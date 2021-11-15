Bowling Green, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 17 Ohio State closes homestand against in-state opponent Bowling Green

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgy6i_0cx7IEn000
Ohio State graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) talks with head coach Chris Holtmann during a timeout during the Ohio State-Niagara game Friday. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Following two closer-than-expected bouts with in-state rival Akron and Niagara, No. 17 Ohio State concludes a three-game homestand Monday against Bowling Green.

The Buckeyes (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) won their first two games by a combined 11 points, while the Falcons (1-1, 0-0 MAC) head into Columbus off of a 101-60 blowout of Ohio Wesleyan. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said his team needs more in-game experiences together to continue to grow.

“We really need to play games. Obviously these first two have been challenging,” Holtmann said. “Monday night’s going to be very challenging, Bowling Green’s team is really good.”

In his seventh season at the helm of the program, Bowling Green head coach Michael Huger has turned in three-consecutive winning seasons for the Falcons — amassing a win percentage of .626 since 2018-19.

Bowling Green split its pair of games to open the season, including an overtime loss to Western Carolina 79-71 to kick off the year. The Falcons secured a win in their home-opener to get back to .500 heading into Monday’s game with Ohio State.

The Falcons are led by fifth-year guard Daeqwon Plowden, who has produced 16 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. Plowden’s shooting numbers have been unimpressive to open the season, though, as he has shot just 18.2 percent from three on 5.5 attempts.

While Plowden leads the way, a trio of Falcons also put up double-digit scoring numbers. Graduate guards Trey Diggs and Myron Gordon each add 11.5 points per game, while junior forward Joe Reece puts up 10.5 points per game.

“With Bowling Green, we’ve got a really good opponent, another really good MAC opponent coming in here,” assistant coach Ryan Pedon said. “It’ll be a very challenging game. I think it will be a very physical game.”

Junior forward E.J. Liddell has largely fueled Ohio State’s offense, scoring 25 and 29 points in the first two games, respectively.

Opposing teams may soon solve the Buckeyes’ reliance on Liddell to generate production, and Holtmann said he’s searching for other contributors.

Graduate guard Cedric Russell, who averaged 17.2 points per game last season at Louisiana, could return Monday after a death in the family, according to Pedon. Graduate forward Kyle Young made his season debut Friday following a vestibular dysfunction diagnosis, grabbing a team-high seven rebounds and scoring five points.

“We’re going to have to continue to make strides,” Pedon said. “I think getting our guys to realize that it’s not always going to look pretty early as we’re learning about one another, learning how to play with one another as we’re defining roles. We’re going to have to lean on some of our veterans here early.”

Uncertainty remains surrounding the Buckeyes’ backcourt, which had a better showing against Niagara on both ends of the court. Graduate guard Jamari Wheeler more than quadrupled his production from opening night with nine points in addition to making six assists and poking two steals.

Freshmen guards Malaki Branham and Meechie Johnson Jr. each have a start this season, with the former making the first of his collegiate career last time out. Ohio State’s youth have blended well alongside the number of veterans on its roster, as sophomore forward Zed Key is shooting over 66 percent from the field and is second in blocks and steals.

Ohio State may be perfect from a records standpoint, but it hasn’t shown an ability to dominate for extended stretches, allowing both Akron and Niagara to hang around late into the second halves. While improvement can be a process, Johnson said he hopes Ohio State can begin to put things together as soon as possible, noting the team “can’t play like rookies.”

“We’re trying to get it now. We’re trying to pick this up now,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, we’re always going to be learning. We’re trying to get this thing going now.”

The Buckeyes and Falcons will tip off at 6:30 p.m. in Value City Arena. Big Ten Network will televise.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
597 followers

More from The Lantern

Michigan State

Football: Buckeyes know ‘everything’s on the line’ against Michigan next week

The Ohio State Buckeyes stand together and sing Carmen Ohio with fans after the Ohio State-Michigan State game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Olave says farewell to Ohio Stadium with record-breaking performance

Senior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) runs into the stadium during senior honors prior to the Ohio State-Michigan State game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
8 comments
Iowa State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State wins 3-1 over Iowa

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sept. 29. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 10 Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-1 against University of Iowa in a show of spectacular front court and back court defense Friday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Orndorff pushes No. 8 Ohio State past No. 10 Virginia Tech

Ohio State then-junior Tate Orndorff ties up his opponent during the Ohio State-Rutgers match on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Ohio State wrestling team entered Blacksburg, Virginia, and left with their second straight win, topping the Virginia Tech Hokies behind a Tate Orndorff victory in the final match of the dual meet.

Read full story
Ohio State

Protesters gather at Ohio Statehouse in opposition to Rittenhouse verdict

Around 100 people protest the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict Friday night outside the Ohio Statehouse. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts after killing two people and injuring one person at a summer 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
315 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State Board of Trustees discuss safety, vaccination rates

The Ohio State Board of Trustees held their last meeting of the semester Thursday. Credit: Lantern file photo. The Ohio State Board of Trustees held their last meeting of the semester Thursday to discuss vaccination rates, campus safety and new degree programs.

Read full story
Ohio State

President Johnson takes oath of office, announces plans for debt-free college and continued safety improvements at Investiture

After serving as President of Ohio State for over a year, Kristina M. Johnson officially holds the position in not just title, but also ceremony following the Presidential Investiture Friday afternoon. Credit: Becca Duncan | Lantern reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Vice President Harris visits Columbus union to promote infrastructure package

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Columbus union Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 to promote the infrastructure package. Credit: Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM via TNS. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Columbus Friday to promote President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and the impact it will have on Ohioans.

Read full story
Michigan State

Block O hosts Rivalry Run in anticipation of Michigan game

Ohio State students as the first-ever Rivalry Run begins in 2019. Credit: Courtesy of Nick Wead. As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on their biggest rivals — the team up north — the largest student organization at Ohio State is preparing a friendly competition of its own.

Read full story
Michigan State

Football: No. 4 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State for a meeting with playoff implications

The Ohio State offense gathers in the endzone after a touchdown during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Late November football signals two things: College Football Playoff and conference championship implications.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Reports: Miller to miss remainder of season due to injury

Ohio State then-sophomore offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) holds back a Nebraska player during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct.24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Ohio State looks to keep early-season momentum heading to Virginia Tech

The Ohio State wrestling coaching staff watches the current match during the Ohio State-Rutgers match on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State concludes regular season home slate

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Purdue game Oct. 15. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Justin Volley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Lack of toughness placed at forefront of difficult loss to Xavier

Ohio State men’s basketball team picks up their teammate graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) during the Ohio State-Bowling Green game Monday. Ohio State won 89-58. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 19 Ohio State loses 71-65 to Xavier in first road game of 2021

The Ohio State Buckeyes huddle up on the court during the Ohio State-Indianapolis exhibition game Nov. 1. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. No. 19 Ohio State was battle tested from the beginning, getting booed by Xavier’s students section over half an hour before tip off.

Read full story

King Avenue United Methodist Church to hold Transgender Day of Remembrance, honor victims of violence

The King Avenue United Methodist Church will comemorate the lives of the victims of transgender-targeted violence at a Transgender Day of Remembrance event Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Felicia DeRosa.

Read full story
15 comments
Ohio State

Stepping Out and Stepping Up Project aims to recognize land-grant universities as Indigenous-owned land

Ohio State was founded in 1870 as a land grant university in accordance with the Morrill Act of 1862, meaning that it is an institution that was designated by its state legislature to receive benefits of the Morrill Acts. Credit: Shree Luitel | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story

Opinion: Mystery surrounding ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has only added to anticipation

MJ (Zendaya) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) jump off a bridge in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Credit: Courtesy of Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures via TNS. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be an early holiday gift to those who have waited two and a half years since the theatrical release of the previous installment in the series.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Wexner Medical Center post-COVID-19 recovery program treats long-haul patients

Stephanie Hughes received pulmonary rehab and post-COVID-19 recovery treatment at Martha Morehouse Pavilion. Credit: Courtesy of Stephanie Hughes. The path to recovery from a COVID-19 diagnosis varies for all patients.

Read full story

COVID-19 vaccination rate surpasses 92 percent after second-dose deadline

The Ohio State community vaccination rate increased about 2 percent since Oct. 18 following the Monday second-dose deadline. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo. The Ohio State community vaccination rate increased about 2 percent since Oct. 18 following Monday’s second-dose deadline.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy