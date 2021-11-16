Ohio State raises suicide prevention awareness through open dialogue

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7Vyh_0cxnOx7q00
TALK to #EndSuicideSilence is an awareness campaign aimed at educating the public on the importance of learning to talk about suicide so that no one feels alone and anyone can get the help they need. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State is partnering with Ohio State’s Harding Hospital and the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at the Ohio State College of Medicine to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

During Saturday’s football game against Purdue, billboard and jumbotron signage in Ohio Stadium featured TALK to #EndSuicideSilence, an awareness campaign aimed at educating the public on the importance of talking about suicide so that no one feels alone and anyone can get the help they need.

“Just simply telling someone you care about them, that they matter, to get them to a better spot and better place is a fundamental first step,” Dr. K. Luan Phan, chair and professor of the department, said.

The campaign also included a booth in the Fan Fest area across Woodruff Avenue from Ohio Stadium, where visitors were greeted with info cards, pins and stickers. During the game, a 60-second in-game ad spot during halftime promoted the campaign, according to an email from the medical center.

TALK is a four-letter acronym that details how individuals can help others struggling with suicidal thoughts, according to the medical center’s website : Tell them you care; Act immediately; Listen without judgment; and Know that treatment works.

Phan said the campaign event was a unique opportunity to begin layering advice with awareness about mental health, which will continue with different campaigns throughout the year.

“Awareness is great and probably fundamental, but it’s not sufficient for us to get to solutions to the problem,” Phan said.

Common warning signs of depression include an inability to function in everyday activities, along with withdrawal from other people and not engaging in typically enjoyable social settings, Phan said.

Craig Bryan, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at the department, said depression can impact eating patterns and sleep cycles, as well as contribute to changes in appearance and increase restless energy and aggravation.

“People also might not attend as much to the clothing, the grooming, things like that,” Bryan said. “Other changes might include things like you’re getting frustrated, or you’ll notice that they seem agitated, they might have difficulty sitting still.”

Phan said negative emotions can derail motivation, which can worsen anxiety. As motivation decreases, people may feel helpless, which can lead to suicidal thoughts and ideation when coupled with depression, anxiety or addiction, he said.

“Emotions imbue meaning in our thoughts and our actions,” Phan said. “When those negative emotions, distress, anxiety, worry, depression get out of hand, so they’re exaggerated or they’re persistent and pervasive, and you kind of get stuck in a rut, that’s when your emotions have overcome your ability to think straight.”

Tell them you care

“If you’re concerned about someone, start the conversation. Let them know you care and want to help,” the medical center’s website stated.

When a person is feeling suicidal or is struggling, they may feel guilt and shame and feel alone, so they may not be open to sharing because they don’t want to burden others with their struggles, Phan said.

Phan said simply letting someone know they are cared for can help them get to a better spot. He said initiating a conversation and listening without judgement can show them there is someone they can open up to.

Act immediately

“If you suspect someone is having suicidal thoughts or is about to harm themselves, call 911 immediately and ask for help to resolve the crisis situation,” the website stated.

Phan said the first step if someone is suicidal is getting them into crisis care right away. Being aware of the crisis line number and undestanding emergency departments are ready to evaluate the crisis is very important, he said.

Listen without judgment

“When someone talks about suicide, they need to be heard to feel understood,” the website stated. “Listening helps, so hear them out.”

Working to understand each individual’s story helps build trust and the individual’s sense of feeling understood, Bryan said.

Know that treatment works

“Let your loved one, friend or colleague know there are confidential treatment options available to help them,” the website stated.

Phan said people don’t seek treatment for a number of different reasons, including stigma surrounding mental health. Individuals may not be aware of all the different opportunities to receive specific care and treatment methods, he said.

“You’re not stuck with one size fits all, or one kind of treatment,” Phan said. “It depends who you see and what discipline they’re in and what their expertise is.”

Phan said many conditions such as anxiety, depression, addiction and stress- or trauma-related disorders are best treated through talk and behavioral therapy, where individuals learn about their emotions, thoughts and actions and how they’re related to depression, anxiety and addiction.

The other major form of treatment is medication, Phan said.

“There’s always this worry that if you get on a synthetic medication you’ll walk around like a zombie, but by and large, these medicines are not only effective, they’re also really well-tolerated,” Phan said.

Phan said there are many mental health treatment options on campus, including Student Life wellness initiatives, the counseling center and psychological services.

The medical center has walk-in clinics which can serve as an urgent-care-like system for mental health and behavioral health, and the greater Columbus area has a number of hospital systems and outpatient systems for all levels of care if students would like off-campus treatment, Phan said.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255, with distress support, prevention and crisis resources available and free and confidential for anyone.

Care through the Wexner Medical Center for mental or behavioral health conditions can be found over the phone at 614-293-9600 .

Additional information about the TALK campaign, treatment options and resources can be found here .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
623 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Protesters gather at Ohio Statehouse in opposition to Rittenhouse verdict

Around 100 people protest the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict Friday night outside the Ohio Statehouse. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts after killing two people and injuring one person at a summer 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
325 comments
Michigan State

Football: Buckeyes know ‘everything’s on the line’ against Michigan next week

The Ohio State Buckeyes stand together and sing Carmen Ohio with fans after the Ohio State-Michigan State game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Olave says farewell to Ohio Stadium with record-breaking performance

Senior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) runs into the stadium during senior honors prior to the Ohio State-Michigan State game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
10 comments
Iowa State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State wins 3-1 over Iowa

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sept. 29. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 10 Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-1 against University of Iowa in a show of spectacular front court and back court defense Friday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Orndorff pushes No. 8 Ohio State past No. 10 Virginia Tech

Ohio State then-junior Tate Orndorff ties up his opponent during the Ohio State-Rutgers match on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Ohio State wrestling team entered Blacksburg, Virginia, and left with their second straight win, topping the Virginia Tech Hokies behind a Tate Orndorff victory in the final match of the dual meet.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State Board of Trustees discuss safety, vaccination rates

The Ohio State Board of Trustees held their last meeting of the semester Thursday. Credit: Lantern file photo. The Ohio State Board of Trustees held their last meeting of the semester Thursday to discuss vaccination rates, campus safety and new degree programs.

Read full story
Ohio State

President Johnson takes oath of office, announces plans for debt-free college and continued safety improvements at Investiture

After serving as President of Ohio State for over a year, Kristina M. Johnson officially holds the position in not just title, but also ceremony following the Presidential Investiture Friday afternoon. Credit: Becca Duncan | Lantern reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Vice President Harris visits Columbus union to promote infrastructure package

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Columbus union Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 to promote the infrastructure package. Credit: Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM via TNS. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Columbus Friday to promote President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and the impact it will have on Ohioans.

Read full story
Michigan State

Block O hosts Rivalry Run in anticipation of Michigan game

Ohio State students as the first-ever Rivalry Run begins in 2019. Credit: Courtesy of Nick Wead. As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on their biggest rivals — the team up north — the largest student organization at Ohio State is preparing a friendly competition of its own.

Read full story
Michigan State

Football: No. 4 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State for a meeting with playoff implications

The Ohio State offense gathers in the endzone after a touchdown during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Late November football signals two things: College Football Playoff and conference championship implications.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Reports: Miller to miss remainder of season due to injury

Ohio State then-sophomore offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) holds back a Nebraska player during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct.24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Ohio State looks to keep early-season momentum heading to Virginia Tech

The Ohio State wrestling coaching staff watches the current match during the Ohio State-Rutgers match on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State concludes regular season home slate

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Purdue game Oct. 15. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Justin Volley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Lack of toughness placed at forefront of difficult loss to Xavier

Ohio State men’s basketball team picks up their teammate graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) during the Ohio State-Bowling Green game Monday. Ohio State won 89-58. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 19 Ohio State loses 71-65 to Xavier in first road game of 2021

The Ohio State Buckeyes huddle up on the court during the Ohio State-Indianapolis exhibition game Nov. 1. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. No. 19 Ohio State was battle tested from the beginning, getting booed by Xavier’s students section over half an hour before tip off.

Read full story

King Avenue United Methodist Church to hold Transgender Day of Remembrance, honor victims of violence

The King Avenue United Methodist Church will comemorate the lives of the victims of transgender-targeted violence at a Transgender Day of Remembrance event Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Felicia DeRosa.

Read full story
16 comments
Ohio State

Stepping Out and Stepping Up Project aims to recognize land-grant universities as Indigenous-owned land

Ohio State was founded in 1870 as a land grant university in accordance with the Morrill Act of 1862, meaning that it is an institution that was designated by its state legislature to receive benefits of the Morrill Acts. Credit: Shree Luitel | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story

Opinion: Mystery surrounding ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has only added to anticipation

MJ (Zendaya) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) jump off a bridge in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Credit: Courtesy of Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures via TNS. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be an early holiday gift to those who have waited two and a half years since the theatrical release of the previous installment in the series.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Wexner Medical Center post-COVID-19 recovery program treats long-haul patients

Stephanie Hughes received pulmonary rehab and post-COVID-19 recovery treatment at Martha Morehouse Pavilion. Credit: Courtesy of Stephanie Hughes. The path to recovery from a COVID-19 diagnosis varies for all patients.

Read full story

COVID-19 vaccination rate surpasses 92 percent after second-dose deadline

The Ohio State community vaccination rate increased about 2 percent since Oct. 18 following the Monday second-dose deadline. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo. The Ohio State community vaccination rate increased about 2 percent since Oct. 18 following Monday’s second-dose deadline.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy