Columbus, OH

Location, location, location: Proximity to campus and unique character set Newport apart

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiGBs_0cJVsj1800
Newport Music Hall has earned a reputation with the Columbus community as a go-to concert venue for Ohio State students. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

With its short distance from campus and intimate atmosphere, Newport Music Hall has remained a favorite concert-going location for Ohio State students over the years.

The hall is the longest continually running rock club in the country, converted from a movie theater into the Agora Ballroom in 1970, according to the PromoWest Productions website . In 1984, the location was purchased by PromoWest Productions and converted into the Newport Music Hall.

Since then, the venue has hosted many musical greats, including Neil Young, Twenty One Pilots, Foreigner and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The music hall has earned a reputation with the Columbus community as a go-to concert venue for Ohio State students in particular, earning the title of best concert venue from readers of The Lantern.

Located across from the Ohio Union on North High Street, Newport is a stone’s throw from campus. Marissa McClellan, marketing director for PromoWest Productions, said the proximity and history of the venue could be a reason for its continued popularity over the years.

“Being so close that everybody can walk to it is definitely a bonus,” McClellan said. “We’ve been around there for over 50 years now, and it’s just a staple to the community.”

Because the venue has been around for so long, McClellan said Newport’s popularity has likely transferred over generations of Ohio State families.

“I’m sure the students now, their parents remember going to a show there if they went to Ohio State, maybe even their grandparents at this point,” McClellan said. “I think that kind of has a lot to do with just the history involved with the venue.”

In comparison to other concert venues in Columbus, such as Express Live! and Nationwide Arena, McClellan said Newport is a moderate size and feels very intimate. She said concertgoers enjoy being up close and personal with bands, and the venue provides that special experience.

Lisa Poffenberger, a fifth-year in data analytics, attended Newport Friday to see Walk The Moon, a rock band from Cincinnati. She said the smaller size of Newport makes for a better experience.

“It’s a smaller concert venue that has smaller bands and names, but it’s still really fun,” Poffenberger said. “I almost prefer it to a really big concert because it’s more intimate.”

Poffenberger said she thinks Newport’s location on High Street has led to its popularity with the campus community, particularly considering how close it is to dorms and popular nightlife spots.

Abigail Kapcar, a second-year in electrical and computer engineering, also attended the Walk The Moon show Friday. She said she goes to Newport because of its proximity to campus, giving her the ability to see what’s going on at the venue just by walking past it, as opposed to having to check online or in another manner.

“Part of its popularity is the appeal of it being on campus,” Kapcar said. “The last couple weekends, I’ve seen the tour buses parked next to it, and I saw the huge line of people waiting to get in.”

Another appeal of the venue is the historical feel of the building design, Kapcar said. According to the PromoWest Productions website , Newport has aimed to preserve its historical ballroom architecture.

“It’s really cool because there’s character in the building,” Kapcar said. “Marble stairs near the bathrooms and seeing the ceiling and the old finishes is cool because as cool as it is to go to a modern place like Express, I think there’s something cool being at a historical place like that and thinking about how many bands have played there.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
298 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Football: Coombs sounds off on transition away from play-calling duties

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs walks off the field before the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. After Ohio State’s disastrous defensive performance in its Week 2 loss against then-No. 12 Oregon, head coach Ryan Day was forced to make necessary changes to the way his defensive staff operated.

Read full story
Ohio State

Some students still face homework deadlines despite fall break

Ohio State students have reached the midpoint of the fall semester, but some students are looking to take time off while some have assignments that need to be completed over the fall break.| Credit: Jack Westerheide | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital project receives sustainability award

As a part of Ohio State’s Framework 2.0, the Wexner Medical Center is constructing an inpatient hospital east of Cannon Drive and it has qualified for Green Bonds distinction. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

‘Points of View’ presents art with layers

“Points of View” is on display through Nov. 4 at Studios on High Gallery and features a variety of encaustic art pieces. Credit: Courtesy of Kim Covell Maurer. The artwork in artist Kim Covell Maurer’s most recent exhibition, “Points of View,” has layers, and not just because it was created using multiple coatings of pigmented wax.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look to finish strong in final home matches of season

The Ohio State Women’s Soccer team huddles up on the field before the Ohio State-Maryland Big Ten Regional Tournament game April 8. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Men’s Hockey: Buckeyes excited to have fans back at Schottenstein Center for home opener against Connecticut

Ohio State then-sophomore forward Mark Cheremeta (17) and then-junior forward Gustaf Westlund (29) move the puck towards the goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Dec. 3, 2020. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

King Avenue United Methodist Church offers safe space for LGBTQ+ community

King Avenue United Methodist Church is located on King Avenue near Ohio State and the church has been publicly outspoken for LGBTQ+ rights for almost 20 years. Credit: Courtesy of King’s Methodist Church.

Read full story
Ohio State

Former Ohio State students discuss Oscars and more in podcast

The Oscar Wild film podcast is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Audible and iHeart Radio. Credit: Courtesy of Sophia Ciminello. Two Ohio State alumni are turning their passion professional through their entertainment podcast, which covers anything and everything regarding the world of cinema.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: A look at the parallels between the 2017 and 2021 Buckeyes

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stands on the sidelines during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. In 2017 — Ryan Day’s first year on the Ohio State coaching staff — the Buckeyes won their opener against Indiana, a Big Ten team on the road, on a Thursday night and lost to a ranked opponent, No. 5 Oklahoma, in Week 2 at home.

Read full story

Local candy shop owners prepare for slow, festive season

Colonial Candy is a family-owned candy shop at 3620 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Stacey Durst. Halloween is right around the corner, which means costumes, crafts and most importantly, candy are in high demand.

Read full story
Indiana State

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State loses to Indiana 3-0

The Buckeyes men’s soccer team gathers to run down field during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on March 7. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State recognizes record-setting number of Olympians

The Ohio State Department of Athletics recognized its record-setting number of Buckeyes who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during homecoming weekend. Credit: Jacob Benge | Asst. Sports Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Swimming: Hunter Armstrong and Charlie Clark named to U.S. National Swim Team

Ohio State sophomore Hunter Armstrong practices his backstroke during practice before leaving for Hawaii. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State swimmers junior Hunter Armstrong and sophomore Charlie Clark were both named to the United States Swimming National Men’s Team roster Sept. 10 after their performances at the 2020 Olympic Trials and 2021 Speedo Summer Championships, respectively.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘Near perfect’: Buckeyes explain how offense rolls at unstoppable pace

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates with redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a touchdown during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Backburner Sketch Comedy’s season in full swing with preparations for ‘The Addams Family Show’

The Backburner Sketch Comedy social at Lynd’s Fruit Farm. Credit: Courtesy of Paige Pennington. As spooky season nears, some performing arts organizations on campus are working to ensure Ohio State students are in for a treat — not a trick.

Read full story
Ohio State

Neighborhood Services Inc. supplies food to Buckeye community

Ohio State’s Kappa Alpha Theta volunteers at the Neighborhood Services, Inc., food pantry in the University District. Credit: Courtesy of Marcia Winkfield. Ohio State community members are tackling hunger in the University District through flexible food pantry offerings and services.

Read full story
Franklin County, OH

A voter’s guide to the November ballot

Election Day is Nov. 2 with polls opening at 6:30 a.m, and closing at 7:30 p.m. Illustration by Kelly Meaden | Lantern File Photo. With a few weeks until the Nov. 2 election and early voting underway across Ohio, everything from a congressional seat to city attorney and funds for cleaner energy are on the ballot, as well as a few changes to where some students can vote.

Read full story

Pumpkins Aglow, Harvest Blooms bring festive fall fun to the Franklin Park Conservatory

One of the two pumpkin houses that visitors to the Franklin Park Conservatory are invited to explore this fall. Credit: Courtesy of Sam Gugliemotto. The outdoor gardens and courtyards of the Franklin Park Conservatory have undergone an autumnal transformation.

Read full story
Ohio State

Students relieve stress in nearby fitness studios

Orangetheory Fitness and CycleBar are just two of the fitness studios close to campus that Ohio State students frequent to support their mental and physical health and channel their stress into something positive. Credit: Courtesy of Hayley Ringwalt.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State announces 2021-22 captains

Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced who will lead the team in 2021-22 Tuesday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced who will lead the team in 2021-22 Tuesday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy