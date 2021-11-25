Men’s Basketball: Ohio State falls at the buzzer to No. 23 Florida 71-68

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQ9Rl_0d6OZdNv00
Ohio State men’s basketball huddles during the Ohio State-Niagara game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Ohio State struggled to deal with No. 23 Florida’s suffocating defense, while a last-second 3-pointer from senior guard Tyree Appleby allowed the Gators to escape with the Fort Myers Tip-Off title 71-68.

In what was a defensive slog early on, the Buckeyes (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) grinded down the Gators (5-1, 0-0 SEC) — holding them to a lowly 31 percent from the field in the first half. Ohio State’s defensive brilliance extended out to the perimeter, where the Gators shot just 11 percent in the opening frame.

Senior forward Kyle Young and E.J. Liddell’s defense helped Ohio State contain senior forward Colin Castleton to 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting. Castleton’s struggles played a major role in Florida’s offensive struggles, as the Gators finished 22-of-60 from the field and shot 29 percent from three.

While Young and Liddell did all they could to contain Castleton, they were hampered by foul trouble in the second half. Young fouled out with 9:03 remaining.

Second-chance opportunities were huge for the Gators all night, as Colin Castleton helped the Gators corral 16 offensive rebounds, while snagging five for himself, en route to a double-double. Florida shot 13 more shots than the Buckeyes.

Picking up Castleton’s slack was graduate guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who finished with 19 points on 5-for-11 from the field.

Free throw opportunities also made it difficult for the Buckeyes to put Florida at bay, as the Gators shot 21 second-half free throws, making 16 of them.

The Buckeyes offense didn’t fare much better, shooting 18 percent from 3-point range and turning the ball over 10 times — which Florida scored nine points off of — in the first half. Extending out to the rest of the night, Ohio State finished 5-of-19 from beyond the arc and gave away possession 18 times.

While Ohio State’s offense struggled, junior forward E.J. Liddell continued his stellar play on that end of the floor. Liddell finished with 23 points on 7-of-11 from the field while adding five rebounds — but he missed a go-ahead opportunity with 8 seconds remaining.

Liddell’s impact wasn’t confined to the offensive side of the ball, as he collected five blocks.

The Buckeyes also struggled to find their outside shot, shooting just 26 percent from 3-point range. Senior forward Justin Ahrens was the only Buckeye to hit multiple threes, finishing the game 2-for-6 from distance.

Prior to fouling out with 9:03 remaining in the game, Young provided an offensive spark for Ohio State — finishing with 11 points on 5-for-7 from the field.

The Buckeyes led by as much as 10 points and held the lead for over 32 minutes of action.

Ohio State returns to the floor when it hosts No. 5 Duke Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
704 followers

More from The Lantern

Long-standing tradition Light Up the Lake returns to campus

Scarlet and Grace Notes A Capella sings “Hang on Sloopy” during the Light Up the Lake event Thursday, Dec. 2. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The Mirror Lake tree-lighting tradition, Light Up the Lake, is returning a bit earlier than expected this year.

Read full story
Michigan State

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State aims to snap No. 8 Notre Dame’s lengthy winning streak

Ohio State junior forward Matt Cassidy (20) carries the puck out of the corner during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Oct. 30. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Casey’s Callouts: Opinion: So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

Graduate running back Master Teague III tries to find the end zone during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Nov. 20. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ comes to Palace Theatre, exhibits story of tradition and change

“Fiddler on the Roof” is an award-winning musical about the trials and tribulations of the intersection of faith and love coming to the Palace Theater in Columbus Dec. 14-19. Credit: Courtesy of Joan Marcus.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State club football team seeks national championship repeat Saturday

Senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein carries in the first quarter during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10. Ohio State won 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II via courtesy of James Grega Jr.

Read full story

ODI to host pre-Kwanzaa celebration

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is preparing a Pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday in Hale Hall at 6 p.m. Credit: TNS. Immersion in African culture is the name of the game for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday in Hale Hall.

Read full story
Michigan State

Football: Issues in run game ‘embarrassing’ against Michigan

Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) prepares to take the field ahead of the Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State not enforcing testing requirements for vaccine exemptions

Ohio State does not plan to enforce testing requirements for individuals who are exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State is not enforcing testing requirements for individuals who are exempt from the university COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Buckeyes suffer first loss, fall to Syracuse in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Ohio State women’s basketball bench celebrates during the Ohio State-Bellarmine game Tuesday. Ohio State won 110-58. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In its first road game in front of fans since Feb. 29, 2020, the No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday at the Carrier Dome, falling to the Orange 97-91.

Read full story

College of Medicine receives grant to support researchers with unexpected pandemic responsibilities

The Ohio State College of Medicine was awarded an over $500,000 grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation to help support and retain research occupations for early-career faculty at the assistant professor level. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Local organization Petals that Inspire partners with Star House, blossoms with opportunity

Petals that Inspire collaborates directly with Star Works, Star House’s workforce development program, to give individuals from ages 14 to 24 a chance to partake in floral design workshops and thrive in a professional setting. Credit: Courtesy of Laney Sword.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Key lives up to surname, posts career high in points in attack of Duke’s bigs

Sophomore forward Zed Key (23) dunks during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. With 7:51 left in the first half, sophomore forward Zed Key threw down a massive two-handed slam for his fifth and sixth points of the night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Way Down Yonder set to bring New Orleans-style beignets and coffee by end of year

Way Down Yonder Beignets and Coffee is set to open at the end of 2021, offering traditional New Orleans desserts and food to the city of Columbus. Credit: Courtesy of Chrissy Photography.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State’s late-game execution shines against Duke

Graduate guard Cedric Russell (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. With less than seven minutes remaining against No. 1 Duke Tuesday, the Buckeyes looked up to see a double-digit deficit plastered on the Schottenstein Center jumbotron.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

President Johnson breaks down fall semester, speaks on COVID-19, safety, faculty

University President Kristina M. Johnson sat down with Lantern reporters to discuss safety, diversifying the university and a debt-free education Wednesday. Credit: Jessica Langer | Campus LTV Producer.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: 9 Buckeyes earn All-Big Ten Offense honors

Wide receivers senior Chris Olave (2) and junior Garrett Wilson (5) celebrate after Olave’s touchdown during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Second half surge lifts Ohio State over No. 1 Duke 71-66

Ohio State's men's basketball team huddles up during the Ohio State-Duke game Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Graduate guard Jamari Walker (55) lays it in during the Ohio State-Duke game on Tuesday. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Buckeyes face first road test this week

Ohio State junior guard Jacy Sheldon (4) puts up a layup at the basket during the Ohio State-Bellarmine game Nov. 23. Ohio State won 110-58. Credit: Andres Ibarra | Arts & Life Producer.

Read full story

Student-owned streetwear brand Established Since Youth prepares for first clothing drop

Victoria Eytchison, a first-year in exploration, and Tait Fischer, a senior at Huron high school, founded sustainable streetwear clothing brand Established Since Youth as an LLC last month. Credit: Courtesy of Victoria Eytchison.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Positive Psychology Club promotes mindfulness as semester comes to a close

The Positive Psychology Club, which aims to provide its members with the tools and knowledge to increase individual gratification and find purpose in life, often sees an uptick in membership during exams. Credit: Courtesy of Ella Trager.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy