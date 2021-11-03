Football: Day proposes 30-minute disqualification for targeting penalties

Ohio State sophomore linebacker Steele Chambers (22) goes to tackle Penn State during the Ohio State-Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that he believes the consequences of targeting penalties should be reconsidered and changed.

Officials disqualified redshirt sophomore linebacker Steele Chambers after the then-No. 20 Penn State’s first offensive play of the second half. The referees reviewed that Chambers tackled redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford with the top of his helmet, forcing the Buckeye to be removed from the game.

Chambers will also miss the first half of Saturday’s game at Nebraska. Day said the targeting rule should be changed to a 30-minute penalty because “when you do it shouldn’t be the determining factor” on enforcement of the penalty.

“It’s really brought light in my eyes to the fact that there is some inequity on this rule where if it’s the first play of the second half or the last play of the second half, that’s significantly different,” Day said.

Targeting, as defined by the 2020 NCAA Football Rules Book , is when a player tackles “and makes forcible contact against an opponent with the crown of his helmet.” The “crown” is the area of the helmet above the face mask.

Currently, if a player is called for targeting, a 15-yard penalty is assessed from the spot of the foul. If the penalty is applied in the first half of the game, that player will be disqualified for the remainder of play. However, if called for targeting in the second half, that player will be removed from the game and subsequently miss the first half of their next game.

Most of the time, officials review potential targeting penalties and either confirm or reverse the call. However, Day said there’s a difference between making a judgment in real time versus on replay video.

“I think that the rule is in place for the right reasons: to protect our players. For that, I absolutely support it,” Day said. “But, I also think that there’s a difference between what’s going on in real time and what’s showing on the replay. That’s the challenge that our referees are faced with.”

Day said he and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff will always advocate for their players when it comes to penalties and the like, noting it’s difficult for a defender to adjust in real time when a player runs full speed then quickly drops to the ground.

Saturday’s call against Chambers marked Ohio State’s first targeting ejection of the season. Rutgers senior defensive back Naijee Jones was called for targeting on a hit against sophomore running back Marcus Crowley in Week 5.

Beyond targeting penalties, which already receive grief in terms of their application, Day said he and his staff review calls and non-calls on film for submission to the Big Ten Conference when they see something concerning.

“Listen, the refs have a tough job. They hear it from all angles and I get it,” Day said. “When we see something that doesn’t quite look right, we have to make sure we recognize that and do that in certain ways, but also be respectful and be professional.”

Without Chambers, who is fourth among Buckeye linebackers with 23 tackles in seven games, Day said sophomore Tommy Eichenberg and USC senior transfer Palaie Gaoteote IV must step up to fill the void.