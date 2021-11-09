Netflix series ‘You’ parallels stalking on college campuses

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzgA0_0cqeKXEC00
The third season of “You” released on Neflix Oct. 15 and brings back reoccuring characters Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in a storyline that parallels stalking on college campuses. Credit: Courtesy of John P. Fleenor/Netflix via TNS

There are more Joe Goldbergs out there than one may think.

Netflix’s American psychological thriller series “You” portrays a charismatic bookstore manager, Joe Goldberg, who falls in love with and begins to stalk his romantic interest, killing those who get in the way. Mary Reiter, an Ohio State sociology and criminology lecturer, said stalking is not exclusive to thriller shows — it can be observed on college campuses and may be more common than people realize.

“Stalking on college campuses is not something that is rare,” Reiter said. “There’s a web organization called Stalking Awareness , and they estimate that about one in 10 undergraduate women and about one in 30 undergraduate men will be a victim of stalking.”

Reiter said the Los Angeles Police Department has listed three different types of stalking cases — erotomania, love obsession and simple obsession. Goldberg falls underneath the love obsession category, she said.

“There’s the love obsession stalker, which is often a stranger who just targets somebody and is obsessed with them and mounts a campaign of stalking against the target, who then becomes aware of their existence,” Reiter said.

Reasons for stalking can come in many different forms, but most stalking cases have the same underlying motivation, Reiter said.

“Experts typically list mental disorders and the desire for control over the victim,” Reiter said. “So there are typically, like, attachment disorders or things like obsessional disorders that, in psychology, they would point to.”

Logan Hartnell, a postdoctoral fellow in the sports psychology department, said childhood trauma can be a cause of abnormal behaviors in adult life, such as stalking, but that is not always the case.

“People are seeing this kind of glamorized movie-type setting where we assume people who are abused as children become the abusers,” Hartnell said. “Although that is true, that many abusers have childhood trauma, people who are abused as children cannot all grow up to be abusers themselves.”

For Goldberg, however, Hartnell said this was probably a large contributor to his habits and personality in his older years.

In his childhood, Goldberg protected his mother from an abusive significant other by shooting him, and since then has had the notion that the only way to save people is through violence, Hartnell said.

“He doesn’t see himself as a stalker, as an abuser,” he said. “He sees himself as the savior.”

Hartnell said some of the show’s marketability comes from the way it makes the audience form complex thoughts about the characters.

While watching the series, Hartnell said he even found himself having conflicting emotions toward Goldberg and, despite watching him commit murder and other crimes, wanted him to avoid getting caught.

“You can start looking for ways to kind of feel sorry for him,” Hartnell said. “The show itself is really written well to give him space to be human, to be sympathized with, despite these egregious things that he’s doing.”

Reiter also said the show has a high entertainment value because watching from the perspective of a stalker is something that hasn’t been done much in entertainment before. Usually, the primary perspective is that of the victim or law enforcement officials, she said.

“We haven’t seen a stalker like that on TV or in the media, so it’s pretty innovative in that sense,” Reiter said. “If you think about stalking, it’s a relatively new crime. So, we have a new crime and a new take on a new crime.”

Goldberg uses social media and technology to stalk his victim, which Reiter said is an accurate portrayal, as most stalking takes place online, contributing to the newness of the crime.

“Young people publicize all of this information about themselves online,” Reiter said. “That just makes it so much easier for a stalker, for somebody to figure out where they live and where they work and what they do and who their friends are, where they’re going to be in particular places and times.”

Reiter said there are precautions people can take to help avoid being stalked, such as making social media accounts private and making sure passwords are safe. She also said there are organizations that will wipe information from the Internet, so companies that have mined personal data, such as addresses and workplaces, no longer have access to it.

“There are general things that people should do to protect themselves from the potential for stalking, but they should start doing it now so that if there ever is a situation that they find themselves in with somebody stalking them, they already know what to do,” Reiter said.

Stalking is never the fault of the victim, but Hartnell said there are actions one can take to decrease the chances of experiencing it, such as changing up routes to and from class and being aware of surroundings.

“Trust your gut,” Hartnell said. “If you ever feel like you’re not in a safe situation, you feel like you are in danger at all, it’s better to be aware of that and to be seen as over-aware than it would be to say, ‘Oh, it’s not a big deal.’”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
462 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

15 years later, Tressel looks back on the ‘Game of the Century’

Ohio State then-sophomore quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) speaks with former head football coach Jim Tressel during a game against Minnesota Oct. 24, 2009, at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 38-7. Credit: Courtesy of TNS.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State fans sound off on return of The Game

Ohio Stadium sits mostly empty for the Ohio State-Nebraska game Oct. 24, 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions not allowing fans in the stadium. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 17 Ohio State closes homestand against in-state opponent Bowling Green

Ohio State graduate guard Jamari Wheeler (55) talks with head coach Chris Holtmann during a timeout during the Ohio State-Niagara game Friday. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: Mikulasikova ties career-high as No. 17 Buckeyes trounce Norfolk State

The Ohio State Buckeyes huddle up on the court after a timeout during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Feb. 18. Ohio State won 100-85. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In the two teams’ first-ever meeting, the Ohio State women’s basketball team dominated Norfolk State on all fronts, defeating the Spartans 86-48 at the Schottenstein Center Sunday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Five takeaways from No. 4 Ohio State’s 59-31 victory over No. 19 Purdue

The Ohio State football team runs out of the tunnel prior to the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. After struggling performances against Penn State and Nebraska in which Ohio State only won by nine points in each contest, the No. 4 Buckeyes bounced back with a big 59-31 victory against No. 19 Purdue — but it wasn’t as close as the final score may imply.

Read full story
Illinois State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State sweeps No. 25 Illinois

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sept. 29. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The No. 10 Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-0 over No. 25 Illinois for the Buckeyes’ second sweep of a ranked opponent this season.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: No. 4 Ohio State’s offense back on track in win over No. 19 Purdue

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates after his touchdown during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Wilson picks up where he left off in four-touchdown return

Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes the catch to score a touchdown during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: No. 4 Ohio State cruises past No. 19 Purdue 59-31

The Ohio State offense celebrates together during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes the ball during the Ohio State-Purdue game Saturday. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s been incredible’: Liddell sets career high in points, showing offensive prowess

Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) stares down his defender during the Ohio State-Niagara game Friday. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell stepped to the free-throw line on a tough stretch from the charity stripe, dropping only one of his last five free throws.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Liddell paces the No. 17 Buckeyes past Niagara 84-74

Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) fades away for a jumper during the Ohio State-Niagara game Friday. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) throws down a thunderous dunk during the Ohio State-Niagara game Friday. Ohio State won 84-74. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: No. 4 Ohio State prepares to battle upset-minded No. 19 Purdue

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) prepares for snap during the Ohio State-Nebraska game Saturday. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State travels to No. 6 Minnesota for Big Ten showdown

Ohio State’s men’s hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal during the Ohio State-Penn State game on Saturday. Ohio State won 4-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: Mikesell shines in Buckeyes debut

The Buckeyes women’s basketball team huddles before the Ohio State-Bucknell game Wednesday. Ohio State won 71-48. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. After spending an entire offseason with her eligibility in question, Taylor Mikesell wasted no time getting involved in the Buckeyes’ fast-paced offense.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes continue homestand against Niagara

The Buckeyes huddle together on the court during the Ohio State-Akron Game Tuesday. Ohio State won 67-66. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes experienced the highs and lows of a season all in the final 10 seconds during their opener Tuesday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State Veterans Affairs offers mental health and financial resources for veteran students

Home to around 2,160 Veteran students, Ohio State’s Military and Veteran Services offers a variety of programs to help Veteran students in several areas, including mental health, finances or academics. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Sports LTV Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Museum of Art celebrates Vincent van Gogh and artists who inspired him

Vincent van Gogh, The Wheatfield, 1888. Oil on canvas, Honolulu Museum of Art, Gift of Mrs. Richard A. Cooke and Family in memory of Richard A. Cooke. Credit: Courtesy of the Columbus Museum of Art.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State choirs collaborate to make music accessible to campus community

The Ohio State Women’s Glee Club after finishing a recent rehearsal just before Halloween. Credit: Courtesy of Jordan Saul. For those looking for an alternative to their daily music rotation, Ohio State choirs are teaming up to provide a free musical experience.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy