comfort, joy and a little something special

Violinist Lindsey Stirling brought festive cheer through whimsical performances and reimagined Christmas music at the Palace Theatre Wednesday. Credit: Courtesy of Lindsay Fishman.

Read full story
2 comments

Study finds referrals insufficient in bringing food banks first-time visitors

Indivdiuals who used food pantries were much more likely to visit another after the referral from their provider than those who had not previously visited a food pantry. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

USG mid-year policy breakdown: Student dining service workers receive 50 cent raise, recommendations for mental health offerings and discrimination reporting

Jacob Chang, president of the undergraduate student government, and Anna Valerius, vice president of USG, sat down to discuss the organization’s initiatives at the midpoint of their term. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Chang.

Read full story

Football: A look at the Heisman Trophy finalists

The Heisman Trophy award is awarded to the nation’s top college football player and the winner will be decided on Saturday. Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images via TNS, Dennis Nett via TNS, Courtesy of TNS and Mackenzie Shanklin | The Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women of color entrepreneurs to spread holiday cheer at annual market

The Women of Color Owned Holiday Market, hosted by Zora’s House, will be at Gravity Columbus 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of LC Johnson. This weekend, the space for women of color to be celebrated gets a little bit bigger.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

‘Yer a wizard’: ‘Harry Potter’ influences Columbus culture twenty-five years after release of first book

Harry Potter fans can gather together at Wizard Fest, a traveling Harry Potter themed party event packed full of cosplaying, themed drinks, dancing and more. Credit: Courtesy of Brian Mertz.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Ohio State pulls away in second half to down Towson 85-74

The Ohio State men's basketball team huddles up prior to the Ohio State-Towson game Wednesday. Ohio State won 85-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State sophomore forward Zed Key (23) tips off for the Buckeyes during the Ohio State-Towson game Wednesday. Ohio State won 85-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Columbus Symphony to perform annual “Harry Potter” concert series in spring 2022

The “Harry Potter” concert series was announced in 2016, and since then, over 2.7 million fans have experienced the event. The Columbus Association for Performing Arts will present “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert” in the spring of 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Randall L. Scheiber.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus-based artist to showcase romantic paintings at local gallery event

Local artist Shelley Dawn Johnson, said she began painting within the last year as a distraction from the stress in life. Her collection “Love Stories” will be on display at Wanderlust Studio Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany Wedekind.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety to hold Toys for Tots drive-thru event

In partnership with the national Toys for Tots campaign, the Department of Public Safety will hold its 15th annual toy drive Thursday from 7-10 a.m. in front of Blankenship Hall. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State University.

Read full story

Signs of academic burnout and how to manage it

With final exams quickly approaching, students may find themselves experiencing burnout and should be mindful of certain symptoms that can be linked. Credit: Ashley Grimmer | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’ show puts new spin on classic holiday traditions

‘A Magical Cirque Christmas,’ a holiday variety show that follows a whimsical storyline about saving Christmas, comes to the Palace Theatre Friday at 7:30 p.m. Credit: Courtesy of Matt Bishop.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: No. 20 Buckeyes take care of business at home, rout Mount St. Mary’s 94-50

Ohio State graduate froward Tanaya Beacham (35) dribbles the ball into the paint during the Ohio State-Bellarmine game Nov. 17. Ohio State won 110-58. Credit: Andres Ibarra | Arts & Life Producer.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Ohio State looks ahead to meeting with Towson

Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) prepares to shoot from behind the three-point line during the Ohio State-Bowling Green game Monday. Ohio State won 89-58. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Ewers’ transfer caught Day off guard

Ohio State freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws during warm-ups before the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy