Men’s Basketball: Second half surge lifts Ohio State over No. 1 Duke 71-66

The Lantern
Ohio State's men's basketball team huddles up during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVrlj_0dAkzCaR00 Graduate guard Jamari Walker (55) lays it in during the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DPGb_0dAkzCaR00 Junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlfLe_0dAkzCaR00 Sophomore forward Zed Key (23) goes up for a layup during the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPqrL_0dAkzCaR00 Senior forward Justin Arhens (10) goes up to the net for a layup during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhfTW_0dAkzCaR00 Sophomore forward Zed Key (23) steps back and takes a shot at the hoop during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCTl7_0dAkzCaR00 Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann coaches Ohio State from the sidelines during the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVgfr_0dAkzCaR00 Ohio State fans cheer and celebrate during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPDGj_0dAkzCaR00 Sophomore forward Zed Key (23) moves his arms up and down to get fans to be louder and to stand up during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqDZk_0dAkzCaR00 Junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) puts up a layup during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhXL8_0dAkzCaR00 Junior forward E. J. Liddell (32) makes free throw during the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSv39_0dAkzCaR00 Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski stands on the sidelines during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WX36o_0dAkzCaR00 Graduate forward Kyle Young (25) receives pass during the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4EMX_0dAkzCaR00 Graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles the ball while looking for an open teammate during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZH4fh_0dAkzCaR00 Sophomore forward Zed Key (23) celebrates scoring a point during the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRApp_0dAkzCaR00 Ohio State fans hold up an 'O' during a free throw shot during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htwek_0dAkzCaR00 Graduate guard Jamari Walker (55) receives pass during the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syAQK_0dAkzCaR00 Sophomore forward Zed Key (23) dunks during the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DL9lm_0dAkzCaR00 Ohio State celebrates after the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNrzm_0dAkzCaR00 Ohio State fans storm the court after the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tlgj_0dAkzCaR00 Fans crowd the court after the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkFzp_0dAkzCaR00

Behind a nearly-packed Schottenstein Center, Ohio State used a second-half surge to comeback from a 13-point halftime deficit to upset No. 1 Duke 71-66.

The Buckeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) staked out a 41-23 second half advantage to pull past the Blue Devils (7-1, 0-0 ACC) with 1:03 remaining in regulation and earn a huge upset win.

“Great win over an outstanding program,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “I thought our guys showed a lot of resiliency.”

The Blue Devils were held scoreless for the final 4:29, while Ohio State used a 12-0 run to push past the nation’s best team.

Ohio State sophomore forward Zed Key fueled the Buckeyes’ second-half surge, dropping 11 of his career-high 20 points in the second half. Key’s efforts were aided by graduate guard Cedric Russell, who drilled a pair of second-half 3s — including one that pulled the Buckeyes within two points with 2:06 remaining.

Russell finished with 12 points on 3-for-3 shooting from 3.

Holtmann praised Key and Russell’s late-game execution as something that pushed the Buckeyes past the Blue Devils.

“Ced and Zed were the difference,” Holtmann said. “Cedric had a look in eyes, he wanted to stay aggressive.”

The Buckeyes fed off the Schottenstein Center crowd in the game’s opening stages of the first half, jumping out to a 13-7 lead. But, it was all Duke for the rest of the first half— which benefited from major errors from Ohio State.

Turnovers and missed free throws during the middle stages of the first half allowed Duke to grab a double-digit lead heading into the break.

Ohio State committed nine first-half turnovers, which the Blue Devils turned into 13 points. But, nothing hurt the Buckeyes more than missed free throws in the first 20 minutes — shooting just 3-for-10 from the charity stripe in the opening frame.

The Buckeyes finished with 12 turnovers, while shooting 50 percent from the free throw line in the second half.

Another factor that allowed Duke to jump out to an early lead was its advantage in the paint, where it outscored the Buckeyes 28-12 in the first half. The Buckeyes pulled that total within eight by the game’s end.

Ohio State used a five-minute, second-half scoring drought from Duke to pull within six points of the Blue Devils with a little over 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

Key and junior forward E.J. Liddell paced the Buckeyes offense Tuesday. Liddell picked up his second double-double of the season, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Freshman guard Malaki Branham supported Liddell and Key’s efforts from the backcourt, finishing with eight points on 4-for-6 shooting.

Duke was fueled by forwards junior Wendell Moore Jr. and freshman Paolo Banchero. Moore led the Blue Devils with 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting, while Banchero powered through early foul trouble — dropping 14 points on 28.5 percent from the field.

As over 18,800 people packed the Schottenstein Center, Holtmann praised the Buckeye faithful for providing his team with some much-needed energy.

“Our crowd was phenomenal, I want to make sure everyone prints that,” Holtmann said. “I hope the students enjoy it well into the morning.”

Ohio State kicks off conference play against Penn State Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
717 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Young perfect from distance, posts season-high scoring in Big Ten opener

Ohio State graduate forward Kyle Young (25) stands behind the arc looking for an open teammate during the Ohio State-Niagara game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State defeats Penn State 76-64 in Big Ten opener in Wheeler’s return

Ohio State graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles the ball during the Ohio State-Indianapolis exhibition game Nov. 1. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Buckeyes pull away in fourth quarter, stave off Boilermakers in Big Ten opener

Ohio State senior guard Braxtin Miller pushes her way through the Bucknell defense during the Ohio State-Bucknell game Nov. 10. Ohio State won 71-48. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State advances to Sweet 16 after 3-1 win over Tennessee

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Purdue game Oct. 15. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Justin Volley | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Ohio State claims second at Cliff Keen Invitational

Ohio State wrestling head coach Tom Ryan raises his fist after then-sophomore Gavin Hoffmann won his match during the Ohio State-Rutgers matchup on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State takes one of two at No. 8 Notre Dame

The Ohio State Men’s Ice Hockey team celebrates after sophomore forward Tate Singleton’s (13) goal during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game on Feb. 5. Ohio State lost 1-6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State kicks off Big Ten play on the road against Penn State

Ohio State men’s basketball celebrates after the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. When the buzzer sounded and the clock hit zero Tuesday, Ohio State had knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation — but the job didn’t end there.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Wheeler returns to Penn State for first time after four-year career with Nittany Lions

Ohio State graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Niagara game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State sweeps Howard in first round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State women’s volleyball freshman middle blocker Arica Davis (14) celebrates after a volley during Ohio State-Penn State game Nov. 21. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Long-standing tradition Light Up the Lake returns to campus

Scarlet and Grace Notes A Capella sings “Hang on Sloopy” during the Light Up the Lake event Thursday, Dec. 2. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The Mirror Lake tree-lighting tradition, Light Up the Lake, is returning a bit earlier than expected this year.

Read full story
Michigan State

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State aims to snap No. 8 Notre Dame’s lengthy winning streak

Ohio State junior forward Matt Cassidy (20) carries the puck out of the corner during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Oct. 30. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Casey’s Callouts: Opinion: So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

Graduate running back Master Teague III tries to find the end zone during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Nov. 20. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ comes to Palace Theatre, exhibits story of tradition and change

“Fiddler on the Roof” is an award-winning musical about the trials and tribulations of the intersection of faith and love coming to the Palace Theater in Columbus Dec. 14-19. Credit: Courtesy of Joan Marcus.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State club football team seeks national championship repeat Saturday

Senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein carries in the first quarter during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10. Ohio State won 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II via courtesy of James Grega Jr.

Read full story

ODI to host pre-Kwanzaa celebration

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is preparing a Pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday in Hale Hall at 6 p.m. Credit: TNS. Immersion in African culture is the name of the game for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday in Hale Hall.

Read full story
Michigan State

Football: Issues in run game ‘embarrassing’ against Michigan

Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) prepares to take the field ahead of the Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State not enforcing testing requirements for vaccine exemptions

Ohio State does not plan to enforce testing requirements for individuals who are exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State is not enforcing testing requirements for individuals who are exempt from the university COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Buckeyes suffer first loss, fall to Syracuse in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Ohio State women’s basketball bench celebrates during the Ohio State-Bellarmine game Tuesday. Ohio State won 110-58. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In its first road game in front of fans since Feb. 29, 2020, the No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday at the Carrier Dome, falling to the Orange 97-91.

Read full story

College of Medicine receives grant to support researchers with unexpected pandemic responsibilities

The Ohio State College of Medicine was awarded an over $500,000 grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation to help support and retain research occupations for early-career faculty at the assistant professor level. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Local organization Petals that Inspire partners with Star House, blossoms with opportunity

Petals that Inspire collaborates directly with Star Works, Star House’s workforce development program, to give individuals from ages 14 to 24 a chance to partake in floral design workshops and thrive in a professional setting. Credit: Courtesy of Laney Sword.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy