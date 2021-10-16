Men’s Hockey: Ohio State mounts huge comeback, wins thrilling home opener

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1EFI_0cTL3aLx00
The Ohio State Men’s Ice Hockey team huddles up before the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The Buckeyes treated home supporters to an all-timer in their return to the Schottenstein Center.

Ohio State (2-1-0) came back from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Connecticut Huskies, (2-2-0) 4-3 in overtime Friday. Head coach Steve Rohlik admired the fight and resiliency his team put on display in the first game of the series against the Huskies.

“I know it’s early in the year, but not a lot of times have you seen you’re down three-zip and you come back and win a game like that,” Rohlik said. “That’s to me, the most important thing that’s come out of this. Never give up.”

Connecticut opened the scoring Friday night, as junior defenseman Roman Kinal beat Ohio State junior netminder Ryan Snowden with 8:40 remaining in the opening period to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Although he wasn’t credited with an assist, senior forward Marc Gatcomb made the key play that set up Kinal’s goal. Gatcomb delivered a huge hit behind the Ohio State net to spring the puck loose and allow the Huskies to regain possession in the attacking zone.

A few minutes into the second period, Kinal picked up a loose puck, skated around Snowden and found sophomore defenseman John Spetz wide open for what was essentially a tap-in goal to put his team up 2-0.

Following a Connecticut power play goal that put the Huskies ahead 3-0 with 13:43 remaining in the second period, Rohlik made the decision to replace Snowden with freshman Jakub Dobeš, a move that was celebrated by the home fans.

Dobeš played brilliantly in between the pipes for the Buckeyes, saving all 23 shots that came his way.

Dobeš said his mindset was the same coming off the bench as it would be if he started the game, stressing that it’s his duty to perform no matter when he enters the ice.

“This is my job, so I was ready,” Dobeš said. “This is Ohio State, so you always need to be ready. Just jump in and do my job.”

Senior forward Quinn Preston got the Buckeyes on the board in style at the 9:12 mark of the second period. The move started with an excellent outlet pass from Dobeš to junior forward Tate Singleton, who dropped the puck off for Preston, allowing him to drive at the net and score.

Preston’s goal served as a huge momentum shifter in the eyes of Rohlik. After seeing the puck go in the back of the net, he felt his team would go on to win the game.

“You score that first goal, and all of a sudden you have life. I think that’s what happened with us,” Rohlik said. “Once we finally scored that first goal, it was kind of like alright, we got this.”

With just over two minutes remaining in the second period, freshman forward Cam Thiesing shrunk the Huskies’ two-goal lead in half. Thiesing got behind the Connecticut defense and beat graduate goaltender Darion Hanson for his first career goal as a Buckeye.

Connecticut clung to a one-goal lead at the conclusion of the second period.

The Buckeyes spent much of the first half of the third period on the penalty kill, including playing 3-on-5. During this time, Dobeš made numerous highlight-reel saves to keep his team in it.

Three Ohio State freshmen combined to level the score at three with 6:23 to play. The goal was scored by freshman forward Gosha Merkulov, who collected the puck near center ice, skated into the offensive zone and cut inside from the right before firing a wrist shot past Hanson.

The goal was also Merkulov’s first goal as a Buckeye. Thiesing, who scored the first of his career earlier in the game, picked up an assist alongside freshman defenseman Cole McWard. The helper was McWard’s first collegiate point.

After a scoreless final 6:23, the Buckeyes and Huskies headed to a five-minute, sudden death overtime period.

With 3.6 seconds remaining in overtime, graduate defenseman and captain Will Riedell won the game for the Buckeyes. Senior forward Jake Wise carried the puck into the Connecticut defensive zone before feeding a crashing Riedell for the game-winner.

Riedell, who transferred in from Lake Superior State in the offseason, said that playing in an intense, highly competitive game like Friday’s was a major reason he decided to come to Columbus.

Riedell said he knew he had to act quickly if he wanted to send his team out victorious, as the game would’ve ended in a tie if he hadn’t scored.

“I knew there wasn’t much time,” Riedell said. “I think there was like 15 seconds left, so I just tried to go to the net and see what happens.”

Ohio State will look to extend its winning streak to three Saturday, as the two teams will meet again at 3:00 p.m. inside the Schottenstein Center.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
322 followers

More from The Lantern

Movie review: Michael Myers is back with cutthroat behavior in ‘Halloween Kills’

A new addition to the Halloween franchise, “Halloween Kills,” released Oct. 15 and reintroduces many characters included in the original films. Credit: Universal Pictures via TNS.

Read full story
Indiana State

Football: Five takeaways from No. 5 Ohio State’s 54-7 victory against Indiana

Ohio State redshirt freshman Miyan Williams (28) celebrates first touchdown during the Ohio State-Indiana game on Oct. 23. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State loses 3-1 to No. 12 Minnesota for second-straight road loss

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sept. 29. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team lost 3-1 to the No. 12 Minnesota Golden Gophers Sunday in Minneapolis in a tightly contested top-15 matchup.

Read full story
Ohio State

Field Hockey: Buckeyes fall flat in final home weekend of season

The Ohio State Women’s Field Hockey team huddles up before the Ohio State-Iowa game March 19. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. No. 21 Ohio State opened the final home weekend of the 2021 season against top-10 teams No. 3 Rutgers and No. 7 Penn State, but fell flat in its finale at Buckeye Varsity Field.

Read full story
Indiana State

Football: No. 5 Ohio State defense shakes off slow start, pummels Indiana

Ohio State junior defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates a play with freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the Ohio State-Indiana game Oct. 23. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State loses 3-1 to No. 3 Wisconsin on the road

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Michigan game on March 19. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Sophie Yates | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes snap four-game losing streak, upset first-place Penn State

The Buckeyes’ men’s soccer team celebrates during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on March 7. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. Behind two early headers and a strong goaltending performance by senior Noah Lawrence, Ohio State fended off a late Penn State rally at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, upsetting the first-place Nittany Lions 2-1 on senior night to earn its first Big Ten victory.

Read full story

Student Life Disability Services unintentionally reveals students’ disability status in bulk email, violates FERPA

An email sent by disability services violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act by revealing students’ disability status to each other. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: No. 5 Ohio State looks to top injured Hoosiers on the road

The Ohio State Buckeyes stand during Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In 2020, Ohio State led Indiana 35-7 at halftime and it appeared that the Buckeyes would run away with a victory in a top 10 matchup.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Gateway Film Center’s Nightmare Film Festival brings screams to the big screen

Auditorium at Gateway Film Center, located at 1550 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Jason Tostevin. A festival made specifically for fright fanatics has returned to the Gateway Film Center.

Read full story
Ohio State

Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: No. 5 Ohio State midseason grades and evaluations following bye week

The Buckeyes silver helmets with Buckeye leaf stickers sit on the sidelines before the Ohio State-Akron game Sept. 25. Ohio State won 59-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Linebackers steadied after early season challenges, departures

Ohio State senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) and sophomore linebacker Cody Simon (30) tackle Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Sept. 2. Ohio State won 45-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State to face off against No. 1 Badgers in two-game series

The Ohio State Women’s Hockey team waits for the puck to drop during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Nov. 28. Ohio State lost 0-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In just their fourth series this season, head coach Nadine Muzerall and the No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to play the No. 1 Badgers Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Young shines in new position

Ohio State sophomore safety Craig Young (15) runs in his interception for a pick six during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State doctors make recommendations to stay healthy amid COVID-19 and flu season

A student receives a flu shot at Wilce Student Health Center. Credit: Jenna Leinasars | Lantern File Photo. In past years, Ohio State students navigated the flu from late fall to early spring, but this year brings the threat of COVID-19 as well.

Read full story
Ohio State

Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts pride game in honor of National Coming Out Day

The Ohio State Women’s Field Hockey team stands during the National Anthem before the Ohio State-Iowa game on March 19. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Tennis: Bereznyak brings professional experience, competitive fire to Columbus

Ohio State freshman Shelly Bresnyak prepares to serve the ball during a match. Credit: Courtesy of Alex Goldenshtein. In August 2019, Ohio State women’s tennis assistant coach Adam Cohen traveled to Tel Aviv, Israel, to watch a potential recruit practice at the Israeli National Tennis Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

LGBTQ+ business owners aim to make impact in community

Canvas Collective Art is an LGBTQ-owned gender-neutral apparel company based in Columbus. Credit: Courtesy of Phillip Simpson. October commemorates LGBTQ+ History Month, shining a spotlight on local queer-owned businesses.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

The show must go on(line): Theater department reimagines performance during pandemic

The Drake Performance and Event Center houses the theater department at Ohio State. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In stark contrast to actors in the past who have stepped onstage wearing comedy and tragedy theater masks, performers at Ohio State now find themselves reaching for the surgical variety.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy