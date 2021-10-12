Men’s Basketball: Ohio State’s freshmen seek to make immediate impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDzV1_0cOHwdrH00
Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) speaks with the media during Ohio State Basketball’s media day on Sept. 28. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

November is fast approaching, and with November comes basketball season.

The unexpected ending to Ohio State’s men’s basketball team this past March has led to many questions regarding improvements before the new season begins Nov. 9 against Akron.

A trio of Ohio natives, guards Malaki Branham and Meechie Johnson Jr. and forward Kalen Etzler, comprise the group of freshmen Buckeyes, with Johnson entering his second season — after spending last year as an early enrollee — and the remaining two beginning their careers. All three have said they’ve learned and found ways to navigate as student-athletes, which has helped them transition from high school to college.

Specifically, the 6-foot-8 Etzler, from Van Wert, Ohio, said he immediately noticed the difference from college ball compared to the high school level.

“The college level is a lot of go, go, go, and you’re always doing something on the fly,” Etzler said. “Obviously, when you get to the Division I level, everyone is very skilled and at the same level as you in comparison to high school, where you can stick out pretty easily.”

The adjustment hasn’t been easy, but Etzler’s work ethic throughout high school made it easier for him, especially when it comes to shooting.

While Etzler has had to make changes to the way he operates, he boasts plenty of talent to help him along the way. As a senior at Crestview High School, Etzler averaged 18 points and a touch under 10 rebounds.

As Etzler progresses through his first year at Ohio State, he said he’s focusing on his shooting as the 3-point line is pushed back in the college game.

“I did a lot of shooting in my high school career and a lot of shooting drills, which is transferring really well over here,” Etzler said. “I used to just shoot off the line, trying not to stay on the high school 3-point line and move back a little bit, so my shooting ability is probably the one thing that has transitioned the best.”

Despite his proficient shooting abilities, Etzler said he still tries to stay in the gym after practice to get some shots up with his teammates senior forward Justin Ahrens and graduate guard Jimmy Sotos. The pair have a combined seven seasons of experience.

“Just learning tips of footwork when stepping into a shot and trying to create space is very helpful,” Etzler said. “Working out with coach Ryan Pedon has also really helped to learn how to use my body to get open and just small pointers on my footwork.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRekn_0cOHwdrH00
Ohio State freshman forward Kalen Etzler (24) speaks with the media during Ohio State Basketball’s media day on Sept. 28. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

While Etzler adjusts to college life, head coach Chris Holtmann elected to redshirt the 6-foot-8 freshman.

Similarly, the 6-foot-5 guard from Akron, Ohio, Branham said the pace of the game is faster than high school.

Branham added that something that has helped with the transition to college basketball is becoming more vocal on the court.

“Just being vocal on defense is probably the biggest thing I have learned that has helped me succeed,” Branham said. “They emphasize defense here a lot, so just being more vocal and talking to my teammates on defense is a big thing I learned.”

Branham said he’s also had help from his older teammates and been able to learn the ropes on defense. He added that the upperclassmen have told the incoming Buckeye how to play college-level defense and what coaches want to see.

Additionally, redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing had nothing but positive things to say about Branham.

“He is very talented,” Sueing said. “Malaki is going to be a big part of our program this year. He is able to get to his spot very quickly and he’s very accurate and efficient, so it will be interesting how he adjusts to this Big Ten play.”

Johnson, who’s from Cleveland, said he had a tough time adjusting to college at first after joining the Buckeyes last December.

Skipping his senior season during high school, Johnson averaged around six minutes per game in 17 contests. Johnson said he cannot wait to make even more of an impact this season.

“It was different when I first got here because I had to grow up fast in a lot of areas,” Johnson said. “But it’s been good having the whole summer to myself and with my teammates. I’m excited for the year and I have a feeling it’s going to be a good one.”

On and off the court, Johnson said he’s trying to improve as much as he can so he can get where he needs to be before the season begins. The 6-foot-2 guard said strength and conditioning has been an area he’s focused on in addition to his playmaking.

As the new Ohio State basketball season approaches, the trio will have much to prove as the Buckeyes look to remain in the hunt for a conference title.

“I got here as an 18-year-old kid just trying to figure things out,” Johnson said. “When I first got here, and even now, my coaches always just check in and make sure that everything is great. Being a part of this brotherhood and this culture itself is helping me grow into where I need to be.”

