Men’s Golf: Ohio State finishes seventh at Maridoe Invitational behind strong final round

Ohio State then-freshman Maxwell Moldovan tees off for the Buckeyes during a match. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

After finishing 12th in their first invitational of the season at Marquette, head coach Jay Moseley and the Buckeyes’ men’s golf team knew they would have to improve in their next tournament. This week, Moseley and his team did just that.

Ohio State finished seventh overall at the Maridoe Invitational in Dallas, Texas, Wednesday with sophomore Maxwell Moldovan finishing seventh individually.

The Buckeyes improved each day of the tournament and jumped five spots in the third round to secure their top 8 finish.

Moseley said while the course was difficult, his players were up to the task.

“I really felt like the tournament the golf course setup at Maridoe was one that was very challenging,” Moseley said. “The guys were prepared for that challenge.”

The invitational began Sept. 13 with the first round.

The Buckeyes shot 298 in the first round, ten strokes over par, but improved by three strokes in the second round — shooting 295.

Moldovan shot an even 72 in the first round but struggled in the second, shooting two strokes over par.

Going into the third round, Moldovan was ranked twelfth individually, while the Buckeyes were twelfth overall.

After shooting even on the front nine with three birdies and three bogeys, Moldovan made two birdies on the final back nine of the tournament to help propel him and his team to seventh overall.

Moldovan said he was trying to stay confident in his abilities during the final nine holes, and he was glad to end the tournament on a high note.

“I kept telling myself I’m playing well today, good things are gonna happen,” Moldovan said. “It felt really good to have a strong finish like that.”

Sophomore Patrick Schmucking also assisted, making four birdies in the final round and ending the day two strokes below par.

The Buckeyes finished 20 strokes over par overall, only three strokes behind sixth-place Texas A&M.

Moseley said that no matter his team’s finish, he is more concerned with just getting better every practice and every tournament.

“The results, they come and go,” Moseley said. “But we just want to focus on our guys getting better day in and day out.”

The Buckeyes will travel to Northwestern for the Windon Memorial Tournament beginning Sept. 27.