Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State aims to snap No. 8 Notre Dame’s lengthy winning streak

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJzmD_0dCmYagK00
Ohio State junior forward Matt Cassidy (20) carries the puck out of the corner during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Oct. 30. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor

The two best defensive teams in the Big Ten are set to face off in South Bend, Indiana, this weekend.

Ohio State’s men’s hockey team (8-4-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten) will hit the road for the first time in three weeks this weekend. No. 8 Notre Dame (10-3-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten), winner of six straight contests, welcomes the Buckeyes for a two-game conference showdown.

Notre Dame hasn’t taken the ice since Nov. 20 but should be playing with plenty of confidence following a two-game sweep of No. 3 Michigan. Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik spoke highly of the Fighting Irish during the week.

“They don’t really have many weaknesses,” Rohlik said. “They’re good at every level. They’re as good a hockey team as there is in college hockey right now.”

The Buckeyes dropped three of four contests against Notre Dame last season, getting outscored 19-5 in the process.

Senior forward Quinn Preston — who scored two goals, including the game-winner in the Buckeyes’ lone victory over the Fighting Irish last season — said he knows he and his teammates have to avoid mistakes if they want the series to be a success.

“They play very defensive and systematically,” Preston said. “We’ve just got to play a pretty sound game both nights, I think, to really have a good chance against them.”

Notre Dame goes as its defense goes. The Fighting Irish boast the conference’s best scoring defense, as well as the nation’s best penalty kill percentage.

Matthew Galajda, a graduate transfer from Cornell, has been a huge part of their defensive success. The former Big Red goaltender is 7-1 and owns the fourth-best save percentage in the country at .943.

Offensively, junior forward Max Ellis has carried much of the load for Notre Dame through 13 games. Ellis is the team leader in goals, assists and points. His 10 goals are currently second-most in the Big Ten.

Unlike its upcoming opponent, Ohio State has gotten things done by committee this season. Thirteen Buckeyes have recorded at least two goals this year, while nobody has more than four.

Rohlik said his team’s balance will take them where they want to go this season.

“You always need your best players to be your players, but not always are they going to score goals,” Rohlik said. “I think we’re going to win because of our depth and because we’re getting contributions from everybody. I just think that’s the way we’re built.”

Two freshmen top the charts in points for Ohio State — forward Georgii Merkulov and defenseman Mason Lohrei. The two rookies are tied for the team lead with 10 points in their debut campaigns.

Merkulov starred for the Buckeyes in their series with Mercyhurst last weekend, recording a goal and an assist in both Friday’s 5-4 loss and Saturday’s 3-2 win. As a result, the Russian was named the Big Ten’s Third Star Wednesday.

One area where Rohlik’s team has really struggled this season is on the power play. Entering this weekend, Ohio State has found the back of the net just five times with an extra man, the fewest of any school in the league.

Preston, who typically features on the Buckeyes’ power play, said he believes the team needs to give the opposing goaltender more to do when playing 5-on-4.

“I think a big thing is just getting pucks to the net. We kind of tend to be a little too pretty sometimes,” Preston said. “I think if we get shots to the net and get second opportunities, there will be a little scrambling and that’ll give us a better chance to score on the power play.”

Despite the No. 8 next to Notre Dame’s name and its six consecutive victories, Lohrei is approaching this weekend’s series the same way he would if the Buckeyes were playing the Big Ten’s cellar.

“It’s the Big Ten,” Lohrei said. “You’ve got to bring it every single weekend, no matter who you’re playing.”

Friday’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by NBCSN. The series finale is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and can be streamed through NBCSports.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
717 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Young perfect from distance, posts season-high scoring in Big Ten opener

Ohio State graduate forward Kyle Young (25) stands behind the arc looking for an open teammate during the Ohio State-Niagara game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State defeats Penn State 76-64 in Big Ten opener in Wheeler’s return

Ohio State graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles the ball during the Ohio State-Indianapolis exhibition game Nov. 1. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Buckeyes pull away in fourth quarter, stave off Boilermakers in Big Ten opener

Ohio State senior guard Braxtin Miller pushes her way through the Bucknell defense during the Ohio State-Bucknell game Nov. 10. Ohio State won 71-48. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State advances to Sweet 16 after 3-1 win over Tennessee

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Purdue game Oct. 15. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Justin Volley | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Ohio State claims second at Cliff Keen Invitational

Ohio State wrestling head coach Tom Ryan raises his fist after then-sophomore Gavin Hoffmann won his match during the Ohio State-Rutgers matchup on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State takes one of two at No. 8 Notre Dame

The Ohio State Men’s Ice Hockey team celebrates after sophomore forward Tate Singleton’s (13) goal during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game on Feb. 5. Ohio State lost 1-6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State kicks off Big Ten play on the road against Penn State

Ohio State men’s basketball celebrates after the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. When the buzzer sounded and the clock hit zero Tuesday, Ohio State had knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation — but the job didn’t end there.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Wheeler returns to Penn State for first time after four-year career with Nittany Lions

Ohio State graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Niagara game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State sweeps Howard in first round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State women’s volleyball freshman middle blocker Arica Davis (14) celebrates after a volley during Ohio State-Penn State game Nov. 21. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Long-standing tradition Light Up the Lake returns to campus

Scarlet and Grace Notes A Capella sings “Hang on Sloopy” during the Light Up the Lake event Thursday, Dec. 2. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The Mirror Lake tree-lighting tradition, Light Up the Lake, is returning a bit earlier than expected this year.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Casey’s Callouts: Opinion: So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

Graduate running back Master Teague III tries to find the end zone during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Nov. 20. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ comes to Palace Theatre, exhibits story of tradition and change

“Fiddler on the Roof” is an award-winning musical about the trials and tribulations of the intersection of faith and love coming to the Palace Theater in Columbus Dec. 14-19. Credit: Courtesy of Joan Marcus.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State club football team seeks national championship repeat Saturday

Senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein carries in the first quarter during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10. Ohio State won 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II via courtesy of James Grega Jr.

Read full story

ODI to host pre-Kwanzaa celebration

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is preparing a Pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday in Hale Hall at 6 p.m. Credit: TNS. Immersion in African culture is the name of the game for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday in Hale Hall.

Read full story
Michigan State

Football: Issues in run game ‘embarrassing’ against Michigan

Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) prepares to take the field ahead of the Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State not enforcing testing requirements for vaccine exemptions

Ohio State does not plan to enforce testing requirements for individuals who are exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State is not enforcing testing requirements for individuals who are exempt from the university COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Buckeyes suffer first loss, fall to Syracuse in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Ohio State women’s basketball bench celebrates during the Ohio State-Bellarmine game Tuesday. Ohio State won 110-58. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In its first road game in front of fans since Feb. 29, 2020, the No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday at the Carrier Dome, falling to the Orange 97-91.

Read full story

College of Medicine receives grant to support researchers with unexpected pandemic responsibilities

The Ohio State College of Medicine was awarded an over $500,000 grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation to help support and retain research occupations for early-career faculty at the assistant professor level. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Local organization Petals that Inspire partners with Star House, blossoms with opportunity

Petals that Inspire collaborates directly with Star Works, Star House’s workforce development program, to give individuals from ages 14 to 24 a chance to partake in floral design workshops and thrive in a professional setting. Credit: Courtesy of Laney Sword.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy