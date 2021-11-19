Football: No. 4 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State for a meeting with playoff implications

The Ohio State offense gathers in the endzone after a touchdown during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Late November football signals two things: College Football Playoff and conference championship implications.

Saturday’s matchup between No. 4 Ohio State (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten) and No. 7 Michigan State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) plays into both of those late-season implications, as it serves as the first of two de facto Big Ten East title games for the Buckeyes in their stretch run.

The Spartans have served as one of the greatest surprises in college football this year, under the guidance of second-year head coach Mel Tucker, who Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said has done a tremendous job since taking the reins in East Lansing, Michigan.

“Very good team. They play with really good energy. I think they’re really believing in what Mel is doing up there,” Day said. “He certainly turned that roster quickly over into a championship level roster.”

Last season, the Buckeyes limped into East Lansing without the services of three starting offensive lineman and Day — who had COVID-19. The Buckeyes still triumphed over the Spartans 52-12, behind interim head coach Larry Johnson and sound performance by Ohio State’s makeshift offense.

“I certainly would never want to go through that again. That week in particular was very difficult,” Day said. “It was great to see the leaders and our staff step up and go on the road.”

Two Heisman Trophy candidates are at the center of this top 10 matchup, as Michigan State’s junior running back Kenneth Walker III and Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud rank in the top three in MGM Heisman Trophy betting odds.

The Spartans go as Walker goes, as he leads the country in rushing yards per game with 147.3 and is tied for second in the nation with 17 rushing touchdowns. Walker had his Heisman Trophy moment against rival No. 6 Michigan, as he blasted the Wolverine defense to a tune of 197 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

While Walker paces the Spartans through the ground, Stroud leads the Buckeyes through the air. The Empire, California, native has dominated opposing defenses — throwing for Big Ten-bests of 3,036 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Despite the Heisman Trophy buzz surrounding him, Stroud said his focus is solely on the task at hand — running the table and getting into the Big Ten Title game.

“Right now, I’m just focused on Michigan State and then we have two, hopefully three games left, and at the end of the day I want to win those games,” Stroud said. “Of course, it’s a blessing to even have my name up there, but I don’t really look at that stuff. I even tell my family members not to send that stuff to me.”

For Stroud and company in the passing game, Saturday may not exactly be the toughest challenge they’ve faced this season.

The three-headed monster of wide receivers senior Chris Olave, junior Garrett Wilson and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba, will likely have free reign against the Spartans — who rank dead-last in the country in pass defense.

The Spartans allow 329 passing yards per game — more than 24 yards than 129-ranked Duke — while giving up 17 touchdowns through the air on the season. Despite their struggles in the backend, senior cornerback Ronald Williams Jr. has emerged as a tough cover — leading the Spartans with six pass breakups and an interception.

With attention to Michigan State’s struggling secondary, Stroud said the Buckeyes need to keep their focus on themselves.

“They do a great job, they’re not just scrubs when it comes to pass coverage,” Stroud said. “You have to focus like you’re playing the best players, because you’ll go in there and get punched in the mouth.”

While a potentially classic battle with No. 6 Michigan looms on the horizon, the Buckeyes still need to push past the Spartans to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Saturday also doubles as senior day, which Day said will be an emotional day for everyone involved.

“Being a first-time head coach and everything that we’ve been through in the last three to four years here, it’s been a lot,” Day said. “It’s more about who they are and just the day-to-day. They’ve meant a lot to Ohio State and this program. They’ve meant a lot to me and my family.”