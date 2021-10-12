Men’s Basketball: Ohio State announces 2021-22 captains

Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced who will lead the team in 2021-22 Tuesday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced who will lead the team in 2021-22 Tuesday.

The Buckeyes will lean on forwards junior E.J. Liddell, senior Justin Ahrens, redshirt senior Justice Sueing and graduate Kyle Young as team captains for the 2021-22 season.

The four captains will be the first set group of leaders since former head coach Thad Matta named four Buckeyes captains in 2008.

Liddell returned to Ohio State after going through the NBA G-League Elite Camp and gaining valuable insight from professional scouts. The Belleville, Illinois, native earned First Team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Fellow post-presence Young, who is entering his fifth season with the Buckeyes, will take over the reins as captain for the first time since joining the program. Young has averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his four-year college career.

Versailles, Ohio, native Ahrens has served as the Buckeyes’ dead-eye shooter since joining the program — unleashing a career three-point percentage of 41.2 percent. Ahrens put up career-bests in points with 5.7 per game and three-point percentage with 42.5 percent last season.

Seeing his first minutes on the floor after joining the program in 2019 from California, Sueing delivered in his first season as a Buckeye. The Honolulu native averaged 10.7 points per game alongside career-best shooting splits of 49 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
