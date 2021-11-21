Football: Buckeyes know ‘everything’s on the line’ against Michigan next week

The Ohio State Buckeyes stand together and sing Carmen Ohio with fans after the Ohio State-Michigan State game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The Buckeyes celebrated their win Saturday as the final whistle blew and they shook hands with the Spartans, but there may have been something else on their minds.

Next week,  the return of The Game looms after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, marking the first time in 102 years that Michigan and Ohio State didn’t play. The 2021 edition likely will be the Buckeyes’ second-straight top-10 matchup, and head coach Ryan Day said he already feels the surrounding buzz.

“Everything gets ramped up this week because of what it is and what’s on the line all the time, but even more this year,” Day said. “Everything’s on the line.”

No. 4 Ohio State sprinted by No. 7 Michigan State, led by an impressive first half by redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud in which he threw 393 yards and six touchdowns. Stroud found senior wide receiver Chris Olave on two scores, the second of which helped the receiver break the program career touchdowns record with 35.

Olave introduced himself to the Buckeyes during The Game in 2018 as a freshman, blocking a punt that then-freshman defensive back Sevyn Banks returned for a touchdown. The return of Ohio State playing Michigan welcomes long-standing traditions back, including some bitter feelings.

“It’s 365 days that we have at the facility, I feel like, our hatred for them,” Olave said. “I know they feel that.”

This season is unique in the fact that two full classes of players haven’t experienced The Game.

No matter, though, as senior defensive end Tyreke Smith said the Michigan matchup is “always on our minds” throughout the year. Olave also said he’s not worried about the younger Buckeyes not having experienced a game against Michigan.

The No. 6 Wolverines are 10-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Spartans Oct. 30. They’ll host Ohio State after a 59-18 win over Maryland Saturday. Day said he’s yet to watch film on Michigan at length, but he’s seen them here and there.

“They have some really good players on defense and really good players on offense. They’re playing at a high level,” Day said. “Certainly, when you play in the rivalry game, all the records go out the window anyhow.”

Records will matter next week, though. The Game this season will determine who advances to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

The countdown clock in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center is ticking, and now the Buckeyes will turn their undivided attention to their rival.

“Team up north is a real good team this year,” Olave said. “It’s the biggest rivalry in sports, so we have to be ready for that.”

