Columbus, OH

Students advocate for abortion access at downtown rally

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03e1jS_0cFKiv9700
Women’s March taking place in Downtown Columbus Saturday. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director

More than 500 protestors attended the “Rally for Abortion Justice” at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday, one of hundreds of demonstrations across the country in the wake of a recent Texas abortion law.

The Columbus rally was part of a nationwide day of action to show solidarity with the people affected by the abortion ban in Texas, according to the Women’s March website . The march promoted access to reproductive healthcare and the protection of legal abortion rights –- which Ohio Senate Bill 123, a trigger bill to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, currently challenges.

“Women in this state need access to safe and legal abortion care,” state Rep. and rally speaker Allison Russo, said. “We must keep demanding access to the services that we deserve, that women in this state deserve.”

Over 600 marches for abortion justice occured in all 50 states Saturday, according to the Women’s March Instagram . Additional marches across Ohio took place in Dayton, Cincinnati, Mason, Wilmington, Xenia, Gallipolis, Marietta, Youngstown, Akron, Lorain, Cleveland, Powell Delaware, Toledo, Findlay and St. Marys, according to the website’s map of march locations .

Preet Dhillon, a first-year in health sciences, said she decided to attend the rally to advocate for her own rights, especially after women have been protesting on behalf of abortion access for years.

“It happened in Texas and it could happen here, and I absolutely don’t want that,” Dhillon said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law May 19, which took effect Sept. 1, that bans abortions in Texas once the first fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is as early as six weeks, according to AP News . The state also gave power to private citizens to sue doctors or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

President Joe Biden’s administration filed a lawsuit against Texas over the law Sept. 8, citing that the law enacted was “in open defiance of the Constitution,” according to AP News .

Roe v. Wade found in 1973 that women have a fundamental “right to privacy,” protecting their choice to have an abortion under the 14th Amendment, according to Oyez , an online archive of U.S. Supreme Court cases.

According to Ohio Law , abortion is legal until a gestational age of 20 weeks is reached.. Anyone who aids in the performance of an abortion after this time period can be criminally charged.

Gov. Mike DeWine previously signed a six-week abortion ban into law April 11, 2019, but was blocked by a federal judge July 3, 2019, according to AP News .

The Ohio Senate Health Committee held its first hearing on Ohio Senate Bill 123, or the Human Life Protection Act, Wednesday. The Republican-sponsored bill would trigger an abortion ban in Ohio if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the upcoming hearing of Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health in December.

Theo Mirgon, a second-year in English, attended the protest with Nelly Azar, a second-year in computer science and engineering. Mirgon said they protested to protect the rights of all people with uteruses to have an abortion, not just cisgender women.

“This doesn’t just affect women, as Theo said, this affects transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, as well as people of color,” Azar said. “This is just a great reminder that we need to keep fighting and we need to keep advocating for those who can’t.”

Meghan Geraghty, a second-year in English literature, said as a feminist and a queer woman, she was proud to stand up for all people who lost access to safe and legal abortions. Protesting in front of the Statehouse where politicians pass laws that affect women’s bodies and rights was the best way to spend her Saturday, she said.

“We have to be democracy in action,” Geraghty said. “It’s not fair for us to be at the liberty of old, white men who will never have an abortion, who will never be pregnant, who will never have have to deal with or understand the things we face as women.”

Mariyam Muhammad contributed reporting

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
289 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Ohio State parents, students demonstrate in off-campus area to honor Chase Meola

About 300 Ohio State students, parents and other members of the Buckeye community gathered in the university community Sunday night to advocate for increased safety measures in the off-campus area. Credit: Bella Czajkowski | Editor-in-Chief.

Read full story
Maryland State

Football: Five takeaways from No. 6 Ohio State’s 66-17 win over Maryland

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrate a touchdown during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Field Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State splits pair of weekend games

The Ohio State field hockey team huddles up during the Ohio State-Iowa game on March 19. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. Ohio State field hockey tasted both the sweetness of victory and bitterness of defeat over the weekend.

Read full story
Michigan State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State sweeps Michigan in front of record crowd

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team celebrates during the Ohio State-Indiana game Sept. 29. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor. The Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-0 over rival Michigan at the Covelli Center in front of the arena’s largest crowd of all time — 4,098.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Hockey: Ohio State splits season opening series at Bentley

The Ohio State men’s hockey team huddle up after a goal during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game on Feb. 6. Ohio State lost 8-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
Maryland State

Football: Buckeyes linebackers find groove in 66-17 win over Maryland

Ohio State sophomore linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) tries to tackle a Maryland ballcarrier during the Ohio State-Maryland game Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘Break one open’: Egbuka shines as kickoff returner

Ohio State freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (12) runs with the ball during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State shutout for second straight game in loss to Wisconsin

Ohio State sings Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on October 9. Ohio State losses 2-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Although the Buckeyes generated 13 total shots with seven shots on goal, the Ohio State men’s soccer team was unable to find the net against a stout Wisconsin defense at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, falling to the Badgers 2-0.

Read full story
Michigan State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State sweeps Michigan State

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Michigan game on March 19. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Sophie Yates | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Senate candidate Tim Ryan makes campaign stop at Ohio State

Rep. Tim Ryan speaks to Ohio State’s College Democrats chapter Thursday night on issues ranging from economic recovery to the 2022 midterm election. Credit: Tom Hanks | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
4 comments
Maryland State

Football: No. 7 Ohio State hosts Maryland in homecoming game

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day walks towards the sideline during the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes have hit their stride in the last two weeks, but they’ll face a versatile challenger looking to get a bad taste out of its mouth Saturday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State activists express support for increased alternative safety measures, not police presence

Students, activists and faculty have recognized the benefit of new safety measures but many said increased policing ignores calls to cut ties with the Columbus Police Department. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Annual Ohio State West Campus Science and Sustainability Festival to be held virtually

Faculty and community members interact at the in-person West Campus Science and Sustainability Festival. The annual WestFest will run from Oct. 11 to 16. Credit: Courtesy of James Mann.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State looks forward to Wisconsin Friday

The Buckeyes’ men’s soccer team celebrates during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on March 7. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. The Ohio State men’s soccer team is back home Friday at 7 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium as the Buckeyes will host Wisconsin.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: All-American, captain Garrett now filling role as teacher

Ohio State graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Sept. 2. Ohio State 45-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Necessary Habits’ show joy of creating art, even amid adversity

“Untitled Constellation,” created by Goodwill Art Studio artist Larken Janson-Tidd. Courtesy of Larken Janson-Tidd. For the artists at Goodwill Art Studio, creating art isn’t just a joy, but a necessary habit that has carried them through the many ups and downs of the pandemic.

Read full story
Ohio State

Out-R-Inn remains a vessel of Ohio State history

Out-R-Inn opened its doors to the public in 1969 and has been a staple for the Columbus community ever since. Credit: Kathleen Jones | Lantern Reporter. When Ohio State canceled class in January 2014 due to extreme temperatures, flocks of students still made the freezing trek to Out-R-Inn for Mug Night.

Read full story
Ohio State

Block O has prioritized tradition since its conception

Fans stand with “Ohio” painted on their bodies before the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept. 18. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. When basketball enthusiast Madeline Markenson got involved with the men’s basketball section her freshman year, she didn’t have zebra-patterned pants on the brain.

Read full story

Buckeye Donuts continues drawing customers

Jimmy Barouxis, third-generation owner of Buckeye Donuts, poses with some of the donuts sold at his shop, all of which are cut, filled and coated by hand. Credit: Maya Neyman | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Michigan State

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look to bounce back against Michigan State

Ohio State women’s soccer huddles up during a game against TCU Sept. 12. Ohio State lost 1-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. Following a tie and a loss to Indiana and Rutgers last week, Ohio State women’s soccer looks to bounce back when it faces Michigan State on the road Sunday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy