Ohio State club football team seeks national championship repeat Saturday

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vqso_0dCmYbZ300
Senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein carries in the first quarter during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10. Ohio State won 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II via courtesy of James Grega Jr.

On Dec. 8, 2019, the Ohio State club football team woke up as national champions. The day before, they had beat a talented Oakland team to win the first championship in team history, 36-9.

Now, after a year without football due to the pandemic, senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein and the rest of the 2021 team are on the cusp of waking up as champions once again come Saturday.

“It’s a very hard thing to do,” Gerenstein said. “It’s something for everyone to be proud of.”

Coached by James Grega Jr. — a former assistant sports editor for The Lantern — the Buckeyes are sitting at a cool 6-2, with the losses coming to NCAA Division III schools, ranked No. 1 in the National Club Football Association power rankings.

After winning the Great American Conference Championship in the snow Sunday with their second 40-point win over Wright State in as many weeks, the Buckeyes were named the No. 1 team in the country and are set to play George Mason for the NCFA National Championship.

A loss by No. 1 Columbus State (GA) to Gordon State in the South Atlantic Conference Championship helped thrust the Buckeyes to the national title game.

Along with their conference title and the Cougars’ loss, the Buckeyes were undefeated in league play with wins over two conference champions in their own right, with a 49-0 dismantling of Great Lakes Conference champion Oakland to go along with a close win over George Mason — the Mid-Atlantic Conference champion. Add two blowout wins over Miami (OH) and Toledo to that, and the Buckeyes have quite the resume.

As for the team itself, Grega said he is proud of his roster that has been almost completely renovated since that fateful 2019 season, with even the playbooks having to be reworked. One exception to that renovation is Gerenstein.

With a rare chance to lead two teams to national championships in as many opportunities, Gerenstein — who earned NFCA Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 — said his play is hardly the reason behind the club’s success.

Grega had high praise for his star quarterback.

“I mean, that kid’s like my little brother,” Grega said. ”He’s the ultimate leader of this team.”

Club football is very different from NCAA football, especially in terms of recruiting, star junior wide receiver Casey Scroggins said.

“Any time that you can get enough players in your university to come compete for a national championship, when it’s something that they got to pay for or volunteer for, it’s pretty special to have the talent and have the camaraderie to be able to reach a championship,” Scroggins said.

With a range of players from an array of experience levels, Grega said the Buckeyes still have a chance to do something noteworthy — while having fun.

“Just because we’re on a lower level of football doesn’t mean you can’t play it and still have a great time,” Grega said.

It’s a little late to join this season, but tryouts will open in January to anyone wanting to play for Grega, who Scroggins said has a unique relationship with his players. It allows them to incorporate new elements and have fun in an otherwise painful game, Scroggins said.

“Any skill level is welcome,” Grega said. “If you don’t want to play, we’re always looking for volunteers to coach, volunteers to work game days.”

With a win, it would be Grega’s second national championship in his short tenure as the club’s head coach, and the second for Gerenstein and Scroggins during their time at the university.

Although the club football team was out of commission in 2020, Gerenstein said the team’s approach to its title defense was undeterred.

“Because of all the restrictions and everything we went through in 2020, and even earlier in 2021, it’s going to feel different than [2019]. But as far as the play on the field, I feel like nothing has dropped off,” Gerenstein said. “We were off for a whole year and a half. We really had no football activity, we had no pads from January 2020 to August 2021. But as far as the games go, that’s all the same. It never changes. It’s football.”

The club now travels to Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, to play George Mason Saturday at 1 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
717 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Young perfect from distance, posts season-high scoring in Big Ten opener

Ohio State graduate forward Kyle Young (25) stands behind the arc looking for an open teammate during the Ohio State-Niagara game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State defeats Penn State 76-64 in Big Ten opener in Wheeler’s return

Ohio State graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles the ball during the Ohio State-Indianapolis exhibition game Nov. 1. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Buckeyes pull away in fourth quarter, stave off Boilermakers in Big Ten opener

Ohio State senior guard Braxtin Miller pushes her way through the Bucknell defense during the Ohio State-Bucknell game Nov. 10. Ohio State won 71-48. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State advances to Sweet 16 after 3-1 win over Tennessee

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Purdue game Oct. 15. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Justin Volley | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Ohio State claims second at Cliff Keen Invitational

Ohio State wrestling head coach Tom Ryan raises his fist after then-sophomore Gavin Hoffmann won his match during the Ohio State-Rutgers matchup on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State takes one of two at No. 8 Notre Dame

The Ohio State Men’s Ice Hockey team celebrates after sophomore forward Tate Singleton’s (13) goal during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game on Feb. 5. Ohio State lost 1-6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State kicks off Big Ten play on the road against Penn State

Ohio State men’s basketball celebrates after the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. When the buzzer sounded and the clock hit zero Tuesday, Ohio State had knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation — but the job didn’t end there.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Wheeler returns to Penn State for first time after four-year career with Nittany Lions

Ohio State graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Niagara game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State sweeps Howard in first round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State women’s volleyball freshman middle blocker Arica Davis (14) celebrates after a volley during Ohio State-Penn State game Nov. 21. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Long-standing tradition Light Up the Lake returns to campus

Scarlet and Grace Notes A Capella sings “Hang on Sloopy” during the Light Up the Lake event Thursday, Dec. 2. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The Mirror Lake tree-lighting tradition, Light Up the Lake, is returning a bit earlier than expected this year.

Read full story
Michigan State

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State aims to snap No. 8 Notre Dame’s lengthy winning streak

Ohio State junior forward Matt Cassidy (20) carries the puck out of the corner during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Oct. 30. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Casey’s Callouts: Opinion: So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

Graduate running back Master Teague III tries to find the end zone during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Nov. 20. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ comes to Palace Theatre, exhibits story of tradition and change

“Fiddler on the Roof” is an award-winning musical about the trials and tribulations of the intersection of faith and love coming to the Palace Theater in Columbus Dec. 14-19. Credit: Courtesy of Joan Marcus.

Read full story

ODI to host pre-Kwanzaa celebration

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is preparing a Pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday in Hale Hall at 6 p.m. Credit: TNS. Immersion in African culture is the name of the game for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday in Hale Hall.

Read full story
Michigan State

Football: Issues in run game ‘embarrassing’ against Michigan

Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) prepares to take the field ahead of the Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State not enforcing testing requirements for vaccine exemptions

Ohio State does not plan to enforce testing requirements for individuals who are exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State is not enforcing testing requirements for individuals who are exempt from the university COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Buckeyes suffer first loss, fall to Syracuse in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Ohio State women’s basketball bench celebrates during the Ohio State-Bellarmine game Tuesday. Ohio State won 110-58. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In its first road game in front of fans since Feb. 29, 2020, the No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday at the Carrier Dome, falling to the Orange 97-91.

Read full story

College of Medicine receives grant to support researchers with unexpected pandemic responsibilities

The Ohio State College of Medicine was awarded an over $500,000 grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation to help support and retain research occupations for early-career faculty at the assistant professor level. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Local organization Petals that Inspire partners with Star House, blossoms with opportunity

Petals that Inspire collaborates directly with Star Works, Star House’s workforce development program, to give individuals from ages 14 to 24 a chance to partake in floral design workshops and thrive in a professional setting. Credit: Courtesy of Laney Sword.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy