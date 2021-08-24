‘Picturing Black History’ showcases untold perspectives of Black history

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOPXP_0bamzKQV00
Picturing Black History’ pairs Getty Images’ archives with historical analysis to educate the public on important moments and forgotten figures in Black history. Credit: Courtesy of Bob Ahern/Getty Images

When the small Ohio town of Hillsboro stalled its desegregation efforts and left its Black residents with a shoddy school building in 1954, photographers captured mothers and their children taking to the streets and marching over two years — fighting for integration.

Through a collaboration between Getty Images and Ohio State’s “Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective,” the project “Picturing Black History” details the past and envisions the future of Black history. Damarius Johnson, a doctoral student in African history and associate editor of “Picturing Black History,” said the small-town activism of Black families and the slow activation of Brown v. Board of Education are some of the many often-forgotten stories now added to the historical record through the project.

“One of the things that ‘Picturing Black History’ is designed to do is to tell lesser-known stories about Black history through the images that are available in Getty Images’ archives,” Johnson said.

The project, which went live online in July, presents readers with new contexts and untold perspectives on major moments in Black history in the U.S., Johnson said. Featured authors and historians dissect the Getty Images photos and contextualize the historical events depicted, Daniela Edmeier, a doctoral student in modern European history and managing editor of Picturing Black History, said.

Getty Images’ photo archivists navigated their digital and analogue files to highlight the best content for this project based on Ohio State’s suggestions, Bob Ahern, director of archive for Getty Images, said. Only 1 perc ent of Getty Images’ analogue files have been digitized so far, so research for “Picturing Black History” allows Getty Images to brin g more material to light, Ahern said.

“One of the wonderful benefits of opening up such an enormous collection of photographs to specialists is that we’re able to ensure that such content can be spotlighted and contextualized in a way that we simply cannot achieve alone,” Ahern said. “It also helps us navigate and target content within our offline files, too, so that we can ensure it truly becomes part of the available historical record.”

Johnson said studying the past with projects like “Picturing Black History” is valuable because it creates a “playbook” for current political movements. He said that with this project, readers can learn from the “highlight reels” of the past and apply the best tactics of previous political movements to similar circumstances in the present.

“What was the Black Lives Matter of 1970, or 1960, or 1920? And what did these people think was possible, how did they strategize, how did they resist the challenges they faced in their time?” Johnson said. “Everyone is looking to the past in these resistance movements.”

Edmeier said “Picturing Black History” also aims to curate stories that explore diversity within the Black community, such as examining Afro Cuban history in the essay “ African Americans, Anti-Racism, and Cuba.” Edmeier is Costa Rican, and she said Latino and Afro Latino history are personally significant to her.

“Seeing how Afro Latinos are erased from both Black history and Latinx history in the United States is something troubling to me,” Edmeier said. “Black history is dynamic and intersectional, and it’s found in places that have been previously overlooked.”

Johnson said “Picturing Black History” was intended to function as a resource for teachers and educators, especially for lessons on local or Ohio history. Students will be able to access stories that may not be present in their curriculum.

Johnson said as he sees current efforts to restrict the teaching of history and controversial topics in K-12 education in the U.S., “Picturing Black History” serves as a free and accessible supplement for students’ fractured learning in some states.

“When these students find themselves in college classrooms, the university has to be the place that fills in the gaps and teaches these stories that were at risk and unavailable in earlier stages of education,” Johnson said.

Edmeier said teaching and documenting history have never been politically neutral. She said as readers learn more about the past with projects like “Picturing Black History,” they will see that protests of modern issues like police brutality have an extensive historical precedent.

Slogans used now, like “No justice, no peace,” were used by protesters in 1992 after police officers were acquitted after the beating of Rodney King, and the Communist Party protested with “End police brutality” picket signs in the 1930s, she said.

Despite the same forms of oppression occurring throughout America’s past, the younger generation may fail to see how far back the problem goes due to the intentional repression of history in education, Edmeier said.

“These issues always feel new, and people say, ‘Oh wow, we didn’t know this was happening,’” Edmeier said. “That’s because people don’t want you to know that it’s happening.”

Edmeier said future stories with “Picturing Black History” will center on joyful moments, and Johnson said his next work with the project will feature important figures in Black history.

“Part of the innovation and the uniqueness of this project is that visual element to it,” Edmeier said. “You’re able to read something and understand it, but seeing photo evidence or a visual narrative reinforces the veracity of the content of the essays.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
171 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes edge Navy 2-1 on Senior Day

Ohio State then-sophomore defender Kitty Jones-Black (16) prepares to take a shot at the goal during the Ohio State-Maryland Big Ten Regional Tournament game April 8. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Texas State 3-1 at Red Raider Classic

The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after scoring a point during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Jan. 23. Ohio State won 3-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. No. 6 Ohio State (4-0) won in four sets over Texas State (0-5) Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, during the second match of the Red Raider Classic.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Defensive line captains shift momentum with third-quarter scoop and score

Ohio State graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Sept. 2. Ohio State won 45-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘The wrong play:’ The truth behind Williams’ first-career touchdown

Ohio State redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams rushes for 71 yards during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Sept. 2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. When No. 4 Ohio State’s offense trotted onto the field for its first drive of the 2021 season at Minnesota, many wondered just what the Buckeyes’ offense would look like with a new quarterback, an impromptu starting center and uncertainty abound.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Football: No. 4 Ohio State survives first-half scare by Minnesota, wins 45-31

Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) waits for the snap during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Sept. 2. Ohio State won 45-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

K-pop group Stray Kids embraces ‘noise music’ in new album ‘NOEASY’

Released Aug. 23, Stray Kids’ second full length album “NOEASY” has been quickly climbing the charts, debuting at number five on the Billboard World Album Chart as of Aug. 31. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State’s neighborhood vs. public safety notices

Leaders in public safety at Ohio State differentiate between neighborhood and public safety notices, both of which are used to inform the university community about campus-area crimes. Credit: Jessica Langer | Campus Producer.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Buckeye captains help edge out a late comeback by No. 18 UCF 4-2

Ohio State junior forward Kayla Fischer (2) moves the ball towards the goal during the Ohio State-Maryland Big Ten Regional Tournament game April 8. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Friday expected to miss season due to ACL injury

Ohio State junior defensive end Tyler Friday looks on at practice | Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. Senior defensive end Tyler Friday is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season with an ACL injury, according to head coach Ryan Day.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes look to open the weekend strong against Xavier

Ohio State then-freshman forward Channing Chasten (8) fights for the ball against a Wisconsin player during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Nov. 3, 2019. Ohio State lost 0-1. Credit: Ohio State Athletics.

Read full story
Ohio State

Parents express concern over student safety at Ohio State

A group of 59 parents expressed their concerns about student safety and frustration with the university in an interview with The Lantern Monday. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Football: New QB leads Buckeyes into Minnesota to begin 2021

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass to a teammate during the Ohio State spring game on April 17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. A season removed from a record fourth-straight conference title and a national championship run, the Buckeyes are set to take a new direction in 2021.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Football: Ohio State faces first true road test since 2019 against Minnesota

The Ohio State Football team kneels while head coach Ryan Day speaks before preseason practice on Aug. 6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. After a 2020 campaign that only saw the Buckeyes stray from Columbus twice in the regular season, Ohio State gets its first true road test in two years Thursday against Minnesota.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Police address off-campus crime, plans to increase safety measures

Leaders of both Columbus Police and University Police gathered Wednesday to discuss the increase in several safety measures such as security cameras and lighting in the off-campus neighborhood. Credit: Sarah Szilagy | Patricia B. Miller Special Projects Reporter.

Read full story
Ohio State

Shower singers welcome at Bad Singers Karaoke Club

First meeting of the Bad Singers Karaoke Club August 26. Credit: Lindsey Amore | Lantern Reporter. Despite Ohio State being home to a plethora of musical student organizations, mediocre singers may have found themselves hesitant to break into song with any of them — that is, until now.

Read full story
Ohio State

Local artist and Ohio State alumna captures life through art

A painting of LaValley’s backyard garden. Credit: Karen LaValley. Joshua Tree National Park in California; Sedona, Arizona; South Padre Island, Texas; and even her own backyard: all of these places have sparked Karen LaValley’s imagination and inspired her to paint.

Read full story

Kanye West elevates his sound on ‘Donda’

Kanye West is seen at “DONDA by Kanye West” listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium July 22 in Atlanta. Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group/TNS. After months of teasers and faux album announcements, Kanye West released his 10th studio album, “Donda” — titled after his mother — Sunday.

Read full story

COVID-19 vaccine exemption requests due Sept. 17

Students, faculty and staff can request a COVID-19 vaccine exemption beginning Wednesday and it must be submitted by Sept. 17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Students, faculty and staff can request a COVID-19 vaccination exemption beginning Wednesday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes promote Morrow to Associate Head Coach, add Powell as assistant

The Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team huddles up during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New exhibitions at Beeler Gallery explore modern challenges

Lea Barker, “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” 2020. Credit: Courtesy of the Greater Columbus Arts Council. Three new exhibitions at the Columbus College of Art & Design’s Beeler Gallery aim to encourage conversation about how to move forward during uncertain times.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy