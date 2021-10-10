Football: Five takeaways from No. 6 Ohio State’s 66-17 win over Maryland

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoQi2_0cNC0hdU00
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrate a touchdown during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Over the past three weeks, there are a multitude of adjectives to describe each of No. 6 Ohio State’s victories.

Two weeks ago, it was a thrashing of Akron; last week it was a shellacking of Rutgers.

This week, the word to describe Saturday’s 66-17 win over Maryland (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten): drudging.

Here’s what the Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) showed us Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State’s offense is among the best in the country

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4e32_0cNC0hdU00
Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) hoisted into the air after he scores yet another touchdown during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The Buckeyes’ offense gained 598 yards on 71 plays Saturday, and their yards per play ended up dropping from its national-best mark.

Maryland’s defense played a lot of man coverage, allowing wide receivers senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson to get to the next level for touchdowns of 30, 36 and 26 yards, respectively.

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud filled the stat sheet, inserting his name into the thick of the Heisman Trophy conversation, going 24-for-33 with 406 yards, tying his career-high five touchdowns.

Ohio State also added 166 rushing yards, topping 500 yards of total offense in its fifth consecutive game.

The Buckeyes’ offense leads the country with 562.7 yards per game and is second in yards per play with 8.55.

Ohio State topped its 50-point performances against Akron and Rutgers by laying 66 on Maryland — the most the Buckeyes had posted in a game since defeating the Terps 73-14 Nov. 9, 2019.

The victory adds to Ohio State’s Football Bowl Subdivision third-best mark of 48.5 points per game. The only game this season the Buckeyes have failed to score 40 points was their 35-28 loss to then-No. 12 Oregon Sept. 11.

Linebackers took a much-needed leap towards success

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0ryt_0cNC0hdU00
Ohio State sophomore linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) tackles a Maryland player during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

After losing Dallas Gant and K’Vaughan Pope to the transfer portal within the past couple weeks, the linebacker unit was thin to say the least.

Other than senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell, the unit struggled in the early goings, not setting the edge and surrendering over 200 rushing yards to Minnesota and Oregon. In the past four weeks, they have improved to allow an average of just 79 yards per game on the ground.

For just the second time all season, a linebacker led the team in tackles — a statistic typically held by sophomore bullet safety Ronnie Hickman — with sophomores Steele Chambers, Cody Simon and Tommy Eichenberg all tied with seven.

Numbers aside, the linebackers passed the eye test as well.

Physically speaking, they were flying around to the ball, sealing gaps and setting the edge to keep Maryland’s offense in all sorts of inconsistency.

With the bye week ahead, the Buckeyes linebackers will have time to rest up ahead of the remaining Big Ten schedule in which the top-three rushing offenses in the conference — Michigan, Nebraska and Michigan State — await.

TreVeyon Henderson also has hands to him

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrCTP_0cNC0hdU00
Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) finds a hole in the defense during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Before the game freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson caught passes from running backs coach Tony Alford and not one ball hit the ground.

Day gave Henderson five carries on Ohio State’s opening 88-yard scoring drive, managing just a shocking five yards after entering the day with 9.44 yards per carry.

On that same drive, though, he caught back-to-back passes for 11 yards, which was just the start of his day.

He served as an outlet for Stroud all day long, but his yards-after-catch ability on his final two catches turned passes in the flat into gains of 30 and 26 yards, respectively.

Henderson capped off his 26-yard touchdown catch by running over Maryland sophomore defensive back Tarheeb Still inside the 5-yard line, bouncing off of him before flexing in celebration in the end zone.

Henderson finished the day with four catches, 67 yards and a touchdown, adding to his season totals of seven receptions, 154 yards — 70 of which coming on his first-career catch — and two touchdowns.

With the three-headed monster atop the receiving rotation with Olave, Wilson and sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Henderson’s pass-catching abilities could bode well against better Big Ten pass defenses like Purdue, Michigan and Penn State.

Emeka Egbuka: returning god

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHBdU_0cNC0hdU00
Ohio State freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (12) out paces the Maryland defense during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka entered the game with 85 yards on just one reception.

He eclipsed that yardage mark with his first two kick returns.

His 20-yard return following Maryland’s opening-drive field goal originally brought the ball out to Ohio State’s 45-yard line, before getting called back for a holding penalty.

The shifty Egbuka was back for more, busting his longest return of the day for 67 yards before taking the second-half opening kickoff 33 yards.

His final opportunity came on a 46-yard run back following a 43-yard touchdown pass from Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. A return like that after a touchdown kills any momentum that the opposition just gained, as Egbuka set up the Buckeyes at their own 48-yard line.

With starters in the game, the outcome is likely better than an inconsistent 12-play, 37-yard drive led to a field goal, but Egbuka had an electric return, nevertheless.

Egbuka’s shiftiness and vision, coupled with great blocking to set those lanes from the special teams, has the potential to become the first returner to house a kickoff since Jordan Hall in 2010.

Fantastic Four: Defense’s pick-six streak survives late

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAycc_0cNC0hdU00
Ohio State sophomore safety Craig Young (15) runs in his interception for a pick six during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor

Late in the fourth quarter, the game was already in hand when sophomore safety Craig Young picked off Tagovailoa.

Young caught the tipped pass and took it 70 yards for a pick-six — the fourth week in a row the defense was able to come away with an interception return for a touchdown.

The Ohio State defense now is tied for fifth in the FBS with nine interceptions and has sole possession of first with four returned for touchdowns.

The ballhawking secondary will have the opportunity to add to that as three of Ohio State’s final six games are against teams who have thrown at least six interceptions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
297 followers

More from The Lantern

Michigan State

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State remains winless in Big Ten play with loss to Michigan State

The Buckeyes’ men’s soccer team gathers on the field during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on March 7. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers for sixth-straight conference win

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Purdue game Oct. 15. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Justin Volley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State wins against Bemidji State 3-1

Ohio State women’s hockey celebrates its second goal during the Ohio State-St. Thomas game on Sept. 25. Ohio State won 4-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team remained a force to be reckoned with Saturday, staying undefeated on the season.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Men’s Hockey: Dobeš excels again, Buckeyes finish sweep of Connecticut

Ohio State defeats Connecticut 4-3 in overtime. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Head coach Steve Rohlik may have found the man to replace two-time team MVP and 2019 Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, Tommy Nappier.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Hockey: Ohio State mounts huge comeback, wins thrilling home opener

The Ohio State Men’s Ice Hockey team huddles up before the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes treated home supporters to an all-timer in their return to the Schottenstein Center.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes face heartbreak at home with 1-0 loss to Purdue

Ohio State women’s soccer huddles up during a game against TCU Sept. 12. Ohio State lost 1-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. The Ohio State women’s soccer team led the game in shots with 21 but couldn’t find the back of the net against Purdue, losing 1-0 in overtime Thursday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Field Hockey: No. 19 Ohio State set to battle two top-ten Big Ten opponents in weekend slate

The Ohio State field hockey team huddles up during the Ohio State-Iowa game on March 19. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. The No. 19 Ohio State field hockey team is looking to keep the momentum going as they travel to No. 6 Northwestern Friday to take on the Wildcats. The Buckeyes will then challenge the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State seeks revenge on No. 6 Purdue at home

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Michigan game on March 19. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Sophie Yates | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann reveals rationale behind first captains group since 2008

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann claps in affirmation during the Buckeyes’ exhibition game against Cedarville Oct. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 95-52. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Coombs sounds off on transition away from play-calling duties

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs walks off the field before the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. After Ohio State’s disastrous defensive performance in its Week 2 loss against then-No. 12 Oregon, head coach Ryan Day was forced to make necessary changes to the way his defensive staff operated.

Read full story
Ohio State

Some students still face homework deadlines despite fall break

Ohio State students have reached the midpoint of the fall semester, but some students are looking to take time off while some have assignments that need to be completed over the fall break.| Credit: Jack Westerheide | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital project receives sustainability award

As a part of Ohio State’s Framework 2.0, the Wexner Medical Center is constructing an inpatient hospital east of Cannon Drive and it has qualified for Green Bonds distinction. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

‘Points of View’ presents art with layers

“Points of View” is on display through Nov. 4 at Studios on High Gallery and features a variety of encaustic art pieces. Credit: Courtesy of Kim Covell Maurer. The artwork in artist Kim Covell Maurer’s most recent exhibition, “Points of View,” has layers, and not just because it was created using multiple coatings of pigmented wax.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look to finish strong in final home matches of season

The Ohio State Women’s Soccer team huddles up on the field before the Ohio State-Maryland Big Ten Regional Tournament game April 8. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Men’s Hockey: Buckeyes excited to have fans back at Schottenstein Center for home opener against Connecticut

Ohio State then-sophomore forward Mark Cheremeta (17) and then-junior forward Gustaf Westlund (29) move the puck towards the goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Dec. 3, 2020. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

King Avenue United Methodist Church offers safe space for LGBTQ+ community

King Avenue United Methodist Church is located on King Avenue near Ohio State and the church has been publicly outspoken for LGBTQ+ rights for almost 20 years. Credit: Courtesy of King’s Methodist Church.

Read full story
Ohio State

Former Ohio State students discuss Oscars and more in podcast

The Oscar Wild film podcast is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Audible and iHeart Radio. Credit: Courtesy of Sophia Ciminello. Two Ohio State alumni are turning their passion professional through their entertainment podcast, which covers anything and everything regarding the world of cinema.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: A look at the parallels between the 2017 and 2021 Buckeyes

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stands on the sidelines during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In 2017 — Ryan Day’s first year on the Ohio State coaching staff — the Buckeyes won their opener against Indiana, a Big Ten team on the road, on a Thursday night and lost to a ranked opponent, No. 5 Oklahoma, in Week 2 at home.

Read full story

Local candy shop owners prepare for slow, festive season

Colonial Candy is a family-owned candy shop at 3620 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Stacey Durst. Halloween is right around the corner, which means costumes, crafts and most importantly, candy are in high demand.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy