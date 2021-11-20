Ohio State Board of Trustees discuss safety, vaccination rates

The Ohio State Board of Trustees held their last meeting of the semester Thursday. Credit: Lantern file photo

The Ohio State Board of Trustees held their last meeting of the semester Thursday to discuss vaccination rates, campus safety and new degree programs.

University President Kristina M. Johnson highlighted the increased crime rate reported earlier this semester in the University District, but said the university’s response has resulted in a “significant decline” in crime.

Johnson said the university has worked with University Police and the Columbus Division of Police to increase law enforcement presence in the off-campus area. It has also pledged $2 million a year toward safety over the next decade.

“Our No. 1 priority remains the safety of our campus community,” Johnson said.

The Board also approved an increase to student fees in the College of Engineering.

According to the Audit, Finance and Investment Committee, incoming engineering students will see a $2,820 fee increase — from $1,180 to $4,000. This increase is in response to the college’s objective to ensure diversity and inclusion in the growth of faculty and student enrollment, according to the meeting agenda.

The Board also approved the addition of a Master of Athletic Training degree program, as well as changing the Master of Arts in Slavic and East European Studies to the Master of Arts in Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies.

Johnson said the university’s vaccination rate has reached 92 percent . She did not mention any changes to the current COVID-19 protocols on campus for the spring semester.

The Board voted to name the new College of Nursing building as Jane E. Heminger Hall. This facility is set to open its doors in the summer of 2022.