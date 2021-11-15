Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State sweeps No. 25 Illinois

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Fg2Z_0cweCYpD00
The Ohio State women’s volleyball team celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sept. 29. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor

The No. 10 Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-0 over No. 25 Illinois for the Buckeyes’ second sweep of a ranked opponent this season.

Illinois (17-10) entered the match 8-6 in the Big Ten Conference, which put the Fighting Illini in seventh place in the conference standings. Ohio State (21-5) trailed 46-40 in the all-time series against Illinois and were 18-23 when playing the Fighting Illini in Champaign, Illinois.

Ohio State was the first team to take a lead in set one after a kill by sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot, 10-8. However, a 3-0 service run by graduate opposite hitter Megan Cooney put Illinois up 14-12. The Buckeyes tied the set at 16-all, but another 3-0 run put Illinois ahead 19-16 and forced Ohio State to take a timeout.

After the timeout, a kill by junior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales tied the set at 21-all and forced Illinois to take a timeout of its own. The remainder of the set was point for point until a kill by junior outside hitter Jenaisya Moore gave Ohio State set point, 24-22. Illinois fought back to tie the set at 24-all, but Ohio State was able to close out set one 27-25.

The Buckeyes took a commanding lead early in set two, leading 11-7 and forcing Illinois to take a timeout. Following the break, a kill by sophomore outside hitter Raina Terry helped the Fighting Illini gain some momentum, but a 4-0 service run by junior defensive specialist Kylie Murr put Ohio State ahead 16-9 and forced another Illinois timeout.

Out of the timeout, Ohio State kept scoring to lead 23-12 after a service ace by Gonzales. The Buckeyes were at match point, 24-15, when the Fighting Illini went on a 4-0 run following a kill by junior outside hitter Jessica Nunge. However, Ohio State was able to take set two, 25-18.

The Fighting Illini started off strong in set three to lead 5-2 after a kill by Cooney. Ohio State was able to tie the set at 6-all, but Illinois retook its lead from a kill by Terry. The teams were tied at 9-all and again at 13-all, before Illinois took a 3-point lead, 17-14.

Illinois was able to keep its 3-point edge until a challenge that went in favor of the Buckeyes put Ohio State ahead 21-20. A setter dump by junior setter Mac Podraza gave Ohio State a set point, 24-22. A kill by redshirt freshman middle blocker Maddie Whittington fended off the Buckeyes’ match point, but Ohio State was able to close out the match, 25-23.

Ohio State will be back at home to take on Iowa Friday at 7 p.m. in the Covelli Center.

