Football: Miller out, Proctor game-time decision among 13 on Ohio State status report

Ohio State junior safety Josh Proctor (41) fixes his gloves during warm ups before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Thirteen Buckeyes are listed as either game-time decisions or unavailable for the contest against No. 12 Oregon.

For the second-straight game, junior offensive lineman Harry Miller is listed as unavailable. Redshirt freshman Luke Wypler started at center at Minnesota during Week 1, and will likely begin the game in Miller’s place once again.

Senior safety Josh Proctor is also listed alongside senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage and freshman safety Jantzen Dunn as game-time decisions. Proctor exited the season opener against Minnesota with an apparent shoulder injury during the fourth quarter.

Junior cornerback Cameron Brown is no longer listed as unavailable and could get his first game reps since tearing his Achilles at Penn State last October. Similarly, redshirt freshman tight end Joe Royer isn’t listed on the status report and could make his Buckeyes debut.

Sophomore defensive lineman Noah Potter is also listed as unavailable and wasn’t so against the Golden Gophers.

The full status report is below:

Game-time decisions

DT Jerron Cage

DB Jantzen Dunn

SAF Josh Proctor

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

DE Tyler Friday

OL Jakob James

DB Jaylen Johnson

OL Trey Leroux

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

OL Ryan Smith

OL Toby Wilson