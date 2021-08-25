Ohio State to require COVID-19 vaccination, first dose by Oct. 15

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcyRJ_0bckjVJq00
University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in a universitywide email Tuesday that Ohio State will require the first dose of a vaccine for all students, faculty and staff by Oct. 15. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo

University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in a universitywide email Tuesday that Ohio State will require COVID-19 vaccination of all students, faculty and staff by Oct. 15.

The requirement follows the full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday. The Ohio State community is required to have the first dose of a vaccine by Oct. 15 and the second dose by Nov. 15.

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or other World Health Organization-approved vaccines will also be accepted to meet the university’s requirement, according to the email. A booster shot may also be required in the future.

Johnson said with the rise of the more transmissible Delta variant, this step will increase the ability to support student educational experiences while also protecting students and Ohio State’s workforce.

“The good news is that vaccinated individuals, though they can get COVID-19, are less contagious than unvaccinated individuals and they are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus,” Johnson said. “Masks also continue to be an effective tool at combating the spread of COVID-19. That is why we are implementing our vaccine requirement with urgency, as well as continuing our protocol to require everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.”

Johnson said exemptions for the vaccine will be on a case-by-case basis.

According to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes Website , those exempted from the requirement will be required to complete an eLearning module on appropriate workplace conduct to reduce the risk of transmission within 14 days of the exemption being approved. They will also need to complete a weekly COVID-19 test until a determination is made that transmission in the Ohio State community has reached a minimal level based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. They will need to wear a face mask indoors.

Over the past seven days, there have been 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Ohio State, according to the COVID-19 dashboard . University spokesperson Ben Johnson said as of Monday, the positivity rate on campus was 0.61 percent.

“That’s a low positivity rate, so we’re pleased with that,” Ben Johnson said

All students visiting campus this semester were required to be tested upon arrival. Students living in residence halls and in Greek life houses, Ben Johnson said, were also asked to get tested before returning to campus, in addition to their move-in test.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there are 18 students in on-campus isolation and quarantine housing as of Monday.

With its new mandate, Ohio State is the ninth of the 14 Big Ten universities to require the COVID-19 vaccine, including University of Illinois , Indiana University , University of Maryland , University of Michigan , Michigan State University , University of Minnesota , Northwestern University and Rutgers University .

Ben Johnson said as of Tuesday, around 73 percent of the Ohio State community is fully vaccinated, with 83.5 percent of students reporting their status. Ohio State is offering incentives for students to report their vaccination status with the university — including $50,000 in gift cards, football tickets and parking passes. He said the university thinks it can reach a vaccination rate of 80-90 percent.

The full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine nullified the language in House Bill 244 — which prohibits public schools and universities from requiring students and staff to receive any vaccines not approved beyond emergency use authorization by the FDA. The bill also prevents any discrimination against unvaccinated individuals, requiring both unvaccinated and vaccinated people to receive the same treatment.

Ohio State is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Jesse Owens North Recreation Center and McCampbell Hall , Ben Johnson said. Appointments can be scheduled in the MyChart app.

“The health and safety of our community is and always will be a top priority. Thank you for doing your part to protect our campus community,” Kristina Johnson said.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

