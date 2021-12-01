Student-owned streetwear brand Established Since Youth prepares for first clothing drop

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8pXz_0dAe9Taf00
Victoria Eytchison, a first-year in exploration, and Tait Fischer, a senior at Huron high school, founded sustainable streetwear clothing brand Established Since Youth as an LLC last month. Credit: Courtesy of Victoria Eytchison

As a potential alternative to fast fashion, an Ohio State student’s streetwear brand aims to promote sustainability in clothing.

Victoria Eytchison, a first-year who is undecided and an artist, and her business partner Tait Fischer, a senior at Huron High School in Huron, Ohio, created the streetwear clothing brand, Established Since Youth. Eytchison said they took inspiration from elevated streetwear styles such as Kanye West’s brand, Yeezy, and designed their clothes to be comfortable and clean-looking, including items such as sweatshirts, hoodies and other streetwear-focused pieces.

Fischer said he had a vision for a clothing brand in early 2021 and pitched his idea to Eytchison, who attended his high school at the time.

Using their own age and demographic for inspiration, Eytchison said she and Fischer curated their brand to represent clothing items they would wear themselves and appeal to younger buyers.

“It’s so nice to be young because it’s like, I’m drawing up a design and I look at it and I’m like, ‘I would wear that,’ ” Eytchison said. “On the flip side, I’m drawing something, and I’m like, ‘I hate that.’ We’re able to provide that firsthand perspective.”

Fischer and Eytchison said they quickly began working to make Established Since Youth an official business, becoming an LLC as of Nov. 1. Fischer said they are planning to start dropping items in the next few months on social media and their website, which is currently being developed.

A lot of the brand’s progress is due to help from Lucky Stone Promotions, a clothing printing company in Huron, Fischer said.

“I was fortunate enough to make a connection with them,” Fischer said. “So my biggest thing with if you’re trying to start something is connections are key. What you learn through connections is more than a website will tell you.”

Eytchison said she is doing creative marketing for the brand and is working toward building its image before items are released. She recruited model Jaila Fletcher, a first-year in fashion and retail studies, to be a representative for the brand.

“Diversity and inclusion is a very big thing for me because I’m a fashion major myself,” Fletcher said. “I want to be able to include as much diversity as possible in the fashion industry, and I think it’s awesome that [Eytchison] also wants to do that and show it right off the bat.”

Eytchison said she wants their clothing to be accessible to everyone and values inclusivity regarding size, gender or race.

“We want it to be accessible to anybody,” Eytchison said. “We don’t want sizing to be an issue. We don’t want to just have only, like, a white girl. We want different colors, we want different sizes, different genders.”

Sustainability was also at the forefront of Eytchison and Fischer’s minds when creating Established Since Youth, they said. They said they wanted to use a wholesaler that would not just work with them to produce high-quality products, but that would also be green and employ ethical labor.

“It’d be nice to make a huge profit off of a cheap wholesale, but I wouldn’t want to buy a cheap product,” Eytchison said. “For me, it is sustainability, but also paying your workers well. You see huge brands who are like Shein and where they’re outsourcing from. No matter how big this brand gets – hopefully big – I do not ever want to employ those types of people.”

The two said they hope the launching of their brand will not only help expand their audience but also inspire other young entrepreneurs like themselves.

“Do a little bit at a time,” Eytchison said. “Like, it’s all about managing your time, and if you really want to do something, you will.”

Eytchison and Fischer said they project their first clothing drop will take place mid-December or in early January 2022. Updates will be posted on their Instagram page .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
717 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Young perfect from distance, posts season-high scoring in Big Ten opener

Ohio State graduate forward Kyle Young (25) stands behind the arc looking for an open teammate during the Ohio State-Niagara game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State defeats Penn State 76-64 in Big Ten opener in Wheeler’s return

Ohio State graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles the ball during the Ohio State-Indianapolis exhibition game Nov. 1. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Buckeyes pull away in fourth quarter, stave off Boilermakers in Big Ten opener

Ohio State senior guard Braxtin Miller pushes her way through the Bucknell defense during the Ohio State-Bucknell game Nov. 10. Ohio State won 71-48. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State advances to Sweet 16 after 3-1 win over Tennessee

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Purdue game Oct. 15. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Justin Volley | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Ohio State claims second at Cliff Keen Invitational

Ohio State wrestling head coach Tom Ryan raises his fist after then-sophomore Gavin Hoffmann won his match during the Ohio State-Rutgers matchup on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State takes one of two at No. 8 Notre Dame

The Ohio State Men’s Ice Hockey team celebrates after sophomore forward Tate Singleton’s (13) goal during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game on Feb. 5. Ohio State lost 1-6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State kicks off Big Ten play on the road against Penn State

Ohio State men’s basketball celebrates after the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. When the buzzer sounded and the clock hit zero Tuesday, Ohio State had knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation — but the job didn’t end there.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Wheeler returns to Penn State for first time after four-year career with Nittany Lions

Ohio State graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Niagara game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State sweeps Howard in first round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State women’s volleyball freshman middle blocker Arica Davis (14) celebrates after a volley during Ohio State-Penn State game Nov. 21. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Long-standing tradition Light Up the Lake returns to campus

Scarlet and Grace Notes A Capella sings “Hang on Sloopy” during the Light Up the Lake event Thursday, Dec. 2. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The Mirror Lake tree-lighting tradition, Light Up the Lake, is returning a bit earlier than expected this year.

Read full story
Michigan State

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State aims to snap No. 8 Notre Dame’s lengthy winning streak

Ohio State junior forward Matt Cassidy (20) carries the puck out of the corner during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Oct. 30. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Casey’s Callouts: Opinion: So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

Graduate running back Master Teague III tries to find the end zone during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Nov. 20. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ comes to Palace Theatre, exhibits story of tradition and change

“Fiddler on the Roof” is an award-winning musical about the trials and tribulations of the intersection of faith and love coming to the Palace Theater in Columbus Dec. 14-19. Credit: Courtesy of Joan Marcus.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State club football team seeks national championship repeat Saturday

Senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein carries in the first quarter during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10. Ohio State won 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II via courtesy of James Grega Jr.

Read full story

ODI to host pre-Kwanzaa celebration

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is preparing a Pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday in Hale Hall at 6 p.m. Credit: TNS. Immersion in African culture is the name of the game for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday in Hale Hall.

Read full story
Michigan State

Football: Issues in run game ‘embarrassing’ against Michigan

Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) prepares to take the field ahead of the Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State not enforcing testing requirements for vaccine exemptions

Ohio State does not plan to enforce testing requirements for individuals who are exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State is not enforcing testing requirements for individuals who are exempt from the university COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Buckeyes suffer first loss, fall to Syracuse in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Ohio State women’s basketball bench celebrates during the Ohio State-Bellarmine game Tuesday. Ohio State won 110-58. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In its first road game in front of fans since Feb. 29, 2020, the No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday at the Carrier Dome, falling to the Orange 97-91.

Read full story

College of Medicine receives grant to support researchers with unexpected pandemic responsibilities

The Ohio State College of Medicine was awarded an over $500,000 grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation to help support and retain research occupations for early-career faculty at the assistant professor level. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Local organization Petals that Inspire partners with Star House, blossoms with opportunity

Petals that Inspire collaborates directly with Star Works, Star House’s workforce development program, to give individuals from ages 14 to 24 a chance to partake in floral design workshops and thrive in a professional setting. Credit: Courtesy of Laney Sword.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy