Service with a smile: Student workers in dining halls excited to see customers again

The Lantern
Sam Thomas, a second-year in psychology, started working at Traditions at Kennedy on South Campus in August. Credit: Courtesy of Sam Thomas

As dining hall student-workers prepared to-go orders last year, they would look up to see an empty dining hall, working at isolated stations.

This year, routine dining hall interactions are back.

It has been a transition for Abby Dadich, who worked in dining services during the pandemic, and a brand-new experience for Sam Thomas and Kate Burke, who started working in the dining halls this semester.

“I love seeing the same faces every day and building connections with people. I genuinely make friends with the students that come in here,” Burke, a cashier at Traditions at Scott and second-year in human nutrition, said.

Last year, dining halls switched to Grubhub pickup instead of serving food to students in the hall. This made for a boring, isolating shift, Dadich, a manager of Traditions at Kennedy and 12th Avenue Bread Company, said.

Dadich, a second-year in Spanish and world education, said this year has a much livelier atmosphere, for both the workers and students dining in. The loosened COVID-19 restrictions, including allowing more students to sit and eat in the halls and eliminating the 6-foot distancing rule, have improved the relationships between coworkers.

“There is more to do, and everyone is more on their toes,” Dadich said. “We get together after work and there is a better sense of community.”

Burke said she began working in the dining hall at the end of August and has made friends with many coworkers in the dining hall.

Thomas, a second-year in psychology, said she started working at Traditions at Kennedy in August and has quickly come to love many aspects of the job.

“I like working with other people my age and being switched at what area I work at often so it’s always something new,” Thomas said. “Also, it is a flexible schedule and, of course, the free meal.”

Thomas said by working different positions, she has been able to figure out which station she prefers.

“Being a cashier, all you do is greet people and it’s easy,” Thomas said. “However, it gets cold since it’s by the door. The pasta station is the best because there is a steady stream of customers, so time goes by quickly.”

However, Thomas said her favorite part of the job comes with human interaction — something that couldn’t play out last year.

“The best is when I serve people and say, ‘Enjoy,’ and they say, ‘You too,’ ” Thomas said.

