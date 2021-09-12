Columbus, OH

Football: Coombs answers criticism following Oregon loss

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJJ96_0btSJrgv00
Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs walks off the field before the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Questions surrounded the Buckeyes and their defensive scheme after they allowed over 300 passing yards per game last season — the most in the Big Ten Conference.

Even more uncertainty loomed after Ohio State surrendered 464 yards to Mac Jones and No. 1 Alabama after it lost the national championship game in January. The glaring issue ballooned into a greater one after the Buckeyes allowed 505 yards of total offense to No. 12 Oregon — over 230 both on the ground and through the air.

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs faced the music after the loss Saturday. In the first game with fans packed in Ohio Stadium in nearly two years, the Buckeyes’ defense allowed the Ducks to run and throw rampantly, snapping a streak of 26-consecutive home victories.

“I’m disappointed. That’s how I feel,” Coombs said. “I hate losing, I hate it with a passion. You don’t come to Ohio State to get beat. You don’t come to Ohio State to get beat in the ‘Shoe, so I’m disappointed.”

According to Coombs and head coach Ryan Day, Oregon operated a cracked offensive scheme against Ohio State’s man-to-man coverage and the Ducks overloaded one side of the field. From there, the Buckeyes left open space and Oregon capitalized.

Coombs said the Buckeyes didn’t expect the Ducks to attack the boundary and perimeter as much as they did. Overall, Oregon averaged nearly seven yards per play.

Coombs said it’s his responsibility to diagnose plays from the sideline and use proper leverage to counter opposing techniques. That’s his job, he said, and he took full responsibility for the results.

“Everything that happens on a Saturday that could happen better defensively is going to be my responsibility,” Coombs said. “We are actively working every series when we come off the sideline to make adjustments and changes and do that appropriately. Again, that’s my responsibility. It’s frustrating when that doesn’t get done.”

Oregon junior running back CJ Verdell accounted for three touchdowns alone and ran for 161 yards, exploding for a 77-yard score on just the third offensive snap of the second half. The Ducks completed eight plays of 15 or more passing yards and six rushes of 10-plus rushing yards.

More than 20 different Buckeyes were credited with at least one tackle Saturday, but Coombs said he doesn’t think too many players are getting in on the action.

He also added that the standard of the Buckeyes’ defense is “one of excellence,” and he’s been comfortable with the scheme that’s been used.

“I think that the defensive structure that has been in place has been a successful one and one that a lot of folks are really comfortable with,” Coombs said. “I think we have to execute; we have to prepare; we have to do a good job of having our kids in the right places to make the right plays. I will own all of it.”

Ohio State experienced similar issues in Minnesota during Week 1. The Golden Gophers both threw and ran for over 200 yards, but the Buckeyes’ offense overpowered Minnesota’s defense for 45 points on just 48 plays. A defensive touchdown on Garrett’s scoop and score also helped, especially considering Ohio State didn’t force a turnover against Oregon.

Day said he and the coaching staff will review game film to find issues to correct, and that, ultimately, the final decisions on the field fall on him.

“I think that we’re still very, very talented and we still did a lot of good things,” Day said. “We got some good stops, but it wasn’t good enough. I think in terms of eliminating explosive plays, that’s what we want to do with this style of defense. If that’s not happening, then we’re not executing the defense properly.”

Senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell, who was on the team during their last regular-season loss to Purdue in 2018, said he feels a huge responsibility to help the Buckeyes bounce back from the loss. Despite criticism surrounding how the Ohio State defense operates, Mitchell said the driving force to improve rests within each player.

“The scheme is the scheme, but at the end of the day, there has to be a ‘want to,’ ” Mitchell said. “We got to constantly keep striving to get better, and we’re going to get there, for sure. Everybody’s got to want to buy in and we’ll get there.”

Since rejoining Ohio State prior to the 2020 season, Coombs has faced heavy skepticism for the performance of the Buckeyes’ defense.

To the doubters and critics, Coombs acknowledged them by saying he’s ultimately responsible for the defense. He said he doesn’t take his role lightly and assured the naysayers that “we will get better.”

“To have the opportunity to be a football coach at Ohio State in this role is a blessing,” Coombs said. “I don’t think there’s any question that we have to do things differently going forward. Obviously, the result today is not acceptable. We have to do things differently.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
237 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State splits pair of weekend games

Ohio State senior midfielder Emma Goldean (8) fights for the ball against a Virginia player in the Buckeye goal zone during the Ohio State-Virginia game on Sept. 19. Ohio State lost 1-2. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Breaking freshman rushing record a longtime goal for Henderson

Ohio State freshman running back Treveyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept. 18. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Young defense shows flashes of success in win over Tulsa

The Ohio State defense celebrates after a big play during the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept.18. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. For the second-straight week, the Buckeyes’ defense surrendered more than 500 total yards — but there were some positive takeaways in their 41-20 triumph over Tulsa.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State parents protest off-campus crime outside Ohio Stadium

Paige Khoury, the parent of a first-year student and organizer of the protest against crime near campus, leads a group of parents and students around the Jesse Owens Plaza outside Ohio Stadium Saturday. Credit: Sarah Szilagy | Special Projects Reporter.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State sweeps Notre Dame in South Bend

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Michigan game on March 19. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Sophie Yates | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Golf: Ohio State finishes seventh at Maridoe Invitational behind strong final round

Ohio State then-freshman Maxwell Moldovan tees off for the Buckeyes during a match. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. After finishing 12th in their first invitational of the season at Marquette, head coach Jay Moseley and the Buckeyes’ men’s golf team knew they would have to improve in their next tournament. This week, Moseley and his team did just that.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Ohio State kicks off Big Ten slate Sunday

Ohio State women’s soccer huddles up during a game against TCU Sept. 12. Ohio State lost 1-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. After a successful run through nonconference play, Ohio State women’s soccer opens its difficult conference schedule Sunday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matches with two ranked opponents

Leanne Bough looks downfield as she dribbles the ball during the Ohio State-Iowa game on March 19. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team is looking to add to its four-game winning streak as it travels Friday to East Lansing, opening up conference play with No. 25 Michigan State. The Buckeyes will return to Columbus and host No. 11 Virginia Sunday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State vaccine exemption deadline expiring

A vial of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses of the vaccine at Ohio State were administered March 2, 2021. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo. The deadline to request an exemption from Ohio State’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is approaching.

Read full story
4 comments
Gahanna, OH

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival returns for 22nd anniversary

The Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival, located in Gahanna’s Creekside District, has returned this weekend for its 22nd anniversary. Credit: Courtesy of Visit Gahanna. Gahanna’s own Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival is returning for its 22nd anniversary today after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Buckeyes look to rebound against Tulsa

The Ohio State Football team huddles up during the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes are in unfamiliar territory.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The perfect storm: Increased rainfall and outdated infrastructure threaten campus

High Street near the Ohio Union flooded after heavy rainfall leaving the street underwater and several cars stranded on Aug. 25. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. As instances of hurricanes have increased throughout the U.S., Columbus has seen heavy rainfall and flash flooding as a result of the changing climate.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State student, dance team take the stage on TikTok

Students at Ohio State have easy access to TikTok, making the app popular among the age group. Credit: Kathleen Jones | Lantern Reporter. College students at Ohio State aren’t always studying, working out or going to class. Sometimes, they’re dancing –– and they aren’t alone.

Read full story

Movie review: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ leaves audiences taking in every emotion

Simu Liu in the Marvel Studios film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios/TNS. When the balance of good and evil sits in the hands of a man named Shang-Chi, his role shifts overnight from hotel valet to full-fledged hero.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Lance Palmer looks back at Hall of Fame Ohio State career

While Lance Palmer has found success off the mats, winning the $1 million Professional Fighters League Featherweight division prize in Madison Square Garden in 2018 and 2019, it was his time at school that cemented him as an Ohio State Hall of Famer. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

Read full story
Derby, OH

Mershon Center to hold educational events about international security

The Mershon Center for international security studies, located in Derby Hall, is hosting virtual events via Zoom this fall semester. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Mershon Center for International Security Studies will hold educational political events for Ohio State students, faculty and staff over the coming months.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio redistricted into four-year legislative map, University District redrawn

University District residents will be split between the 3rd District, encompassing Columbus’ northeast side, and the 7th District, which includes Grandview Heights, under the Republican redistricting plan. Credit: Tom Hanks | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Ohio State

USG advocates for LGBTQ+ center on campus

Ohio State is the only school in the Big Ten without an LGBTQ+ center and other related initiatives for LGBTQ+ identifying students. USG is pushing for an LGBTQ+ Center, an Out List, gender inclusive housing and LGBTQ+ Learning community. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Chang.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

Men’s soccer: Ohio State holds on to upset No. 7 Akron 1-0

The Buckeyes’ men’s soccer team celebrates during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on March 7. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. Staring down the top 10 ranked Zips, Ohio State men’s soccer head coach Brian Maisonneuve and the Buckeyes knew that Wednesday’s game would be an uphill battle. Against the odds, though, Maissonneuve and his team were up for the challenge.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Largest ever Marvel Universe exhibition to visit COSI

Father and son look at Captain America’s shield at the Marvel exhibition. Credit: Courtesy of the Museum of Pop Culture. Avengers fans –– assemble and prepare to welcome the largest-ever Marvel Universe exhibition to Columbus.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy