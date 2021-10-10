Field Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State splits pair of weekend games

The Ohio State field hockey team huddles up during the Ohio State-Iowa game on March 19. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director

Ohio State field hockey tasted both the sweetness of victory and bitterness of defeat over the weekend.

The No. 16 Buckeyes dropped a key conference battle with Indiana, but quickly bounced back with an in-state triumph over Ohio.

Indiana

The Buckeyes (7-5, 1-2 Big Ten) opened their weekend dropping their fourth straight game, losing to conference opponent Indiana (7-7, 1-4 Big Ten) 3-1. Indiana’s second-half display powered the Hoosiers to the win.

Ohio State freshman midfielder Cameryn Forgash opened the scoring early, providing her third goal of the season to give the Buckeyes an early lead in the first period.

“We’ve talked about quicker starts, our opening five minutes were great as Cameryn scored,” head coach Jarred Martin said. “We needed to bring the intensity early.”

Eight minutes later, Indiana equalized the score off of a goal from freshman midfielder Kira Curland, scoring off a penalty corner.

“They answered very quickly. We didn’t continue that momentum we showed in the opening minutes,” Martin said.

After a halftime tie, the Hoosiers reopened the scoring as freshman defender Yip van Wonderen hit a backhand shot from close to take the lead.

Trailing in the fourth, Ohio State pulled senior goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez to add an additional player for scoring opportunities.

The strategy backfired for the Buckeyes as the Hoosiers capitalized and scored in the final two minutes off a goal from freshman midfielder Maggie Carter.

“They’re tough and gritty. They played a great game and are a very tough opponent if you don’t play well,” Martin said.

Indiana outshot Ohio State 11-10.

Ohio

The Buckeyes returned to action Sunday as they welcomed in-state opponent the Ohio Bobcats (5-9, 2-2 MAC) to Buckeye Varsity Field.

Ohio State rallied around a strong third quarter to win 4-3 and snapped their four-game losing streak.

“It was great to win at home ending our homestand and during alumni weekend,” Martin said.

Junior forward Sarah Charley opened the scoring for the Buckeyes giving them a 1-0 lead.

“I was happy with the way we started, we came out in both halves really strong which led to the victory,” Martin said.

Graduate defenders Kaelyn Long and Leah Warren were able to give the Bobcats the lead as they each found the back of the net  in the second period.

Ohio State flipped the switch in the third, scoring three of their four goals.

“We had a great response in the third quarter. Just wish we didn’t put ourselves in that position to come from behind,” Martin said.

Senior Emma Goldean scored twice in the third period to put the Buckeyes back up a goal.

“It was very cool, I’ve never scored two goals in a win, so it was nice to contribute to the team,” Goldean said.

Goldean doubled her goal total this season against the Bobcats, with four on the year now.

Senior Jessica Hourihane scored her first goal of the season, which doubled Ohio State’s lead in the third quarter.

Ohio midfielder Jillian Shive scored early in the fourth to cut the Buckeyes’ lead to one, but it wasn’t enough as Ohio State held on for the win.

The Bobcat’s three goals all came from penalty corners.

“We need to learn to not allow the penalties in the first place, it’s a lack of discipline,” Martin said. “We were off in some of our spots and allowed them to score.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Abby Danson got the start for the Buckeyes as  Hernandez dealt with an illness.

“She didn’t practice on Saturday and was fairly sick,” Martin said. “We’ll get her back into practice this week if she’s healthy.”

The four goals for Ohio State matched their season-high, which came from a 4-3 win over Lafayette on Sept. 3.

The Buckeyes are now 30-10-3 all-time and  have won six straight versus the Bobcats.

Ohio State will hit the road and return to Big Ten play against No. 1 Iowa Friday, and then travel to Northwestern to take on the No. 6 Wildcats. Both games will be streamed on BTN+.

