Football: No. 5 Ohio State defense shakes off slow start, pummels Indiana

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRfLA_0cauYPoA00
Ohio State junior defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates a play with freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the Ohio State-Indiana game Oct. 23. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Heading into its bye week, No. 5 Ohio State’s defense appeared to be hitting its stride, but questions loomed if it would be able to keep that momentum rolling into the second half of the season.

The Buckeyes’ defense started their stretch run on a high note, shutting down Indiana’s offense enroute to a 54-7 win to extend their winning streak to five games. Head coach Ryan Day said he was encouraged by the defense’s demeanor throughout Saturday’s contest.

“After the first drive, I thought the defense played well. I know that they were down some guys on offense, but still, I thought we ran around and played,” Day said. “It was great to see those guys running around, it looked like they were having fun out there. That’s good and that’s part of the energy and confidence that we want.”

It was an unceremonious start for the Buckeyes’ defense, though.

Indiana slowly marched down the field on a grueling 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive — capped off by a 7-yard touchdown reception by redshirt senior tight end Peyton Hendershot — to open the game and match the Buckeyes’ first possession score. The Hoosiers converted on all four third down attempts in that opening drive.

Sophomore safety Kourt Williams pointed to a lack of discipline on the Buckeyes’ defense that contributed to Indiana’s opening drive score.

“That’s just what we do. If something happens that we don’t like, we get to the sideline, we make some adjustments. It was just sloppy mistakes,” Williams said. “It was on us, we just got to be disciplined, play to our rules. That’s what we did.”

Although the Hoosiers rolled through the Ohio State defense on their opening drive, it didn’t come without consequence. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Tuttle was shaken up on his touchdown strike to Hendershot, taking a licking from graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

Tuttle would return later in the game, but he remained hampered by injury forcing Indiana head coach Tom Allen to rotate him, freshman Donaven McCully, and redshirt sophomore Grant Gremel.

The Buckeyes took advantage of the limited consistency at quarterback, keeping the Hoosiers out of the end zone for the rest of the night.

The inconsistency at quarterback haunted the Hoosier offense as they only totaled 53 yards after the opening drive.

Keeping Indiana’s offense at bay was an aggressive pass rush, which racked up five sacks. Ohio State’s front seven bottled the Hoosiers up for 14 tackles for loss.

“That’s what it’s all about. When they get it done in the trenches, it just makes our job that much easier,” Williams said. “It felt like every play, they were back there.”

Leading Ohio State’s defensive dominance was junior defensive end Zach Harrison, who racked up two tackles for loss and a sack. Senior defensive end Tyreke Smith added a sack in his return to play after an injury held him out for four weeks.

Facing constant pressure, Indiana’s quarterbacks combined to go 8-for-17, picking up just 80 yards and Tuttle’s first quarter touchdown.

The deficiencies in the Hoosiers’ passing game bled into their running game, as Ohio State’s rush defense had its best performance of the season. Although the Buckeyes’ saw eight different Hoosiers carry the ball, they held Indiana to just 48 rushing yards — the lowest mark by an Ohio State opponent this season — and a lowly 1.3 yards per carry.

Williams said that stopping the run is a key aspect to Ohio State’s defensive mindset.

“I think it’s big. We just take it one game at a time and we talk about stopping the run. That’s the main job,” Williams said.

Ohio State received contributions from across the depth chart as 28 different Buckeyes picked up at least one tackle.

As the Buckeyes continue to see their defense improve each week, Williams said their enhanced play is a sign of things to come for the unit.

“As long as we keep doing what we’re doing, keep getting better, improving on things that we need to improve on, we’re going to be a problem,” Williams said. “Unstoppable.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
357 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: No. 17 Ohio State puts exhibition behind it, looks ahead to season opener

Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) dibbles the ball towards the net during the Ohio State-Indianapolis exhibition game Monday. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Day proposes 30-minute disqualification for targeting penalties

Ohio State sophomore linebacker Steele Chambers (22) goes to tackle Penn State during the Ohio State-Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Female-led local wellness company aims to empower women through events, workshops and retreats

Members of the Beauty Boost community coming together in friendship and love on their journey to healthier, happier lives. Credit: Courtesy of Rachel Kerr. The Beauty Boost has expanded beyond its Columbus roots to 17 different cities, with women across the country looking to make a difference in each other’s lives.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Local artists connect with industry leaders during Music Business Mondays

To help grow the music scene in Columbus, Music Columbus hosts Music Business Mondays, which connect local artists with industry leaders. Credit: Courtesy of Dan Mitchell. To help grow the music scene in Columbus, Music Columbus hosts Music Business Mondays to connect local artists with industry leaders.

Read full story

Trash-to-Treasure 2.0 brings art to University District on unlikely canvases

Dumpsters throughout the University District got a new look this October when local artists involved in the Trash-to-Treasure 2.0 project painted murals on them. Credit: Sarah Koach | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Ohio State

Enrollment for President Johnson’s first-ever class underway, will be selective

Next semester, President Johnson will teach “Pathways to Net Zero Carbon Neutrality,” a project-based course on reducing carbon emissions. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State. After over a year of being a Buckeye, University President Kristina M. Johnson is stepping out of her administrative office and back into academia this coming spring semester to teach her first Ohio State course.

Read full story
Ohio State

Former Ohio State student pleads guilty to April assault of police officer

Columbus police officers take a protestor into Columbus Police headquarters during a protest against police killings of Black people on April 13. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Brown’s ‘sweat equity’ on display in exhibition win

Sophomore guard Eugene Brown III (3) looks to make a pass during the Ohio State-Indianapolis game Monday. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. With just under eight minutes to go in the first half Monday, sophomore guard Eugene Brown III lunged forward and intercepted a pass between two Indianapolis players.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Youth paces No. 17 Ohio State to 82-46 exhibition win over Indianapolis

Sophomore forward Eugene Brown III (3) dunks during the Ohio State-Indianapolis game Monday. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. No. 17 Ohio State earned an 82-46 exhibition win over Indianapolis Monday, behind strong performances from multiple underclassmen.

Read full story
Ohio State

Opinion: Students demand divestment from fossil fuels, now

Students protest the construction of a natural gas plant at Ohio State, Nov. 19, 2020. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. The sound of angry Ohio State students and Columbus community members fills the silent neighborhood. It is 6:30 a.m. on May 15, 2021 , and after months of informational events, meetings with campus representatives, rallies and banner drops, environmentalists across campus are sick of asking nicely.

Read full story
2 comments

Donatos Bar and Basement offers underground entertainment venue

Performers and spectators pose for the camera at a concert held at Club D, or the Donatos Bar and Basement near Ohio State’s Campus. Credit: Courtesy of John Rausch. Customers expect to see pizzas, subs and salads on a Donatos menu; entertainment, on the other hand, may be a less intuitive option.

Read full story
Ohio State

Strategies for reducing anxiety and monitoring mental health

There are strategies for students to lessen stress and anxiety, and a number of resources including the Office of Student Life Counseling and Consultation Service, are available for students at Ohio State to seek help and guidance this fall. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Service with a smile: Student workers in dining halls excited to see customers again

Sam Thomas, a second-year in psychology, started working at Traditions at Kennedy on South Campus in August. Credit: Courtesy of Sam Thomas. As dining hall student-workers prepared to-go orders last year, they would look up to see an empty dining hall, working at isolated stations.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Football: Five takeaways from No. 6 Ohio State’s 33-24 victory against No. 22 Penn State

Head coach Ryan Day looks out onto the field before the Ohio State-Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. No. 6 Ohio State steam-rolled opponents the past four weeks, but No. 22 Penn State gave the Buckeyes a fight that they had not seen since Week 3.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State falls to Rutgers in season finale

Senior midfielder Xavier Green (11) dribbles the ball down the field during the Ohio State-Northwestern game March 7. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
Michigan State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State defends home court with 3-1 win over Michigan State

Ohio State middle blocker Arica Davis (14) celebrates after scoring a point during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sept. 29. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Field Hockey: Ohio State drops final two games of season

The Ohio State field hockey team huddles up during the Ohio State-Iowa game on March 19. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team wrapped up their season this weekend with away losses at No. 4 Maryland and No. 12 Saint Joseph’s.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes roll into the Big Ten Tournament

Ohio State women’s soccer huddles up during a game against TCU Sept. 12. Ohio State lost 1-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. The Ohio State women’s soccer team looks to continue its hot run into Big Ten tournament play this weekend as the Buckeyes travel to take on No. 18 Purdue Sunday at 3 p.m.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Henderson shakes off slow start, helps No. 5 Ohio State to win over No. 20 Penn State

Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) pushes through the Penn State defense during the Ohio State-Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Buckeyes fight through ‘gritty’ heavyweight bout with Penn State

Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) fights with the Penn State defense during the Ohio State-Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy