I Love My Community Cookout & Giveaway Partners with Black BBQ Cook Off

I love my community cookout and giveaway / Black BBQ Cook off The L3 Brand

The 2nd Annual "I Love My Community Cookout & Giveaway" will be held Sunday, August 21st 2022 (12-5pm) at the Murchison Rd Food Truck Park. This event is brought to you by L3 Brand Community Alliance & Community Partners! The goal is to help families start the school year off in a great way through resources, giveaways & a celebration! This event will be highlighting student success, and community leaders who exemplify love for their community in a great way. Awards will be presented by Senator Kirk Deviere and Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin.

There will be an "Expression Through The Arts" theme, featuring music, dance, writing, visual arts, media, spoken word, a painter & illustrators corner as well as a thank you to the media with a media and VIP gifting suite.

This event is in conjunction with the 1st annual "Black Bbq Cook Off", where top grill masters will compete for the Championship Belt. The cook off is organized by Mr. Bruce Yeomans, Carl Pbm Pringle & William Jerome Wright. Celebrity judges will help decide who takes home the win!! The public is invited to stop by to meet Judge Tiffany Whitfield, Kwame Stover, Jesse Mitchell, Judge Stephen C. Stokes, Food Network Winner Chef Judy, Boxing Champ Michael Williams Jr, NFL Star Greg Gilmore, Mayor Mitch Colvin, Mayor Kia Anthony, Briarwood Cattle Farm LLC, Plated Kulture and more!

This collaboration has been made possible because of a vital connector in our community, Ms. Tonya Mcneill. Ms. Mcneill is the owner of Nzone Social Venue & The Salad Box, who brought the Murchison Rd Food Truck Park to life. The owner of the Murchison Marketplace plaza is providing this space for all parties to come together to make this happen as we aim to shine a light on the Murchison road area and families within it.

Current sponsors include: Better Beginnings Healthcare Solutions, LLC, J R Furniture, PowerUpNC, StemX Consortium, Unconditional, Aceirt TV Network, Michael Williams Jr, Michael Daughtry and the Drift, Lamar Cole, Nothin Nice Radio, Kidd Lee, Strait No Chase, LWood Solutions, FLIP FLOP SAUCE, Noth'n Fancy, LLC, Briarwood Cattle Farm LLC, NZone Social Venue, The Salad Box, Ashley Walker, Realtor, The Preferred Agents, The BiG League, Fayetteville Latin Dance LLC, Falcon Spirits, L3 Brand Live, Concourse107, Check It Podcast, The Ticket Holders, Catch These Hands Massage Co. LLC, Margie Holmes-Wilder & More TBA...

Some of the participating organizations/companies: Step It Up Youth Athletics, Fayetteville NAACP, The Group Theory, Inc., The PROOVE Project, Poetry-N-Motion, LLC, iKreate Consulting, More TBA...

Performances / Activities By:

Lamar Cole, Don Yolo, Kidd Lee, Elegant Emeralds Dance Team 910, Fayetteville Latin Dance LLC, Michael Daughtry & The Drift, DreamVille Dancers, Oso Talented, Concourse107, Falcon Focus, Poetry-N-Motion (Detour Slam Team), Dmathisphere Gallery LLC. , DreamVille Dance Company LLC., L3 Brand Community Alliance & More TBA.

To perform, sponsor, volunteer or get involved, call or text (678) 665-3526. Email Contact@L3Brand.com.

Interested in providing items to the community? i.e. non perishable food items, hygiene items, clothing/shoes, treats, hair styles or cuts? Call or text (678) 665-3526

Media welcomed! RSVP preferred.

Volunteer Signup: https://l3brand.com/volunteer/

Media RSVP: https://l3brand.com/press/