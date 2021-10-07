Comforting atmosphere makes Thompson Library a campus treasure

Thompson Library provides a place of comfort for Ohio State students being home to 1.2 million books, 11 floors, glass staircases, private study rooms, art installations and Berry Cafe. Credit: Chloe McGowan | Asst. Arts & Life Editor

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Thompson Library provides a place of comfort for Ohio State students.

Home to 1.25 million volumes, according to the library circulation desk, as well as 11 floors, glass staircases, private study rooms, art installations and Berry Cafe, it’s no wonder many students frequent Thompson, voted best library by readers of The Lantern, each day. However, the overall welcoming and calming atmosphere of the library is what continues to draw students in, making it their desired study space, Kylie Smith, a third-year in marketing, said.

“I think that Thompson’s kind of the heart of campus, the top of the Oval,” Smith said. “I think that there’s a lot of traffic in and out. There’s always tours going around, and all the art and displays are back up, so there’s a lot of educational, little tidbits all around the library, which is, I think, a cool part for us as students to get to see and be surrounded in that atmosphere.”

Smith, who works at the circulation desk in Thompson, said she’s been working there for a little over a year, following in the footsteps of her parents who also worked in the library when they attended Ohio State.

“I fell in love with this building, and I was like, ‘I have to go here, like, I can see myself sitting here,’ ” Smith said. “I just grew up liking it, and then I got a job here because of that.”

Smith said she started working in the library during the height of the pandemic when there were not many students on campus or studying in the library. She said the atmosphere of the library, now that campus has opened back up, is completely different.

“This year I feel like I’m re-falling in love with being just in, like, the commotion,” Smith said. “Something’s always happening.”

Adriana Rodriguez, a fourth-year in accounting, said she visits Thompson three to four times a week because she and her friends like to study on either the second or third floor, and the library is conveniently located between her classes.

“I’ve never really been in a library that big, and I think just the amount of areas to study with how big OSU is, I mean, you’re always able to find a table, even when it’s at its busiest,” Rodriguez said.

Thompson has many options for students to study, whether it’s at tables, in one of the reading rooms or the private and group study rooms, which Rodriguez said gives students even more access to study or work on a group project without having to meet off campus or in a dorm room.

Rob Menon, a fourth-year in psychology, also works at Thompson and said the relaxing environment was one of the reasons he chose to work there over the other libraries on campus.

Menon, who works at the reference desk, said he’s usually busy helping other students with printers, finding a specific book or article or answering questions. However, when he does get some free time to read or study, he said the Grand Reading Room is his ideal spot.

“It’s just a great building,” Menon said. “It’s just nice, comfortable, a lot of nice lights and stuff, so it’s a great atmosphere here.”

One of the things that makes Thompson special besides all of the unique features and art installations is the students’ friendliness and willingness to help, Smith said.

“There’s always students who are either, you know, having trouble printing or don’t have their BuckID, so people help each other out,” Smith said. “Also with like, if they need the same book, they tag team and figure it out, which is cool. It’s just a nice, productive environment to be in.”