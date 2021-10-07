Football: How one catch shows evolution of Rossi’s career

Ohio State senior tight end Mitch Rossi (34) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Rutgers game Oct. 2. Ohio State won 52-13. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Despite the Buckeyes entering the second quarter with a respectable 24-6 lead at Rutgers last Saturday, the Scarlet Knights gained momentum following their 75-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the first.

Then-No. 11 Ohio State marched 74 yards of its own, staring at the end zone from the 1-yard line. An overturned rushing score kept the Buckeyes at bay, so head coach Ryan Day chose a call deep within the playbook.

Day turned to play action in I-formation with senior tight end Mitch Rossi in the backfield as a fullback. Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud faked the handoff and tossed right to Rossi — who made the first reception and touchdown of his career.

“I was just glad that coach Day trusted me to call the play in the game. Continuing to earn that trust and being able to be called on in an important part of the game is awesome,” Rossi said. “I’m not in the spotlight really in a lot of the jobs that I do, but it was exciting. A lot of my teammates were really happy for me on the sideline and in the champions meeting. It was awesome to have the support of everybody.”

Rossi said his parents have long been his biggest supporters, noting they’re both from Ohio. He said the two were in attendance for his touchdown and emotional when they met their son after the game, adding their encouragement was “an accumulation of a lot of stuff.”

“They’ve seen everything that I’ve been through more than anybody else. They know all the texts at night, I’m like, ‘Man, it’s so hard. I got to go back in the morning,’ ” Rossi said. “That’s my biggest support system. That’s who I do it for. It was a really special moment to see that.”

Ohio State hasn’t had a fullback listed on its official roster since David Durham during the 2011 season. Rossi is listed as a tight end — and he didn’t begin his football career as one.

Rossi played linebacker and running back at Franklin High School in Tennessee. He starred on the school’s rugby and basketball teams, and his journey to Ohio State started during a visit with former offensive lineman and high school teammate Max Wray.

“I was just happy to get the opportunity to come here. I could have chosen a lot of other paths, maybe a lot of easier routes, played sooner or even been a normal college student. I was thinking about that, too,” Rossi said. “But you know, I just wanted to do something that I would be proud of, that would make me a better person as a whole, make my parents proud. That’s kind of how I’ve been rolling since then.”

Ohio State offered Rossi a spot as a walk-on, a role to which Rossi has put his nose to the grindstone.

His impact on the Buckeyes has largely been seen on special teams units, where Ohio State first plays newcomers before they take a snap on offense or defense.

“For guys like me, it’s a really good way to get recognized for different types of skill sets,” Rossi said. “It’s been really huge getting onto the travel squad because they ask when they’re making their list, ‘Does this guy provide value, can we find someone else to do this job?’ If you’re someone that they trust and you’re not replaceable on those units, then you’re going to get on the bus and eventually your role is going to continue to grow more and more.”

Rossi’s role has grown since his arrival in 2017. He’s since spent time watching and learning from the likes of former tight end Luke Farrell, wide receiver C.J. Saunders and current Buckeye senior Jeremy Ruckert.

His apprentice-like experience has proven valuable, and Day said Rossi is the “quarterback of the punt team.”

“Mitch has done nothing but everything we’ve asked him,” Day said. “He’s a very tough young man, works really, really hard. He deserves everything that he’s getting. He does all those jobs, all those thankless jobs. I’m glad we have him. He’s one of the more reliable guys on our team.”

Day also shared that Rossi is among the most reliable Buckeyes on the roster, and that quality is noticed by others.

Junior offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere said Rossi is an unselfish person who isn’t afraid to step up and guide those around him.

“Not only is he such a good player on the field in terms of him doing his job and doing anything he can to help the team win, but off the field, he’s probably one of the better glue guys that we have here on our team,” Petit-Frere said. “He’s always someone that you can go to if you ever need anything or you need to talk to someone. He’s very upfront with people, he’s very honest, but he’s also very caring. He’s a good person overall.”

Rossi said he’s living a dream he’s had his entire life, and he credits his consistency and trust in the process. It’s beginning to pay off — he earned a scholarship during the preseason following his graduation earlier this year.

While Rossi has taken the reins of what Ohio State may not officially label as a fullback position, he said he doesn’t want the role named after him. It’s all about helping the Buckeyes.

“You know, any one of us can do the job,” Rossi said. “I think that just the way that it worked out was that I got the opportunity. I believe in anybody in the unit to do so. It’s not a Mitch Rossi position, but I’m glad to have it for now.”

