Football: Miller out, Proctor game-time decision among 13 on Ohio State status report

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQfpu_0bt7tPXN00
Ohio State junior safety Josh Proctor (41) fixes his gloves during warm ups before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Thirteen Buckeyes are listed as either game-time decisions or unavailable for the contest against No. 12 Oregon.

For the second-straight game, junior offensive lineman Harry Miller is listed as unavailable. Redshirt freshman Luke Wypler started at center at Minnesota during Week 1, and will likely begin the game in Miller’s place once again.

Senior safety Josh Proctor is also listed alongside senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage and freshman safety Jantzen Dunn as game-time decisions. Proctor exited the season opener against Minnesota with an apparent shoulder injury during the fourth quarter.

Junior cornerback Cameron Brown is no longer listed as unavailable and could get his first game reps since tearing his Achilles at Penn State last October. Similarly, redshirt freshman tight end Joe Royer isn’t listed on the status report and could make his Buckeyes debut.

Sophomore defensive lineman Noah Potter is also listed as unavailable and wasn’t so against the Golden Gophers.

The full status report is below:

Game-time decisions

DT Jerron Cage

DB Jantzen Dunn

SAF Josh Proctor

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

DE Tyler Friday

OL Jakob James

DB Jaylen Johnson

OL Trey Leroux

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

OL Ryan Smith

OL Toby Wilson

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
237 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State splits pair of weekend games

Ohio State senior midfielder Emma Goldean (8) fights for the ball against a Virginia player in the Buckeye goal zone during the Ohio State-Virginia game on Sept. 19. Ohio State lost 1-2. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Breaking freshman rushing record a longtime goal for Henderson

Ohio State freshman running back Treveyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept. 18. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Young defense shows flashes of success in win over Tulsa

The Ohio State defense celebrates after a big play during the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept.18. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. For the second-straight week, the Buckeyes’ defense surrendered more than 500 total yards — but there were some positive takeaways in their 41-20 triumph over Tulsa.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State parents protest off-campus crime outside Ohio Stadium

Paige Khoury, the parent of a first-year student and organizer of the protest against crime near campus, leads a group of parents and students around the Jesse Owens Plaza outside Ohio Stadium Saturday. Credit: Sarah Szilagy | Special Projects Reporter.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State sweeps Notre Dame in South Bend

The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball team stands together to sing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Michigan game on March 19. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Sophie Yates | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Golf: Ohio State finishes seventh at Maridoe Invitational behind strong final round

Ohio State then-freshman Maxwell Moldovan tees off for the Buckeyes during a match. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. After finishing 12th in their first invitational of the season at Marquette, head coach Jay Moseley and the Buckeyes’ men’s golf team knew they would have to improve in their next tournament. This week, Moseley and his team did just that.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Ohio State kicks off Big Ten slate Sunday

Ohio State women’s soccer huddles up during a game against TCU Sept. 12. Ohio State lost 1-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. After a successful run through nonconference play, Ohio State women’s soccer opens its difficult conference schedule Sunday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matches with two ranked opponents

Leanne Bough looks downfield as she dribbles the ball during the Ohio State-Iowa game on March 19. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team is looking to add to its four-game winning streak as it travels Friday to East Lansing, opening up conference play with No. 25 Michigan State. The Buckeyes will return to Columbus and host No. 11 Virginia Sunday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State vaccine exemption deadline expiring

A vial of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses of the vaccine at Ohio State were administered March 2, 2021. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo. The deadline to request an exemption from Ohio State’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is approaching.

Read full story
4 comments
Gahanna, OH

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival returns for 22nd anniversary

The Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival, located in Gahanna’s Creekside District, has returned this weekend for its 22nd anniversary. Credit: Courtesy of Visit Gahanna. Gahanna’s own Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival is returning for its 22nd anniversary today after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Buckeyes look to rebound against Tulsa

The Ohio State Football team huddles up during the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes are in unfamiliar territory.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The perfect storm: Increased rainfall and outdated infrastructure threaten campus

High Street near the Ohio Union flooded after heavy rainfall leaving the street underwater and several cars stranded on Aug. 25. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. As instances of hurricanes have increased throughout the U.S., Columbus has seen heavy rainfall and flash flooding as a result of the changing climate.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State student, dance team take the stage on TikTok

Students at Ohio State have easy access to TikTok, making the app popular among the age group. Credit: Kathleen Jones | Lantern Reporter. College students at Ohio State aren’t always studying, working out or going to class. Sometimes, they’re dancing –– and they aren’t alone.

Read full story

Movie review: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ leaves audiences taking in every emotion

Simu Liu in the Marvel Studios film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios/TNS. When the balance of good and evil sits in the hands of a man named Shang-Chi, his role shifts overnight from hotel valet to full-fledged hero.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Lance Palmer looks back at Hall of Fame Ohio State career

While Lance Palmer has found success off the mats, winning the $1 million Professional Fighters League Featherweight division prize in Madison Square Garden in 2018 and 2019, it was his time at school that cemented him as an Ohio State Hall of Famer. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

Read full story
Derby, OH

Mershon Center to hold educational events about international security

The Mershon Center for international security studies, located in Derby Hall, is hosting virtual events via Zoom this fall semester. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Mershon Center for International Security Studies will hold educational political events for Ohio State students, faculty and staff over the coming months.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio redistricted into four-year legislative map, University District redrawn

University District residents will be split between the 3rd District, encompassing Columbus’ northeast side, and the 7th District, which includes Grandview Heights, under the Republican redistricting plan. Credit: Tom Hanks | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Ohio State

USG advocates for LGBTQ+ center on campus

Ohio State is the only school in the Big Ten without an LGBTQ+ center and other related initiatives for LGBTQ+ identifying students. USG is pushing for an LGBTQ+ Center, an Out List, gender inclusive housing and LGBTQ+ Learning community. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Chang.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

Men’s soccer: Ohio State holds on to upset No. 7 Akron 1-0

The Buckeyes’ men’s soccer team celebrates during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on March 7. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. Staring down the top 10 ranked Zips, Ohio State men’s soccer head coach Brian Maisonneuve and the Buckeyes knew that Wednesday’s game would be an uphill battle. Against the odds, though, Maissonneuve and his team were up for the challenge.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Largest ever Marvel Universe exhibition to visit COSI

Father and son look at Captain America’s shield at the Marvel exhibition. Credit: Courtesy of the Museum of Pop Culture. Avengers fans –– assemble and prepare to welcome the largest-ever Marvel Universe exhibition to Columbus.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy