Men’s Basketball: Holtmann expects Liddell to ‘play exclusively’ at power forward in 2021-22

Ohio State then-sophomore forward E.J. Liddell (32) dunks the ball during the Ohio State-Purdue Big 10 Tournament game on March 12. Ohio State won 87-78. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The 2020-21 men’s basketball season was a breakout year for then-sophomore forward E.J. Liddell.

Liddell earned First Team All-Big Ten honors after breaking out and averaging 16.2 points per game, second-most among Buckeyes and more than doubling his total as a freshman, and leading the team in rebounds. He placed as one of 15 players to the Wooden Award ballot, given to the most outstanding player in college basketball.

Even more, Liddell produced while battling down low like a power forward and knocking down the third-most 3-pointers on the team, which only proved his versatility invaluable to Ohio State. Head coach Chris Holtmann, though, said he expects Liddell to play more exclusively as a power forward in the 2021-22 season.

“It’s best for his development,” Holtmann said. “We played him inside and out, but that’s exactly how he played offensively. I think for him it’s about having some more defensive ability and versatility. He’s got to show that.”

Holtmann added he wants the 6-foot-7, 240-pounder to maximize his size advantage when opposing teams guard him with a center, often less mobile than a player of Liddell’s frame.

The addition of Indiana transfer center and 6-foot-11 graduate Joey Brunk will help with Liddell’s future focus of playing less in the trenches within the paint and more outside, to showcase his ability.

“I think [Liddell] had an advantage going into almost every game,” Holtmann said. “He just was an impossible guard.”

The emergence of sophomore forward Zed Key also played into the decision, according to Holtmann. Key led the Buckeyes with a 61.6 field goal percentage and totaled 22 blocks, just behind Liddell for most on the team.

Holtmann said graduate forward Kyle Young’s return for a fifth season will also prompt Liddell to play as more of a perimeter forward. Holtmann didn’t rule out the chance to mix things up when Liddell and Young are on the floor, however, giving a chance for Liddell to grind his way through down low.

“I think for [Liddell], he’s going to be playing against, in some cases, a smaller guy or a guy his size that might be able to move a little bit better,” Holtmann said. “That’s just going to put a premium on his ball skill, improving and adding some things to his game.”

Liddell explored the opportunity of moving to the professional level, entering his name in the NBA draft process, but withdrawing in early July .

Holtmann said interested NBA teams he spoke with thought highly of Liddell’s shooting and ball-handling, evident in his 47.4 field goal percentage in 47 assists. NBA teams want Liddell to show defensive versatility while continuing to improve his ball-handling and consistent shooting.

But, it wasn’t as if Liddell wasn’t ready to take his game to the next level; Holtmann said Liddell isn’t finished with his Ohio State resume and building a decorated career in a Buckeyes uniform.

“Legacy matters. It mattered to E.J. in his decision,” Holtmann said. “You hear guys talk about, ‘Hey, I want to go out and be able to leave an imprint and be remembered for doing something significant and playing a specific way and accomplishing something.’ I’m not saying that that’s a rarity with today’s athlete, but it’s not always common.”

