Barstool OSU sheds light on campus culture, blends humor and solemnity

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VexYs_0cJVsqwz00
Founded in 2003 by internet sensation David Portnoy, Barstool Sports began as a print publication and has since moved entirely online. Credit: Marcy Paredes | Managing Editor for Design

From creating trend-worthy memes to commenting on Urban Meyer’s 0-4 NFL debut, Barstool Sports is a social media phenomenon.

Founded in 2003 by internet sensation David Portnoy, Barstool Sports began as a print publication and has since moved entirely online. In 2016, they took the leap into college sports — a leap that has since paid off tenfold, Caleb Griffin, graduate student and Barstool OSU manager, said.

“Five years ago, they started a college program, and Ohio State was one of the first initial [schools], with Penn State being the first,” Griffin said. “They weren’t sure how it was going to do, but it blew up across the country, so I believe over a thousand viceroys and around 40 schools represented.”

Griffin and Jackson Haskins, a fourth-year in biomedical engineering, are a part of the five-person team that runs the brand at Ohio State. Boasting over 117,000 followers on Instagram, 94,200 on Twitter and 41,900 on TikTok, Barstool’s presence at Ohio State has boomed, growing on Instagram by 83 percent since the current team took over in 2018, and voted best Ohio State-related social media by readers of The Lantern.

“When we took over, we started doing pretty regular content, and that was enough to really bolster the brands to move forward,” Griffin said. “We were the first major social media push that was a very brutally honest student perspective of the campus.”

The student perspective is key to making Barstool what it is. Griffin and Haskins both said the Barstool OSU accounts have succeeded because almost every Ohio State student can find something to laugh at on their feed.

“Since we have a national brand and a lot of the big faces of Barstool HQ are grown adults, a lot of people don’t understand that the Barstool OSU accounts are controlled by students,” Haskins said. “So we relate to our fans, our fans relate to us, all the content is relatable.”

With content ranging from football highlights and jabs at opponents to shenanigans of intoxicated students, Barstool OSU has become a fan-favorite of many students. Unique to this year are the food robots roaming around campus, which Barstool OSU has taken full advantage of, creating posts about them that often receive anywhere from 5,000-9,000 likes on Instagram.

However, Griffin and Haskins said they realize their large platform is influential beyond posting outtakes from game day. After last year’s “Chitt Fest” ended with totaled cars, Barstool OSU helped spread a GoFundMe page to assist those affected.

This year, they have used their accounts to broaden awareness about safety concerns on and around campus, sharing posts commenting on campus safety notices and, Tuesday, an open letter from the mother of Chase Meola — a fifth-year in marketing who was shot and killed outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in October 2020 — urging students and parents to peacefully protest for a safer environment for students on and off campus.

“We’re all Buckeyes, so it really matters that our campus returns to the way it was and that people can feel safe walking home and people can feel safe going to their friends’ apartments at night,” Griffin said.

Barstool OSU also hopes to increase its work with athletes at the university. Thanks to new rules regarding athlete’s name, image and likeness, fans could see stars from Ohio State athletics working alongside Barstool OSU, Haskins said.

“What we’re really excited for is, hopefully, once we let the NIL stuff simmer a little bit more, creating content with different athletes on campus,” Haskins said. “Basically helping by using our platform to help bring the lighter side to our fans and allow the athletes to show themselves as not just numbers on the field, but as people.”

As Barstool OSU continues to evolve, Griffin and Haskins said they hope one thing remains true — their relation to students. With each class that comes to Ohio State, they hope to continue the tradition of being a student-favorite and providing laughs to their viewers.

“I think that really we are just a relief and a distraction and in a lot of ways, a joust on the humor and a more friendly look at sports,” Griffin said. “We’re trying to use our accounts to do important things such as raise awareness, and that’s something we’d definitely like to do more of in the future, but I think it’s just an honest, funny laugh at campus culture.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
298 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Football: Coombs sounds off on transition away from play-calling duties

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs walks off the field before the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. After Ohio State’s disastrous defensive performance in its Week 2 loss against then-No. 12 Oregon, head coach Ryan Day was forced to make necessary changes to the way his defensive staff operated.

Read full story
Ohio State

Some students still face homework deadlines despite fall break

Ohio State students have reached the midpoint of the fall semester, but some students are looking to take time off while some have assignments that need to be completed over the fall break.| Credit: Jack Westerheide | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital project receives sustainability award

As a part of Ohio State’s Framework 2.0, the Wexner Medical Center is constructing an inpatient hospital east of Cannon Drive and it has qualified for Green Bonds distinction. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

‘Points of View’ presents art with layers

“Points of View” is on display through Nov. 4 at Studios on High Gallery and features a variety of encaustic art pieces. Credit: Courtesy of Kim Covell Maurer. The artwork in artist Kim Covell Maurer’s most recent exhibition, “Points of View,” has layers, and not just because it was created using multiple coatings of pigmented wax.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look to finish strong in final home matches of season

The Ohio State Women’s Soccer team huddles up on the field before the Ohio State-Maryland Big Ten Regional Tournament game April 8. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Men’s Hockey: Buckeyes excited to have fans back at Schottenstein Center for home opener against Connecticut

Ohio State then-sophomore forward Mark Cheremeta (17) and then-junior forward Gustaf Westlund (29) move the puck towards the goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Dec. 3, 2020. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

King Avenue United Methodist Church offers safe space for LGBTQ+ community

King Avenue United Methodist Church is located on King Avenue near Ohio State and the church has been publicly outspoken for LGBTQ+ rights for almost 20 years. Credit: Courtesy of King’s Methodist Church.

Read full story
Ohio State

Former Ohio State students discuss Oscars and more in podcast

The Oscar Wild film podcast is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Audible and iHeart Radio. Credit: Courtesy of Sophia Ciminello. Two Ohio State alumni are turning their passion professional through their entertainment podcast, which covers anything and everything regarding the world of cinema.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: A look at the parallels between the 2017 and 2021 Buckeyes

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stands on the sidelines during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In 2017 — Ryan Day’s first year on the Ohio State coaching staff — the Buckeyes won their opener against Indiana, a Big Ten team on the road, on a Thursday night and lost to a ranked opponent, No. 5 Oklahoma, in Week 2 at home.

Read full story

Local candy shop owners prepare for slow, festive season

Colonial Candy is a family-owned candy shop at 3620 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Stacey Durst. Halloween is right around the corner, which means costumes, crafts and most importantly, candy are in high demand.

Read full story
Indiana State

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State loses to Indiana 3-0

The Buckeyes men’s soccer team gathers to run down field during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on March 7. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State recognizes record-setting number of Olympians

The Ohio State Department of Athletics recognized its record-setting number of Buckeyes who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during homecoming weekend. Credit: Jacob Benge | Asst. Sports Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Swimming: Hunter Armstrong and Charlie Clark named to U.S. National Swim Team

Ohio State sophomore Hunter Armstrong practices his backstroke during practice before leaving for Hawaii. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State swimmers junior Hunter Armstrong and sophomore Charlie Clark were both named to the United States Swimming National Men’s Team roster Sept. 10 after their performances at the 2020 Olympic Trials and 2021 Speedo Summer Championships, respectively.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘Near perfect’: Buckeyes explain how offense rolls at unstoppable pace

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates with redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a touchdown during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Backburner Sketch Comedy’s season in full swing with preparations for ‘The Addams Family Show’

The Backburner Sketch Comedy social at Lynd’s Fruit Farm. Credit: Courtesy of Paige Pennington. As spooky season nears, some performing arts organizations on campus are working to ensure Ohio State students are in for a treat — not a trick.

Read full story
Ohio State

Neighborhood Services Inc. supplies food to Buckeye community

Ohio State’s Kappa Alpha Theta volunteers at the Neighborhood Services, Inc., food pantry in the University District. Credit: Courtesy of Marcia Winkfield. Ohio State community members are tackling hunger in the University District through flexible food pantry offerings and services.

Read full story
Franklin County, OH

A voter’s guide to the November ballot

Election Day is Nov. 2 with polls opening at 6:30 a.m, and closing at 7:30 p.m. Illustration by Kelly Meaden | Lantern File Photo. With a few weeks until the Nov. 2 election and early voting underway across Ohio, everything from a congressional seat to city attorney and funds for cleaner energy are on the ballot, as well as a few changes to where some students can vote.

Read full story

Pumpkins Aglow, Harvest Blooms bring festive fall fun to the Franklin Park Conservatory

One of the two pumpkin houses that visitors to the Franklin Park Conservatory are invited to explore this fall. Credit: Courtesy of Sam Gugliemotto. The outdoor gardens and courtyards of the Franklin Park Conservatory have undergone an autumnal transformation.

Read full story
Ohio State

Students relieve stress in nearby fitness studios

Orangetheory Fitness and CycleBar are just two of the fitness studios close to campus that Ohio State students frequent to support their mental and physical health and channel their stress into something positive. Credit: Courtesy of Hayley Ringwalt.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State announces 2021-22 captains

Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced who will lead the team in 2021-22 Tuesday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced who will lead the team in 2021-22 Tuesday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy