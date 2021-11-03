Columbus, OH

Local artists connect with industry leaders during Music Business Mondays

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffcnI_0ckixgkq00
To help grow the music scene in Columbus, Music Columbus hosts Music Business Mondays, which connect local artists with industry leaders. Credit: Courtesy of Dan Mitchell

To help grow the music scene in Columbus, Music Columbus hosts Music Business Mondays to connect local artists with industry leaders.

Music Business Mondays , a monthly music industry education forum, started two years ago with the goal of educating young entrepreneurs about the business side of the music industry, Bruce Garfield, executive director of Music Columbus, a nonprofit dedicated to growing the Columbus music scene, said. The most recent panel, “Get Booked. Get Signed.,” was held Oct. 25 at Strongwater Food & Spirits.

“I initiated them so artists and students who are interested in a career in music would be educated to what the business is really about, and be able to sit in the same room and mingle with and ask questions of industry leaders, so they would basically hear it from the horse’s mouth,” Garfield said.

Music Business Mondays revolve around a general topic and consist of a panel of speakers from the industry who discuss their career and how they got into music, Garfield said. After introductions, he said there is a Q&A for attendees to ask questions and network with the speakers.

Over the last two years, Garfield said Music Business Mondays have had over 6,000 attendees and 55 speakers, both live and virtual. Although there are plenty of musicians in the city, Garfield said the industry hasn’t developed much of a music hub in Columbus yet.

“A lot of it’s connecting people,” Garfield said. “That’s my goal — to make Columbus a music city. In some ways, it’s a music city, but the industry doesn’t know.”

For artists growing up in Columbus, Garfield said it’s important that there is a local music scene so they aren’t forced to go elsewhere for success.

“Whether you’re in a music city or music hub, it doesn’t dissuade people who want to be artists from being artists,” Garfield said. “One of the main goals of the music commission is to create a music business infrastructure in Columbus for artists who don’t have to leave to be signed, or to have services that are not readily available here.”

Britton Dove, a talent buyer at the A&R Music Bar, was one of the panelists at the Oct. 25 Music Business Monday about getting booked and signed. He said his intention was to meet local, smaller artists and to educate them on what talent buyers are looking for.

“My whole intention was to give these local bands some out-of-the-box ideas on how to get noticed in the scene,” Dove said. “And also tell them the best practices of what it’s like to get booked, with what talent buyers are looking for and what we’re looking for from artists.”

Dove said his main duties as a talent buyer are to work hand-in-hand with the agents and bands and get them booked for shows at PromoWest venues. Because the majority of his job consists of staying at the same venues to run shows, he said he doesn’t get many chances to meet smaller artists, so Music Business Mondays were an especially great opportunity.

“It’s very difficult for me because I’m landlocked at the venues most of the time running shows that I don’t get out enough to see a lot of these local bands perform,” Dove said. “So for me personally, Music Mondays was a chance to meet some new people and give some of my guidance along the way.”

For people looking to make connections on the Columbus music scene and discover new bands, Dove said Music Business Mondays are a great opportunity.

“I think if nothing else, Music Mondays are a fantastic place if you’re in the local music scene to network and meet new people within the industry,” Dove said.

The next Music Business Monday, set for Dec. 13 at the Big Room Bar, will be a combination of a Christmas party and a panel on the legalities of music, Garfield said. Interested attendees can register for the event on the Music Columbus website .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
430 followers

More from The Lantern

Crime maps serve as resource in off-campus house-hunting process

To aid students in their search, the Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement office suggests resources for students to see crime in off-campus areas before they sign a lease. Credit: Isabella Giannetto | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story

Netflix series ‘You’ parallels stalking on college campuses

The third season of “You” released on Neflix Oct. 15 and brings back reoccuring characters Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in a storyline that parallels stalking on college campuses. Credit: Courtesy of John P. Fleenor/Netflix via TNS.

Read full story

Summer Walker still succeeds on ‘Still Over It’

Singer and songwriter Summer Walker, released her newest album, “Still Over It,” Friday. A follow-up to the Atlanta native’s 2019 album, “Over It,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts. Credit: Courtesy of Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Summer Walker/TNS.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 17 Ohio State hosts Akron to open 2021-22 season

The Ohio State Buckeyes huddle up on the court during the Ohio State-Indianapolis exhibition game Nov. 1. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. No. 17 Ohio State will take the first step toward putting last season’s disappointing end behind it Tuesday when it hosts in-state rival Akron at the Schottenstein Center.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes lean on veteran backcourt, search for new contributors ahead of 2021-22 season

Ohio State huddles together before the Ohio State-Slippery Rock game Wednesday. Ohio State won 96-48. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. As the Ohio State women’s basketball team gears up for the 2021-22 season, a large elephant remains in the room: forwards Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Patty — the team’s two leading rebounders from last season — are no longer Buckeyes.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Orndorff’s long journey to Ohio State earns him prestigious black shirt

Ohio State then-junior Tate Orndorff ties up his opponent during the Ohio State-Rutgers match on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Tate Orndorff kicked off the new wrestling season Sunday with a 2-0 decision victory over North Carolina’s Brandon Whitman. While the new season is just beginning, Orndorff hasn’t stopped training since he arrived in Columbus.

Read full story
1 comments

University Area Commission looking to hear more student voices

The University Area Commission is looking to bring more student perspective to its monthly meetings. Credit: Lantern File Photo. The University Area Commission is looking to include a greater student perspective during its monthly meetings.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Football: Five takeaways from No. 5 Ohio State’s 26-17 win against Nebraska

The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate sophomore linebacker Steele Chambers (22) after he made a tackle during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Saturday. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: No. 10 Ohio State kicks off season with 23-12 win over No. 12 North Carolina

Ohio State wrestling head coach Tom Ryan raises his fist after then-sophomore Gavin Hoffmann won his match during the Ohio State-Rutgers matchup on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Hockey: Buckeyes come from behind for second consecutive game, sweep No. 16 Penn State

Ohio State men’s hockey celebrates a goal during their 4-3 win over Connecticut in overtime. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Despite falling behind for the second time in as many nights, Ohio State fought back and extended its Big Ten winning streak to three.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State rebounds with sweep over No. 9 Nebraska

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sept. 29. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor. The Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-0 over No. 9 Nebraska Saturday at the Covelli Center in a show of vengeance after Thursday’s home loss to Minnesota.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘He’s become a weapon for us’: Ruggles emerges as unsung hero for Ohio State

Ohio State graduate kicker Noah Ruggles (95) after making a field goal during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Saturday. Ohio State won 26-17. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Smith-Njigba’s record-breaking game ‘just a little piece’ of Ohio State’s offense

Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a pass during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Saturday. Ohio State won 26-17. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Football: No. 5 Ohio State escapes Nebraska with 26-17 win

Ohio State freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) completes a sack during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Saturday. Ohio State won 26-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Hockey: Ohio State’s offense dominates in win over No. 16 Penn State

Ohio State men’s hockey celebrates a goal during their 4-3 win over Connecticut in overtime. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Halfway through the second period, it did not look good for the Buckeyes, as they had mustered just nine shots and were without a goal. But, it didn’t stay that way.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State introduces new community patrol team to address off-campus crime

Buckeye Block Watch, a crime patrol team, will use a vehicle to patrol the off-campus area. Credit: Jessica Orozco | Asst. Campus Editor. Ohio State will add another community patrol team to the off-campus area Wednesday through Saturday nights.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Miller arrested for driving while impaired, suspended from team

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III (9) prepares for the snap during the the Ohio State-Akron game Sept. 25. Ohio State won 59-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

No alert or notice issued after shots fired outside McDonald’s Monday

Shots fired near the McDonald’s at 1972 N. High St. Monday did not prompt a Buckeye Alert or neighborhood safety notice by Ohio State. Credit: Sam Raudins | Lantern file photo.

Read full story
13 comments
Minnesota State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State loses first home match to No. 11 Minnesota

Ohio State sings Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Thursday. Ohio State lost in sets 3-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The No. 7 Ohio State women’s volleyball team lost 3-1 against No. 11 Minnesota Thursday at the Covelli Center for the Buckeyes’ first home loss of the season.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘Keep doing us’: Buckeyes not buying early CFP rankings

Ryan Day coaches his team from the sidelines during the Ohio State-Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes know all about the College Football Playoff rankings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy