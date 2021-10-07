Columbus, OH

ZOMBIEzi Bay, Boo at the Zoo bring Halloween fun for all to Columbus

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5MDq_0cJVslma00
This fall, the zoo is once again hosting Boo at the Zoo, a family-friendly Halloween celebration held each weekend in October with fun activities for visitors to participate in as they explore the zoo. Credit: Marcy Paredes | Managing Editor for Design

Whether guests prefer spooky thrills and chills or family-friendly fun without the fright, there’s Halloween entertainment waiting at the Columbus Zoo.

This fall, the zoo is once again hosting Boo at the Zoo, a family-friendly Halloween celebration held each weekend in October with activities for visitors as they explore the zoo, according to a press release . Through Oct. 31, the zoo has a second Halloween event to offer: ZOMBIEzi Bay, which features haunted houses, scare zones, amusement rides and event-exclusive food and beverages.

“We’re not just a haunted house, we are an evening experience, an overall experience,” Anthony Sabo, vice president of water park operations and guest services at the zoo, said. “We want people to come here and spend multiple hours and really enjoy an entire evening.”

This dedication to creating an enjoyable evening experience has not gone unnoticed, as the zoo was voted best place to spend a Saturday afternoon by readers of The Lantern. However, the recognition comes as the zoo navigates some controversy.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums announced in a Wednesday press release that its independent Accreditation Commission voted Friday to deny accreditation to the zoo, which was first granted in 1980. According to the press release, the decision came as a result of financial mismanagement and “intentional and repeated animal transfers with non-AZA members intended to supply baby animals — mainly big cats — for entertainment purposes.”

The zoo intends to appeal the association’s decision to deny accreditation and will have until Oct. 30 to do so, according to a Wednesday press release .

“The poor decisions of a handful of people should not negate the good work this team does and how much staff members contribute to the AZA through committee work and leadership roles,” Jerry Borin, interim CEO and president of the zoo, said in the release. “Nobody currently working at the Zoo had anything to do with the position we find ourselves in today. We’ve acknowledged the wrongdoings of the past. We’ve also made changes and updated policies to ensure those cannot happen again.”

T he zoo’s operation and visitor experience will not be affected by the ruling, according to the zoo’s press release.

Sabo said ZOMBIEzi Bay was created to extend the operating season of the zoo’s water park, Zoombezi Bay, and to make use of the water park space in a way that would deliver a unique experience to visitors.

ZOMBIEzi Bay is home to four haunted houses, including Sinister Sideshow, a 3D experience that mimics a circus sideshow with clowns; Eternal Darkness, a near-pitch-black experience that plays with fear of the dark; Pleasant Screams Laboratory, a laboratory run amok; and Catacombs, a crypt-themed experience, Sabo said.

Sabo said the event also features two outdoor scare zones, where actors roam the pathways and interact with guests, and six amusement rides, including its Sea Dragon roller coaster and Havoc bumper cars.

“ZOMBIEzi Bay is an event intended for teens, it’s intended for adults,” Sabo said. “But it’s still in an atmosphere that is safe and an atmosphere where you can have a lot of fun and experience a wide variety of attractions all in one place.”

For the young at heart, Jeff Glorioso, director of events and promotions at the zoo, said the zoo offers Boo at the Zoo. Children and their parents are invited to dress up in Halloween costumes as they meet the animals, go trick-or-treating throughout the zoo and enjoy Halloween-themed celebrations and attractions.

“Seeing animals, learning about the animals, all while you’re celebrating a fun, ‘merry-not-scary’ Halloween — it just adds to the excitement,” Glorioso said.

Glorioso said Boo at the Zoo features many different activities and attractions this year, including Tommy C. Turtle’s Trick or Treat Trail with 13 trick-or-treat stations scattered throughout the zoo, a giant pumpkin carver and the Zoo Boo Choo-Choo train ride through Vertebrate Village. He said Boo at the Zoo is considered a Halloween tradition for many families throughout central Ohio.

“Especially now, if you have a family that has teenagers and younger kids, you can come to the zoo property and do it all in one night,” Sabo said.

ZOMBIEzi Bay will be open through Oct. 31, with ticket prices ranging from $28.99 to $32.99. Boo at the Zoo will take place during the weekends throughout October and is included with admission to the zoo.

More information about both events and ticketing can be found on the ZOMBIEzi Bay website and the Columbus Zoo website’s events calendar .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
298 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Football: Coombs sounds off on transition away from play-calling duties

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs walks off the field before the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. After Ohio State’s disastrous defensive performance in its Week 2 loss against then-No. 12 Oregon, head coach Ryan Day was forced to make necessary changes to the way his defensive staff operated.

Read full story
Ohio State

Some students still face homework deadlines despite fall break

Ohio State students have reached the midpoint of the fall semester, but some students are looking to take time off while some have assignments that need to be completed over the fall break.| Credit: Jack Westerheide | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital project receives sustainability award

As a part of Ohio State’s Framework 2.0, the Wexner Medical Center is constructing an inpatient hospital east of Cannon Drive and it has qualified for Green Bonds distinction. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

‘Points of View’ presents art with layers

“Points of View” is on display through Nov. 4 at Studios on High Gallery and features a variety of encaustic art pieces. Credit: Courtesy of Kim Covell Maurer. The artwork in artist Kim Covell Maurer’s most recent exhibition, “Points of View,” has layers, and not just because it was created using multiple coatings of pigmented wax.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look to finish strong in final home matches of season

The Ohio State Women’s Soccer team huddles up on the field before the Ohio State-Maryland Big Ten Regional Tournament game April 8. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Men’s Hockey: Buckeyes excited to have fans back at Schottenstein Center for home opener against Connecticut

Ohio State then-sophomore forward Mark Cheremeta (17) and then-junior forward Gustaf Westlund (29) move the puck towards the goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Dec. 3, 2020. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

King Avenue United Methodist Church offers safe space for LGBTQ+ community

King Avenue United Methodist Church is located on King Avenue near Ohio State and the church has been publicly outspoken for LGBTQ+ rights for almost 20 years. Credit: Courtesy of King’s Methodist Church.

Read full story
Ohio State

Former Ohio State students discuss Oscars and more in podcast

The Oscar Wild film podcast is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Audible and iHeart Radio. Credit: Courtesy of Sophia Ciminello. Two Ohio State alumni are turning their passion professional through their entertainment podcast, which covers anything and everything regarding the world of cinema.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: A look at the parallels between the 2017 and 2021 Buckeyes

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stands on the sidelines during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In 2017 — Ryan Day’s first year on the Ohio State coaching staff — the Buckeyes won their opener against Indiana, a Big Ten team on the road, on a Thursday night and lost to a ranked opponent, No. 5 Oklahoma, in Week 2 at home.

Read full story

Local candy shop owners prepare for slow, festive season

Colonial Candy is a family-owned candy shop at 3620 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Stacey Durst. Halloween is right around the corner, which means costumes, crafts and most importantly, candy are in high demand.

Read full story
Indiana State

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State loses to Indiana 3-0

The Buckeyes men’s soccer team gathers to run down field during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on March 7. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State recognizes record-setting number of Olympians

The Ohio State Department of Athletics recognized its record-setting number of Buckeyes who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during homecoming weekend. Credit: Jacob Benge | Asst. Sports Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘Near perfect’: Buckeyes explain how offense rolls at unstoppable pace

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates with redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a touchdown during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Swimming: Hunter Armstrong and Charlie Clark named to U.S. National Swim Team

Ohio State sophomore Hunter Armstrong practices his backstroke during practice before leaving for Hawaii. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State swimmers junior Hunter Armstrong and sophomore Charlie Clark were both named to the United States Swimming National Men’s Team roster Sept. 10 after their performances at the 2020 Olympic Trials and 2021 Speedo Summer Championships, respectively.

Read full story
Ohio State

Backburner Sketch Comedy’s season in full swing with preparations for ‘The Addams Family Show’

The Backburner Sketch Comedy social at Lynd’s Fruit Farm. Credit: Courtesy of Paige Pennington. As spooky season nears, some performing arts organizations on campus are working to ensure Ohio State students are in for a treat — not a trick.

Read full story
Ohio State

Neighborhood Services Inc. supplies food to Buckeye community

Ohio State’s Kappa Alpha Theta volunteers at the Neighborhood Services, Inc., food pantry in the University District. Credit: Courtesy of Marcia Winkfield. Ohio State community members are tackling hunger in the University District through flexible food pantry offerings and services.

Read full story
Franklin County, OH

A voter’s guide to the November ballot

Election Day is Nov. 2 with polls opening at 6:30 a.m, and closing at 7:30 p.m. Illustration by Kelly Meaden | Lantern File Photo. With a few weeks until the Nov. 2 election and early voting underway across Ohio, everything from a congressional seat to city attorney and funds for cleaner energy are on the ballot, as well as a few changes to where some students can vote.

Read full story

Pumpkins Aglow, Harvest Blooms bring festive fall fun to the Franklin Park Conservatory

One of the two pumpkin houses that visitors to the Franklin Park Conservatory are invited to explore this fall. Credit: Courtesy of Sam Gugliemotto. The outdoor gardens and courtyards of the Franklin Park Conservatory have undergone an autumnal transformation.

Read full story
Ohio State

Students relieve stress in nearby fitness studios

Orangetheory Fitness and CycleBar are just two of the fitness studios close to campus that Ohio State students frequent to support their mental and physical health and channel their stress into something positive. Credit: Courtesy of Hayley Ringwalt.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State announces 2021-22 captains

Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced who will lead the team in 2021-22 Tuesday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced who will lead the team in 2021-22 Tuesday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy