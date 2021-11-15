Football: Five takeaways from No. 4 Ohio State’s 59-31 victory over No. 19 Purdue

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljCaB_0cweExuW00
The Ohio State football team runs out of the tunnel prior to the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

After struggling performances against Penn State and Nebraska in which Ohio State only won by nine points in each contest, the No. 4 Buckeyes bounced back with a big 59-31 victory against No. 19 Purdue — but it wasn’t as close as the final score may imply.

The offense in those two games struggled to finish drives with six points, having to settle for field goals inside the 20-yard line.

This week, though, the Buckeyes scored touchdowns on each of their first six drives, with three coming in the red zone, flexing their offensive prowess to score 50 points for the fifth time this season. Here’s what we learned Saturday.

Garrett Wilson had a stellar performance in his return

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfQ8I_0cweExuW00
Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) stiff-arms Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis (5) during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson missed last week’s game against Nebraska with an injury, and he came back with his hair on fire, showing off for the 10 NFL scouts in attendance.

After a 16-yard punt from Purdue freshman punter Jack Ansell, Ohio State’s offense was set up at the Boilermakers’ 39.

First pass went to who? Wilson — and that was only the beginning for him .

Three plays later, a crossing route led to Wilson being wide open on the boundary side of the field, beating junior safety Cam Allen to the pylon for his first touchdown of the day.

His next touchdown was a 12-yard lofted pass from redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, making an outstanding acrobatic catch before taking a 51-yard jet sweep to the house midway through the second quarter.

Wilson’s fourth score of the day came on a quick slant, racing to the center of the field before stopping on a dime and cutting back to the pylon to get into the south end zone for six.

His four-touchdown performance was the first such performance since J.K. Dobbins scored four on the ground against Michigan in 2019.

Side-to-side offense helped spring offense after back-to-back struggling performances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhJeg_0cweExuW00
The Ohio State football team celebrate during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor

Putting up 624 yards of offense and 59 points may imply that the Buckeyes’ offense was dynamic and bombing the ball down the field every play.

It was not so much the case.

They opened with a lot of up-tempo pace, keeping Purdue’s defense on its heels and utilizing horizontal play designs.

Ohio State’s three longest plays were on nonvertical plays.

The 57-yard touchdown run from freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson was bounced off tackle before he accelerated to the second level, out-running defenders.

Wilson’s 51-yard scamper to the end zone came on a jet sweep, going in motion from right to left before taking the handoff all the way.

Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 49-yard completion is misleading. He went in motion pre-snap and caught the pop pass from Stroud, getting the edge and turning a 1/2-yard throw through the air into 49 yards down the field.

Who was Ohio State’s leading rusher?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPL9P_0cweExuW00
Ohio State redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams (28) runs the ball down the field during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

At the end of the first quarter, Henderson had two touchdowns — including a 57-yard tote with five minutes to go in the frame.

But, he was out-rushed by redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams for the first time since Week 2.

Henderson exited the game, going to the locker room for an undisclosed reason, allowing for Williams to take a big chunk of carries in the second quarter.

Williams took full advantage, running for 22 and 12 yards on back-to-back plays, leading to 117 yards on 14 carries — which was also a team high.

Henderson still managed to eclipse 1,000 yards on the season with his 13-carry, 98-yard performance.

Tackling was hit or miss — literally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xGdW_0cweExuW00
Ohio State sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman (14) goes for the Purdue runner during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Early in the first half, the Silver Bullets were flying around to the ball, driving Purdue’s offense into the ground.

It was some of the best all-around tackling from the unit on the season, cracking the Boilermakers hard in an old-school, hard-nosed, smash-mouth, Big Ten-football manner.

With other plays, however, the defense left heads being scratched after whiffing on what turned into long plays for the Boilermakers.

Freshman cornerback Denzel Burke led all defenders with a career-high 11 tackles — his next highest total was five against Tulsa Sept. 18.

The next two weeks the Buckeyes face solid running backs in Michigan State junior Kenneth Walker III, Michigan sophomore Blake Corum and senior Hassan Haskins, so solid tackling is a must for success.

Aidan O’Connell had an impressive day against Ohio State secondary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsTlM_0cweExuW00
The Ohio State defensive line charges through the Purdue line during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Ohio State’s defense entered its game against Purdue with the third-worst pass defense in the Big Ten, allowing 247.1 yards per game.

After Saturday, both those marks got worse.

Purdue fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell — who has continued to climb the Big Ten ranks in passing — picked apart the Buckeyes’ secondary, collecting a lot of yards due to the Boilermakers’ pass-happy approach while trailing.

O’Connell’s 390 yards are the second-most the Buckeyes have allowed, after letting Tulsa redshirt junior quarterback Davis Brin total 428 through the air.

In the previous three weeks, opposing quarterbacks have combined for a 91-for-135 clip, 999 yards and six touchdowns.

Ohio State’s 261.1 passing yards allowed per game is second worst in the Big Ten, and its 128.88 opponent-passer rating is ninth in the conference.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
597 followers

More from The Lantern

Michigan State

Football: Buckeyes know ‘everything’s on the line’ against Michigan next week

The Ohio State Buckeyes stand together and sing Carmen Ohio with fans after the Ohio State-Michigan State game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Olave says farewell to Ohio Stadium with record-breaking performance

Senior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) runs into the stadium during senior honors prior to the Ohio State-Michigan State game Saturday. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
8 comments
Iowa State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State wins 3-1 over Iowa

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sept. 29. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 10 Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-1 against University of Iowa in a show of spectacular front court and back court defense Friday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Orndorff pushes No. 8 Ohio State past No. 10 Virginia Tech

Ohio State then-junior Tate Orndorff ties up his opponent during the Ohio State-Rutgers match on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Ohio State wrestling team entered Blacksburg, Virginia, and left with their second straight win, topping the Virginia Tech Hokies behind a Tate Orndorff victory in the final match of the dual meet.

Read full story
Ohio State

Protesters gather at Ohio Statehouse in opposition to Rittenhouse verdict

Around 100 people protest the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict Friday night outside the Ohio Statehouse. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts after killing two people and injuring one person at a summer 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
315 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State Board of Trustees discuss safety, vaccination rates

The Ohio State Board of Trustees held their last meeting of the semester Thursday. Credit: Lantern file photo. The Ohio State Board of Trustees held their last meeting of the semester Thursday to discuss vaccination rates, campus safety and new degree programs.

Read full story
Ohio State

President Johnson takes oath of office, announces plans for debt-free college and continued safety improvements at Investiture

After serving as President of Ohio State for over a year, Kristina M. Johnson officially holds the position in not just title, but also ceremony following the Presidential Investiture Friday afternoon. Credit: Becca Duncan | Lantern reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Vice President Harris visits Columbus union to promote infrastructure package

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Columbus union Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 to promote the infrastructure package. Credit: Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM via TNS. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Columbus Friday to promote President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and the impact it will have on Ohioans.

Read full story
Michigan State

Block O hosts Rivalry Run in anticipation of Michigan game

Ohio State students as the first-ever Rivalry Run begins in 2019. Credit: Courtesy of Nick Wead. As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on their biggest rivals — the team up north — the largest student organization at Ohio State is preparing a friendly competition of its own.

Read full story
Michigan State

Football: No. 4 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State for a meeting with playoff implications

The Ohio State offense gathers in the endzone after a touchdown during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Late November football signals two things: College Football Playoff and conference championship implications.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Reports: Miller to miss remainder of season due to injury

Ohio State then-sophomore offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) holds back a Nebraska player during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct.24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Ohio State looks to keep early-season momentum heading to Virginia Tech

The Ohio State wrestling coaching staff watches the current match during the Ohio State-Rutgers match on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State concludes regular season home slate

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Purdue game Oct. 15. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Justin Volley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Lack of toughness placed at forefront of difficult loss to Xavier

Ohio State men’s basketball team picks up their teammate graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) during the Ohio State-Bowling Green game Monday. Ohio State won 89-58. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 19 Ohio State loses 71-65 to Xavier in first road game of 2021

The Ohio State Buckeyes huddle up on the court during the Ohio State-Indianapolis exhibition game Nov. 1. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. No. 19 Ohio State was battle tested from the beginning, getting booed by Xavier’s students section over half an hour before tip off.

Read full story

King Avenue United Methodist Church to hold Transgender Day of Remembrance, honor victims of violence

The King Avenue United Methodist Church will comemorate the lives of the victims of transgender-targeted violence at a Transgender Day of Remembrance event Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Felicia DeRosa.

Read full story
15 comments
Ohio State

Stepping Out and Stepping Up Project aims to recognize land-grant universities as Indigenous-owned land

Ohio State was founded in 1870 as a land grant university in accordance with the Morrill Act of 1862, meaning that it is an institution that was designated by its state legislature to receive benefits of the Morrill Acts. Credit: Shree Luitel | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story

Opinion: Mystery surrounding ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has only added to anticipation

MJ (Zendaya) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) jump off a bridge in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Credit: Courtesy of Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures via TNS. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be an early holiday gift to those who have waited two and a half years since the theatrical release of the previous installment in the series.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Wexner Medical Center post-COVID-19 recovery program treats long-haul patients

Stephanie Hughes received pulmonary rehab and post-COVID-19 recovery treatment at Martha Morehouse Pavilion. Credit: Courtesy of Stephanie Hughes. The path to recovery from a COVID-19 diagnosis varies for all patients.

Read full story

COVID-19 vaccination rate surpasses 92 percent after second-dose deadline

The Ohio State community vaccination rate increased about 2 percent since Oct. 18 following the Monday second-dose deadline. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo. The Ohio State community vaccination rate increased about 2 percent since Oct. 18 following Monday’s second-dose deadline.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy