KY Secretary of State Facing Criticism Over Calling Fellow Republicans Crazies For Questioning Election Integrity
Investigation: Nelson County School Board Member Damon Jackey For Alleged Personal Gain From District Contract
January 21st, 2023 (Bardstown, KY) Nelson County resident Don Thrasher has filed a request with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions asking the office to conduct a criminal investigation of Nelson County School Board member Damon Jackey.Read full story
2 comments
Legal Action Filed In Bid To Stop Nelson County School Board From Last Minute Effort To Approve Merger Contracts
Signs Against The Nelson County School Merger At A Nelson County School Board MeetingPhoto byWHAS 11. December 6, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) Nelson County voters in District 1 and 4 overwhelmingly voted for the 2 candidates that opposed the merger. But that is not stopping the Nelson County School Board from trying to go against the will of the voters before the new members take over in 3 weeks.Read full story
KY AG Daniel Cameron Rules Against State Treasurer Allison Ball's Attempt Not To Disclose OJ Oleka Emails
Onye Jindu Oleka, former Deputy Treasurer (Pictured Left) with close friend and former boss Allison Ball, State TreasurerPhoto byKY State Treasurer Social Media Post. December 5th, 2022 (Frankfort, KY) by Chief Political Editor Don Thrasher.Read full story
3 comments
KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District Matter
City Attorney Audrey Haydon and Mayor Heaton Prior To A Council MeetingPhoto bySource One. December 2nd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher. In a lengthy 46 page legal opinion issued today by the KY Court of Appeals in Donna Molyneaux vs. City of Bardstown, the court found the city acted improperly and reversed Judge Charles Simms III's decision. One local legal watcher stated today's decision is a rebuke of the entire City of Bardstown Historic Review Board process, including the city council.Read full story
5 comments
Social Justice Warrior Onye Jindu Oleka Announces Run For State Treasurer As A Republican
December 1, 2022 (Frankfort, KY) by Don Thrasher, Chief Political Editor. In a suprising announcement today Onye Jindu Oleka, a left leaning Republican who some view as radical on his social justice positions, announced he is running for KY State Treasurer. Oleka who sometimes goes by O.J. released his announcement today with a video sent out to media and local Republican parties in Kentucky.Read full story
5 comments
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law Office
November 25, 2022 (Cox's Creek, KY) by Don Thrasher. Chief Judge of the 10th Judicial Circuit the Honorable Judge Charles Simms III and Nelson County Attorney Matthew HitePhoto byNews Source 1.Read full story
KY POLITICAL SCENE: Daniel Cameron Seen As Front Runner In Republican Primary For May 2023 Governors Race
KY Attorney General Daniel CameronPhoto byPhoto Credit: KY AG Office photo. November 25, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher, Chief Political Editor. With less than 6 months to go till the May 16th 2023 Republican Primary for State Offices in Kentucky 3 Republicans have emerged as front runners. Republican political insiders around the state are quietly discussing the upcoming primary election and many have privately voiced who they feel are leading the pack.Read full story
78 comments
Democrats Rejoicing As Kentucky GOP House Chief David Floyd Bashes Trump On Twitter
Moderate Republican David Floyd (front Right) Pictured With Far Left Democrat Gerald Neal Announcing Opposition To Death Penalty In 2015Photo Credit: News Source 1. November 10, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher Article Courtesy of Affiliate The KY Record.Read full story
211 comments
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early Voting
November 4, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters. Gaye Ballard, Bardstown Council CandidateNews Sentinel. Over 1100 voters voted at the Bardstown Library yesterday in the first day of early voting. Any voter in Nelson County can vote early at the Main Library today till 4 and Saturday 8am to 4pm,Read full story
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His Arrest
November 3rd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters. Brooks Houck the main suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers was arrested this morning by Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineroa and Deputies of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department. All we know now the arrest was made based on an issued warrant with no further details available at this time.Read full story
16 comments
Nelson County Republicans Angry Over Alleged Censorship And "Dictatorship Style" Of Vice-Chair James Victrey
Current vice-chair of the Nelson County Republican Party James Victrey has come under fire from the more conservative wing of the local party. Trey Bradley the current chair has been mostly MIA since his loss to Candy Massaroni in the State Rep primary in May. Leaving Victrey sole control over the county party Facebook page. Victrey came under fire back in the spring when he posted support for Ukraine and advocated the US should be willing to go to war over Russia's incursion.Read full story
3 comments
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day Care
October 31, 2022 (Bardstow, KY) by Staff Reporters. It is being reported that the number one suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers has purchased the former Peoples Church in Bardstown with plans to open a Day Care. The initial reaction from Nelson Countians is shock and outrage.Read full story
14 comments
Frankie Hibbs and Gaye Ballard Bardstown City Council Candidates Endorsed By Nelson County America First
October 31st, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters. Nelson County America First PAC has endorsed Frankie Hibbs a current member of the Bardstown City Council. Hibbs is a former Republican who has served 4 years on the Bardstown City Council. In that time Hibbs has worked to promote conservative values. Hibbs has quietly fought for open and transparent government at city hall. In a statement from NC America First it stated the caucus felt the team of Frankie Hibbs and Gaye Ballard would help lead the Bardstown City Council in a more positive direction in regards to openness and transparency.Read full story
Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret
October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.Read full story
3 comments
Attorney That Cleared Wes Bradley of Harassment Hired As New Nelson County School Board Attorney
October 19, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) In 2021 the former principal of Bloomfield Middle School, Randy Adams filed a formal complaint against Superintendent Wes Bradley for Harassment. The Nelson County School Board hired Eric Farris as an Independent Investigator to determine the veracity of the allegations. Farris is also the attorney for the Bullitt County School District. Farris alleges he conducted a thorough review of the matter and exonerated Bradley.Read full story
Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny Fogle
October 18, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) Last night was the last of 8 debates co-moderated by Don Thrasher and Kenny Fogle that included questions from the public. In a move that has shocked some political watchers the current members of the Bardstown City council simply didn't show up. Some believe this is indicative of how the council members treat questions from the public in general. Lack of transparency and openness was the theme of many of the 6 challengers that did attend.Read full story
2 comments
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For Investigation
Dick Heaton at the Oct 11 2022 Council MeetingPLG TV 13 Screen Shot. In a move that stunned watchers of Bardstown City Hall politics, the Bardstown City Council moved to repeal the previously improperly passed ordinance that doubled Mayor Heaton's salary from $30,000 to $60,000.Read full story
4 comments
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on Signs
A Bardstown business owner is fighting back over what she perceives as a double standard by the city of Bardstown over signs. Mary Daniel Taylor who owns Liberty Tax and Rachelle Daniele Rose Gifts & Decor has been an outspoken critic of the city of Bardstown on numerous issues. Taylor has tried to bring to light issues surrounding Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Several years ago the city began removing the Crystal Rogers signs down while leaving other signs up. She has been fighting city hall for equity and fairness in their treatment of local businesses for some time now.Read full story
5 comments
Adam Gossom Nelson County School Board Candidate Refused To Attend Debate
Nelson County School Board Debate District 1NCAFPAC. October 8, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) The Nelson County America First PAC has conducted 7 debates so far this election cycle with 15 candidates attending. Only one candidate sent out a press release stating he would refuse to attend. Adam Gossom a political newcomer and newcomer to Nelson County stated that the debate would be biased against him. Gossom is running against Nelson County native David Norman in District 1. In a bizarre press release that some believed to be written in coordination with Ashley Hollingshead (District 4 Candidate) he alleged bias.Read full story
9 comments
